This Space Company Will Offer Stratospheric Balloon Flights 15 Miles Above Earth by 2025

The six-hour ride will start at $132,000 per person.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023
A rendering of the Zephalto balloon in outer space
Photo:

Courtesy of Zephalto

A French space company wants to send travelers into the stratosphere in a low-carbon balloon.

The company, Zephalto, plans to fly 60 flights a year containing six passengers each, Bloomberg reported. The six-hour rides, which will start at €120,000 (about $132,000) per person, are expected to take off in 2025 and include an over-the-top experience with good wine and delicious food. 

“I partnered with the French space agency, and we worked on the concept of the balloon together,” Zephalto founder Vincent Farret d’Astiès told Bloomberg.

The experience will start with a 90-minute ascent, rising at a speed of 13 feet per second, according to the company. Passengers will then spend three hours in the stratosphere at an altitude of 15.5 miles before slowly descending back to Earth. All flights will depart from France.

A rendering of the Zephalto balloon in outer space

Courtesy of Zephalto

Space doesn’t officially start until at least 50 miles above the Earth's mean sea level, according to NASA. Others say it doesn’t really start until the Kármán line, which sits at an altitude of 62 miles.

“We choose [15.5 miles] high because it’s the altitude where you are in the darkness of space, with 98% of the atmosphere below you, so you can enjoy the curvature of the Earth in the blue line,” Farret d’Astiès told Bloomberg. “You’re in the darkness of space, but without the zero gravity experience.”

A rendering of the Zephalto balloon in outer space

Courtesy of Zephalto

The company’s stratospheric balloons, which it calls “the most pristine spaceship of the 21st century,” produce just 26.6 kilograms of carbon dioxide.

Zephalto is not the only company bringing passenger travel to space. A company called Space Perspective plans to bring travelers to see the stars in a carbon-neutral spherical capsule with 360-degree views by 2024. Companies like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic have already taken passengers into space. And travelers looking to stay in space even longer may also soon be able to spend the night when the Orbital Assembly's Voyager Station finally opens.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
View from an airplane window, over the wing, while it lands in Rome, Italy
You Could Pay Up to $270 in Hidden Fees Flying This Budget Airline, Study Finds
The annual April Lyrids meteor showers illuminate the night sky over the Jinshanling Great Wall on April 22, 2022 in Luanping County, Chengdu City, Hebei Province of China.
Watch the Lyrid Meteor Shower Peak This Weekend — With Up to 15 Shooting Stars per Hour
Landscape of blue Lake Tahoe with snowcapped mountains and clear blue sky behind, California
Lake Tahoe Is the Clearest It's Been in 40 Years — Here's Why
Women look at the partial solar eclipse in Glendale, California in 2017
This Ohio City Will Have a Perfect View of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse — and Is Giving Away a Free Trip to See It
A home damaged by a tornado in Jacksboro, northern Texas on March 22, 2022.
Almost a Dozen Tornadoes Hit the U.S. in One Day — and More Severe Weather Is Expected
Rendering of the exterior view of Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating This Historic Texas Hotel for Their 'Fixer Upper' Spinoff
The House of Blues Foundation Room inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
This 'Real Housewives' Star Announced a Las Vegas Residency — What to Know
Jae'lynn Chaney while on the Big Island of Hawaii
This Influencer Started a Petition to Protect Plus-size Travelers While Flying — and It Has Thousands of Supporters
Moored boats in the water in Portofino, Italy
This Popular Italian Seaside Destination Will Fine Tourists Up to $300 for One Very Specific Offense
A stairwell inside the stunning apartment in XVth century palace in Bologna, Italy
Leonardo da Vinci Once Lived in This 15th-century Home in Northern Italy — and Now It’s Up for Sale
Aerial shot of Beavers Bend in Broken Bow, Oklahoma
This Oklahoma Town You've Never Heard Of Is One of the Best Places to See the Total Solar Eclipse Next Year
Signage and rotunda outside Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada
Caesars Palace Is Demolishing an Iconic Structure Ahead of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix — Here's What to Know
A hammock on Presidentel Beach in Seychelles, Silhouette Island,
This Flight Calculator Will Find the Best Trip You Can Afford With Your Tax Refund
Cancelled flights on the arrivals board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after it was closed due to the runways being flooded
Record Rain, Flooding Shuts Florida's Fort Lauderdale Airport
Airplane over cityscape of Rome, Italy.
International Flights Are 30% More Expensive Than Last Year — Here's How to Save
Woman using laptop at table
Tripadvisor Caught More Than 1 Million Fake Reviews Last Year — Here's How to Spot Them