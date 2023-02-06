These Shopper-loved Leggings Feel 'Like Butter' on Your Skin — and They’re 60% Off at Nordstrom

No matter where I’m flying or what I’m doing when I get off the plane, I absolutely never wear anything other than leggings to the airport. I take my athleisure very seriously and have collected an impressive amount of yoga pants and stretchy pants over the years, but I’m always on the hunt for the next great pair that I’ll inevitably wear to tatters — and I may have just found them.

Right now, the Zella Studio Lite High Waist Print 7/8 Leggings are on sale at Nordstrom for up to 60 percent off, and at just $26, they threaten to replace many of the overpriced leggings in my wardrobe.

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $26 (originally $65)

These high-waisted leggings are made with a buttery-soft polyester and spandex material and are both flattering and endlessly comfortable. The pants are lightweight and patterned, naturally hugging your curves without digging into the skin, and moisture-wicking fabric ensures an optimal temperature while working out or beginning your travels.

Related: This Oprah-loved Brand's Buttery-soft Joggers Are the Ultimate Travel Pants — and They're Secretly on Sale

A well-placed pocket is key, and these leggings feature an interior waistband pocket large enough to stow keys or cash while you’re on the go. Not to mention they’re cut in a flattering ⅞ style, so you can rest assured you’ll look as good as you feel once you deplane and embark on your next adventure.

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $26 (originally $65)

Shoppers attest that these leggings are as easy to wear as they are flattering. One shopper called them “extremely comfortable,” noting that they “fit perfectly,” while another raved that “they’re like butter on my legs” and “so soft.” In fact, another shopper even said that “this is my new favorite brand, replacing another well-known brand” because they’re “better quality” and a “better price.”

If you get frustrated with leggings that fold and squeeze into your skin, customers confirm that won’t be an issue with this pair. One shopper wrote that they “stay put and don’t roll or slide down on the waist,” adding that they “are so soft but still have great fit and support.” Not to mention the cooling material is a hit, with another customer raving that “so far, [they’ve] been surprisingly cool even here in sweltering South Florida.”

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $26 (originally $65)

It can be difficult to find the perfect pair of leggings that don’t dig into your skin, actually keep you comfortable, and are flattering and stylish, too, but the Zella Studio Lite High Waist Print 7/8 Leggings manage to pull it all off with ease. On sale for just $26, these leggings are sure to be a staple in your everyday wardrobe — especially when preparing for long flights that call for pants that feel buttery and dreamy on your skin.



At the time of publishing, the price started at $26.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.