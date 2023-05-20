Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, getting through TSA security can be a stressful event. If you’re someone that always finds themselves frantically digging through their bag for their passport, ID, or boarding pass before approaching the check-in booth, we have a flight attendant-approved hack that will remove the hassle from your travel day. Next time you’re headed on a flight, you’ll want to have the Zoppen RFID Travel Wallet in tow.

Currently marked up to 29 percent off, the versatile travel accessory is designed to provide a secure spot for all of your documents, whether it be your passport or boarding pass or your ID and credit cards. Heck, there’s even a spot for your COVID-19 vaccination card (which you may need if you’re headed to a different country).

The faux-leather RFID-blocking wallet is stocked with useful compartments, including a designated passport pocket and boarding pass slot. There are also seven card slots, a spot for your ID, a SIM card pouch (for international travelers that don't want to misplace theirs), and a place for cash and coins. Additional zippered pockets can be used to store tickets, hotel keys, and other essentials.

And, even when fully packed, the Zoppen RFID Travel Wallet still maintains a slim profile that doesn't take up too much space in your travel purse or backpack. Its secure button flap closure ensures that everything inside will stay in place, so you don't have to worry about anything falling out into your bag when you're on the go. Depending on your travel style, you can even sport the wallet as a wristlet and skip a bag altogether.

As we mentioned before, the Zoppen RFID Travel Wallet is a must-have accessory for flight attendants. One wrote, "The quality is so lovely with all the right amount of pockets to store my IDs, passport, and other relevant documents. I’m a flight attendant, so this is the perfect size of travel wallet for me. This definitely exceeded my expectations." It's also won over thousands of travelers with its spacious design.

Another shopper shared, "This wallet is an absolute steal of a value for the price. I ordered this in 2018 and have used it every day since — including for lots of travel (it's been thrown around in a travel backpack), my kids delighting in opening and closing it and taking everything out of it, overstuffing it with too many things, and being thrown around my car wherever it lands when I’m in a hurry."

Chiming in, a third reviewer added, "It is able to hold both mine and my husband's passports and all other important travel documents, without being too bulky." They also highlighted that the "pen holder is also great and helps to always have one handy for customs forms." After dubbing it "fantastic" for international travel, another customer said, "This wallet was amazing for a three-stop international trip I took. It was great to be able to keep everything together while at airports."

Vouching for its functionality, an Amazon shopper commented, "The many card slots, pen holder, and coin zipper were lifesavers from fumbling around looking for passport, airline ticket, and filling out the U.S. Customs form." Similarly, another reviewer mentioned that "the compartments are very useful and I can see where everything is."

Wondering just how much the Zoppen RFID Travel Wallet fits? According to this traveler, they were able to pack: "two passports, [several] Euro bills and coins, flight tickets, hotel and money conversion receipts, a hotel room key, my house keys, a pen, my U.S. license, one credit card, one debit card, my medical insurance card, and the memory cards for my camera and my GoPro." They added, "I have to say, when I packed all my stuff into it, I was surprised at how much it actually held without ever seeming bulky… It also offered me a lot of peace of mind with the RFID blocker built in."

Consider this your sign to add the Zoppen RFID Travel Wallet to your cart. Make sure to grab one art Amazon while it's up to 29 percent off, especially before summer travel season begins.

