Even Apple AirPods Pro Fans Are Picking Up a Pair of These Sleek $22 Headphones From Amazon

In this day and age, traveling with headphones is basically a non-negotiable — especially if you’ll be in transit for a long period of time. For most travelers, Apple AirPods are the go-to, but as fans of the popular earbuds know, they come with a pretty steep price tag. If you’ve been on the hunt for Bluetooth headphones that will deliver the same sound quality with the same level of comfort without breaking the bank, Amazon shoppers have discovered the ultimate dupe: the Ziuty Wireless Headphones.

Ranking in at $130 before the savings even begin, these Amazon wireless headphones are already a fraction of the price of Apple AirPods Pro, which are $249 (and rarely go on sale, we might add). Well, it gets better: the Ziuty Wireless Headphones just went on sale — and Amazon really slashed their price tag. Right now, you can get a pair for a whopping 79 percent off, a discount that brings them down to just $27. And, there's an on-site coupon you can also redeem at checkout to score an extra $5 off. You're welcome!

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $130)

With more than 6,400 five-star ratings and an impressive average rating of 4.8-stars, the Ziuty Wireless Headphones are definitely one of Amazon's most-loved in-ear headphones. And that's because they feature advanced V5.3 technology, which improves their transmission speed and reduces sound signal loss to ensure a strong, steady, and sharp connection and listening experience. The speakers also have a three-dimensional soundstage effect, which the brand notes creates an immersive, concert-like sound quality.

Like the Apple AirPods Pro, these wireless headphones have silicone grips to boost their comfort and feeling of security in your ears, and they come with multiple sizes so you can find the best fit. They're also waterproof (which is good news if you'll be wearing them during a sweaty workout) and feature a built-in microphone for phone calls. For added convenience, the Ziuty Wireless Headphones have smart touch control features, which allow you to play, pause, and skip your music by simply tapping the earbuds while they're in use. You can even control the volume, accept a call, and activate Siri without having to take your smartphone out of your pocket. And, you don't need both earbuds in to play your music; half-ear mode allows you to alternate between the two and is perfect for travelers who still want to be in tune with their surroundings.

What's more, the sleek headphones come with a protective charging case that uses an LED display to track how much battery life you have left. The Zuity Wireless Headphones have a 400mAh battery capacity and offer five hours of listening time on a full charge.

"We have tried numerous budget earbuds," one Amazon shopper said, adding that "these have been the best I’ve listened to." Continuing their review, they noted, "These fit in my ears quite well and seemed comfortable…made a few calls with them, and people said they were clear."

Vouching for the battery life, another customer shared that they "have not had to charge them yet" after 10 hours of listening over the span of one week. "They are still above 50 percent battery life on the charging case."

They even earned a stamp of approval from an Apple AirPods fan. They commented, "The sound of the earbuds are just as good as my AirPods Pros." The reviewer also wrote, "I went on a seven-day vacation and I only had to charge them one time. They exceeded my expectations by a mile." Chiming in, another shopper mentioned, "These actually work just as good as Apple [headphones], or even better. One thing I love about these is they stay in my ears so much easier than the AirPods; whenever I use these at the gym, they don’t fall out on the floor like the others do."

We have a feeling you're going to have to experience the amazingness of the Zuity Wireless Headphones to believe it. Grab a pair while they're 79 percent off at Amazon, and don't forget to add on the on-site coupon for extra savings.

At the time of publishing, the price was $22.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

