Shoppers Love This Convertible Backpack With ‘Lots of Space’ for Travel — and It’s Only $31

One of the great struggles of traveling is figuring out how to fit a purse into my already over-stuffed luggage, and it would admittedly free up significant space if my personal item could also double as my purse for the trip.

As though my prayers were answered, the best-selling Zocilor Multipurpose Leather Travel Bag does just that — and best of all, the convertible bag is now on sale for 37 percent off. An additional 10 percent on-site coupon brings it to a whopping 47 percent off at Amazon, meaning it’s just $31. And with more than 19,000 perfect ratings, it’s safe to say Amazon shoppers think it makes for the perfect backpack or shoulder bag for travel and everyday wear.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $54)



Made with luxe vegan leather, this 12.3-inch by 13.4-inch by 6.3-inch convertible backpack works as a personal item or trendy statement piece for all of your outfits while traveling. The convertible, multipurpose design allows the bag to work as both a backpack and handbag with an adjustable shoulder strap, and two durable zippers on the outside of the pack are smooth and built to last.

This bag also features a detachable multicolor shoulder strap that adds a pop of color to any outfit and transitions this bag from backpack to sling tote. Not to mention three spacious pockets along with a hidden anti-theft zipper pocket make this pack the perfect tote to hold all of your travel essentials securely.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $54)



Anyone who often finds themselves overpacking knows that plenty of room in your bag is essential for travel, and shoppers swear that this tote offers them “lots of space,” even calling it a “great bag, especially for traveling.” Another customer noted that they “love the roominess” of this bag, adding that it “holds my 32-ounce water bottle with lots of room to spare.”

If you’re gearing up for international travel, take it from one shopper who used this bag in Europe that it’s up to the task of carrying your essentials. They called it “very strong, very useful, good quality” and added that they’ve gotten “[a lot] of compliments about it.” Another shopper raved, “I use this as my everyday bag, when I’m traveling, when I need a backpack for the zoo, etc,” adding, “It looks new and it’s almost been a year.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $54)



There’s nothing wrong with wanting to prioritize both style and function when shopping for a new bag, and customers say this convertible backpack is worth the investment, especially at 43 percent off. In fact, one shopper went as far as to call it the “best purse/backpack I’ve ever owned,” explaining that it has “so many pockets” which offer “plenty [of] room for all the stuff we carry.”

Spacious, comfortable, and stylish, the Zocilor Multipurpose Leather Travel Bag is the only personal item you’ll want to bring with you on vacation. Select one of the 22 stunning color options to match your personal taste, but don’t wait too long — this best-selling bag won’t be on sale forever.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $31.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

