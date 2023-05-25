Apple AirPods Are on Rare Sale for Memorial Day Weekend — for Under $100

Memorial Day Weekend is not only the unofficial start of summer, but also one of the best times to stock up on the gear you need to elevate your travels during the upcoming season. As always, Amazon has taken it upon itself to create the most compelling sales available, and right now the site has significantly slashed the price of one of shoppers’ favorite tech products: the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Wireless Earbuds.

The classic earbuds are now on sale for just $99 to celebrate the holiday weekend, making it the perfect time to trade in your old headphones for a pair that will stay charged throughout the duration of your flight. At $30 off the original price, your ears will thank you for treating yourself to a pair of these comfortable and compact earbuds.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $99 (originally $129)

These traditional wireless earbuds have garnered more than 502,200 perfect ratings at Amazon, and now for $99 you can experience that five-star sound quality at a discounted price. These second generation headphones provide up to five hours of listening time, which increases to more than 24 hours with the included charging case. Bluetooth capabilities allow you to take phone calls with crystal clear audio while enjoying being hands-free, and you can even navigate your phone with the use of Siri through these headphones.

Designed for comfort, these AirPods are excellent when you’re digging into an audiobook or podcast during a long-haul flight and you don’t want to be concerned with headphones irritating your ears or quickly losing their charge. Not to mention the earbuds are smart enough to know when they’re no longer in your ears, so you’ll never miss out on a second of listening time.

Amazon

Not only are these headphones excellent for everyday wear, but shoppers can confirm that they’re also a much-loved travel companion as well. One customer was impressed by the battery life of the earbuds, noting that they “used [them] on a four-hour plane ride” with “no problems.” Meanwhile, another shopper agreed that the “charge lasts for at least two days,” adding that they “had a five-and-a-half-hour flight,” and after playing music “the entire flight” the headphones “never died.” One shopper even went as far as to say that the “battery is unbeatable” because it “runs for days.”

If you’re going to invest in a high-quality pair of headphones, you want the audio to reflect the price tag, and shoppers can agree that AirPods deliver in that arena. In fact, one shopper revealed that they’re “quite noise-canceling,” adding that they were “surprised at how clear the sound quality was compared to other generic Bluetooth earbuds.” Not to mention how portable they are, with one shopper admitting that they “barely take up any space in my pocket,” so they’re easy to keep with you while you’re hurrying through the airport to your flight, unlike other bulky, over-ear headphones.

Amazon

Memorial Day Weekend is jam-packed with unbeatable deals, making it the perfect time to trade in your old headphones for the much-loved Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Wireless Earbuds while they’re 23 percent off for a limited time. Whether you’re looking for headphones that make it easier to take your phone calls hands-free, or you’re on the hunt for the highest audio quality and battery life for your travels, these headphones check all your boxes for just $99.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $99.

