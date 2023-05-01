This Airstream Glamping Resort Just Opened Next to Zion National Park — With a Pool Surrounded by Gorgeous Red Rocks

AutoCamp, the hospitality brand with glamping properties across the U.S. — from California's Yosemite National Park to New York's Catskills — opened its first Southwest outpost on May 1, offering travelers easy access to Zion National Park in Utah.

Boasting 16 acres along the banks of the Virgin River, AutoCamp Zion will welcome guests with a range of unique accommodations, a sprawling communal Clubhouse, a restaurant, a pool, and a variety of wellness classes, tours, and other experiences.

Travelers can now stay in one of 72 custom, 31-foot Airstreams with a queen-size bed, a bathroom with a walk-in shower and Ursa Major toiletries, a kitchenette, air conditioning, and a private patio. Families should consider renting a "Basecamp," which includes an Airstream and a spacious canvas tent with a king-size bed that can accommodate up to six people. Nine cabins with flat-screen TVs, living rooms, and fully stocked kitchenettes, as well as five ADA suites, are also available.

Courtesy of AutoCamp Zion

Matt Kisiday/Courtesy of AutoCamp Zion

Like other AutoCamp properties, the Clubhouse takes center stage in its Zion outpost, too. Oversized windows looking out to Utah's famous red rocks and natural materials such as stone, cork, and wood highlight the interiors of the chic, midcentury modern–inspired space that houses meeting rooms, a restaurant, lounge areas, and a general store.

"The rich, red earth in Southern Utah is so striking. Rather than pulling those tones into the interior, we chose to accentuate the surrounding landscape by keeping the palette fairly neutral," said Shannon Niehenke, who designed the Clubhouse and works at Narrative Design Studio, in a press release.

Matt Kisiday/Courtesy of AutoCamp Zion

Matt Kisiday/Courtesy of AutoCamp Zion

The Kitchen, AutoCamp Zion's all-day eatery, will open in June with a menu of healthy, vegan, and gluten-free options without foregoing camp classics such as burgers, pizza, and breakfast sandwiches. Local beer, wine, and snacks will also be available at the property's store, where guests can purchase a selection of ingredients to help them prepare meals inside their accommodation.

All travelers will also enjoy access to a communal fire pit and a pool, while those who'd like to stay more active can book a mountain or e-biking tour or a climbing experience. Wellness-minded guests can participate in on-site yoga and meditation classes.

Nightly rates at AutoCamp Zion start at $299, and for every booking, AutoCamp will donate $1 to Zion Forever Project. You can book your stay on autocamp.com.