The 'Gorgeous, Go-to Vacation Dress' That Travelers Love Just Went on Sale

Maybe it’s because I shop for a living, but I’ve always been one to buy a new dress before I head on vacation — especially when the destination is somewhere warm and tropical. If you’re like me and want to treat yourself to some new threads before your next trip, there’s one dress that needs to be on your radar: the Zesica Flutter Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress.

Not only is the Amazon shopper-favorite dress on-trend, stylish, and versatile, but it’s also incredibly affordable as well. Right now, you can get the Zesica Flutter Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress for up to 15 percent off thanks to a special double discount, which can be accessed by using the on-site coupon at checkout for extra savings. With this deal, the popular midi dress only costs $45, a good price if you’re comparing it to similar styles from other brands.

To buy: amazon.com, $45 with on-site coupon (originally $52)

Based on its 2,200-plus five-star ratings, you'll quickly fall in love with the Zesica Flutter Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress' breezy and throw-on construction, which is made with a soft and breathable rayon fabric and features an elastic waistband for optimal flexibility and comfort. Its mid-length skirt provides coverage while elevating your travel wardrobe with its tiered ruffles. This combined with the dress' elegant flutter sleeves make it a closet standout that can be worn for several occasions — both casual and formal.

And, best of all, it comes in 26 different colors. So, you can easily find the classic hue that matches your personal style, opt for something eye-catching, or pick up multiple options so you'll look cute every day of your trip. Sizes for the Zesica Flutter Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress range from XS to 2XL.

Between its snazziness, vast color range, and easy-to-style look, it's not hard to see why the Zesica Flutter Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress has racked up so many perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers — many of whom are travelers. One vacationer wrote, "The style is perfect for casual to dressy with a change of shoes and accessories. A perfect versatile dress with a lovely modest neckline, fitted bodice, and cute flounce sleeves." They also added that the skirt has "a wonderful drape," the "fabric is cool and sleek," and dubbed it a "gorgeous go-to vacation dress."

Another shopper exclaimed, "I really liked how flowing this dress is! I took it on a cruise and it was so easy to take care of; it packed wonderfully, and [did] not [look] wrinkly when I took it out of the suitcase." In fact, one reviewer noted that it's a "very flattering dress for all body types," and another traveler said that they received "many compliments on it" and commented that it's "a great, easy dress, great length, and quality for price."

Even if you don't have a trip planned, you'll quickly see that the Zesica Flutter Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress will be the M.V.P. of your everyday wardrobe. As one shopper highlighted: "One of my favorite things about this dress is the versatility it offers. I've worn it to brunch with friends, on a picnic date, and even to work with a blazer and heels. It's also easy to dress up or down with the right accessories."

And, since it's "super comfortable" and "hits you in all the right places," as other reviewers described, you'll want to wear it to everything on your social calendar — weddings, baby showers, holiday parties, you name it. A final shopper raved, "The pictures really don't do it justice. It exceeded my expectations and I'll probably order another in a different color."

So, what are you waiting for? Grab the Zesica Flutter Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress while it's on sale at Amazon. And, don't hesitate to add a few colors to your cart — we know you want to!

At the time of publishing, the price was $45.

