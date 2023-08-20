This Lightweight Cardigan Is Perfect for Long Flights and Cool Summer Nights — and It’s Only $28

Shorter days and cooler nights are just around the corner, and the changing of seasons requires you to take a good look at your wardrobe to best prepare you for the weather ahead. This is especially true if you’re embarking on any travels in the coming months, and a cozy yet breathable cardigan is always a great idea to tuck into your personal item to stay comfortable during the unpredictable temperature of your next flight.

If you’re on the hunt for the sweater of the season, look no further than the Zesica Casual Waffle Knit Sweater, which is versatile enough to be dressed up or down depending on your plans. Plus, it’s currently on sale at Amazon for just $28.

From long flights to chilly summer nights, this waffle knit sweater is a staple wardrobe piece throughout the seasons. Made of a soft acrylic material, the oversized cardigan is designed to be slightly longer than most sweaters, making it exceptionally well-suited for cozying up during a long day of traveling. Two pockets can hold your keys or phone if you’re looking to run quick errands without a purse, and it’s the perfect layering piece due to the relaxed fit and casual slit at the side of the sweater.

This versatile cardigan comes in 16 stunning neutral shades that are everything you need to begin transitioning your travel wardrobe into fall, and sizes range from S to XXL so you can achieve the coziest fit possible. It’s also easily dressed up or down for any occasion, from a red-eye flight to a nice dinner out on the town to a pumpkin patch visit, so you can optimize the space in your suitcase for minimalistic travel.

More than 1,100 shoppers have given this slouchy cardigan a five-star rating for office-wear, long-haul travel, and beyond, with one customer sharing that the sweater is perfect to “dress up for work or down for chilling at home in cozy clothes,” and is “100 percent worth” the investment. Meanwhile, another shopper called it their new “security blanket,” raving that they “wear [it] all the time,” and they “love it” so much that they “might buy [it] in another color” because it’s “really soft.”

Another customer confirmed the versatility of this piece, noting that it’s “perfect [for] three-season wear in a northern climate,” adding that it “would be great for traveling or keeping on hand at the office.” In fact, they also shared that it’s so comfortable that they “don’t want to take it off,” and the “waffle cable design gives it a nice, crisp, finished appearance.” And yet another shopper referred to this luxe cardigan as their “new favorite sweater,” calling it both “soft and warm.”

While we’re still finishing out the final weeks of summer, it’s never a bad idea to get ahead on the trends of the next season, and the Zesica Casual Waffle Knit Sweater is one staple piece you’re going to be thankful you have regardless of the weather outside. No matter what travel plans you have in the near future, this breathable, cozy cardigan will make even a 12-hour flight feel like you’re in the comfort of your own home — and it’s on sale for just $28 at Amazon.

Looking to further expand your travel wardrobe? Keep reading to find more ultra-soft sweaters and cardigans on sale at Amazon right now.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $28.

