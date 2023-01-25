Even Apple AirPods Pro Fans Are Picking Up a Pair of These Sleek $22 Headphones From Amazon

They have a reputation for "even better" sound than the fan-favorite in-ear headphones, and they’re on sale for 79 percent off.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on January 25, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

ZIUTY Wireless Earbuds
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Pamela Jew

In this day and age, traveling with headphones is basically a non-negotiable — especially if you’ll be in transit for a long period of time. For most travelers, Apple AirPods are the go-to, but as fans of the popular earbuds know, they come with a pretty steep price tag. If you’ve been on the hunt for Bluetooth headphones that will deliver the same sound quality with the same level of comfort without breaking the bank, Amazon shoppers have discovered the ultimate dupe: the Ziuty Wireless Headphones

Ranking in at $130 before the savings even begin, these Amazon wireless headphones are already a fraction of the price of Apple AirPods Pro, which are $249 (and rarely go on sale, we might add). Well, it gets better: the Ziuty Wireless Headphones just went on sale — and Amazon really slashed their price tag. Right now, you can get a pair for a whopping 79 percent off, a discount that brings them down to just $27. And, there's an on-site coupon you can also redeem at checkout to score an extra $5 off. You're welcome! 

ZIUTY Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $130) 

With more than 6,400 five-star ratings and an impressive average rating of 4.8-stars, the Ziuty Wireless Headphones are definitely one of Amazon's most-loved in-ear headphones. And that's because they feature advanced V5.3 technology, which improves their transmission speed and reduces sound signal loss to ensure a strong, steady, and sharp connection and listening experience. The speakers also have a three-dimensional soundstage effect, which the brand notes creates an immersive, concert-like sound quality. 

Like the Apple AirPods Pro, these wireless headphones have silicone grips to boost their comfort and feeling of security in your ears, and they come with multiple sizes so you can find the best fit. They're also waterproof (which is good news if you'll be wearing them during a sweaty workout) and feature a built-in microphone for phone calls. For added convenience, the Ziuty Wireless Headphones have smart touch control features, which allow you to play, pause, and skip your music by simply tapping the earbuds while they're in use. You can even control the volume, accept a call, and activate Siri without having to take your smartphone out of your pocket. And, you don't need both earbuds in to play your music; half-ear mode allows you to alternate between the two and is perfect for travelers who still want to be in tune with their surroundings.  

What's more, the sleek headphones come with a protective charging case that uses an LED display to track how much battery life you have left. The Zuity Wireless Headphones have a 400mAh battery capacity and offer five hours of listening time on a full charge. 

"We have tried numerous budget earbuds," one Amazon shopper said, adding that "these have been the best I’ve listened to." Continuing their review, they noted, "These fit in my ears quite well and seemed comfortable…made a few calls with them, and people said they were clear." 

Vouching for the battery life, another customer shared that they "have not had to charge them yet" after 10 hours of listening over the span of one week. "They are still above 50 percent battery life on the charging case." 

They even earned a stamp of approval from an Apple AirPods fan. They commented, "The sound of the earbuds are just as good as my AirPods Pros." The reviewer also wrote, "I went on a seven-day vacation and I only had to charge them one time. They exceeded my expectations by a mile." Chiming in, another shopper mentioned, "These actually work just as good as Apple [headphones], or even better. One thing I love about these is they stay in my ears so much easier than the AirPods; whenever I use these at the gym, they don’t fall out on the floor like the others do." 

We have a feeling you're going to have to experience the amazingness of the Zuity Wireless Headphones to believe it. Grab a pair while they're 79 percent off at Amazon, and don't forget to add on the on-site coupon for extra savings. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $22.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Apple AirPods Pro Cyber Monday Tout
You Won't See 50% Off Apple AirPods Again Until Cyber Week Next Year — Grab a Pair Starting at $79
Amazon Long Weekend Sale Tout
Amazon’s Kicking Off the Long Weekend With Up to 60% Off Travel Gear and Accessories
Apple AirPods Pro 2022 Review -- Anna Popp
I’ll Never Travel Without the New AirPods Pro Earbuds After Using Them on a Long-haul Flight — Here's Why
Beats Headphones Sale Target Tout
These Beats Headphones Have Better Sound Than My AirPods — and They’re $100 Off Right Now
headphones
The 12 Most Comfortable Headphones for Traveling in 2023
2 of the top noise-canceling headphones
The 9 Best Noise-canceling Headphones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Tout
Amazon's List of Its Most Popular Items From the Year Is Filled With Genius Gift Ideas for Travelers
Sleep Headphones Wireless
Travelers Are Ditching Their Earbuds for These Genius Sleep Headphones From Amazon
headphones
Amazon Shoppers Say These Jabra Earbuds Are 'Better Than AirPods' — and They're Only $48 Today
Amazon After-Christmas Sale Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These 17 Amazon After-Christmas Sales Are Too Good to Pass Up
21 Best Travel Tech Essentials of 2022
The 22 Best Travel Tech Essentials of 2023
the-best-travel-gifts-at-amazon-tout
Amazon Is a Gold Mine for Travel Gifts Right Now — Here Are the 12 Best Under $100
Best Travel Accessories for Women
The 15 Best Travel Accessories for Women of 2023
CM Last-Minute Amazon Deals Roundup tout
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon’s 30 Best Cyber Monday Deals Before They’re Gone
50-best-gifts-for-digital-nomads-in-2022-tout
The 50 Best Gifts for Digital Nomads in 2023
Best Gifts for Travelers
The 52 Best Gifts for Travelers of 2023