Best Products Zappos Is Having a Massive Winter Sale on Hiking Shoes, Snow Boots, and More — Score Up to 60% Off Sorel, Ugg, Columbia, and more are included — and selling out fast. Being an outdoor enthusiast often requires a lot of gear. And, as savvy shoppers know, the best time to stock up on essentials for their hobbies is after the season, not during it — because that's when all of the good sales happen. In fact, if you're looking for new footwear, you'll want to check out the Zappos Winter Blowout Sale. Right now, shoppers can score up to 60 percent off on everything from running sneakers and hiking shoes to snow boots and sleek leather boots for men and women from top brands like Sorel, New Balance, Ugg, and more — including the reviewer-loved Asics Women's Gel-Nimbus 24 Sneakers, Keen Men's Vista Energy Mid Hiking Boots, and Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Waterproof Snow Boots. There's even a chance to rack up some impressive savings on apparel, especially warm outerwear pieces like puffer jackets and down jackets; prices start at $48 for winter jackets from Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and Levi's. And, from the looks of it, they're selling out fast. Trust us, you're going to want to take advantage of these deals. Keep scrolling to shop the 40 best finds from the Zappos Winter Blowout Sale, and make sure to add them to your cart ASAP before they're gone for good. Best Running Shoe Deals Zappos Hit the pavement comfortably with top-rated running sneakers from New Balance, Asics, Adidas, and more. Right now, you can score the ultra-sleek New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7 Sneakers for as little as $54, plus the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Trail Sneakers are nearly 30 percent off if you like to sweat it out on the trails. New Balance Women's Fresh Foam 680v7 Sneakers, from $54 (originally $80) Asics Women's Gel-Nimbus 24 Sneakers, $120 (originally $160) Mozo Women's City Runner Knit Sneakers, $80 (originally $90) New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 Sneakers, from $73 (originally $140) Asics Women's Gel-Nimbus 24 Trail Sneakers, $120 (originally $165) New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Roav Sneakers, from $56 (originally $85) Asics Men's Gel-Nimbus 24 Trail Running Sneakers, $120 (originally $165) Adidas Men's Outdoor Terrex Trailrider Sneakers, from $74 (originally $110) New Balance Men's FuelCell Prism v2 Sneakers, $117 (originally $130) Brooks Men's Launch 9 Running Sneakers, $90 (originally $110) Best Lifestyle Sneaker and Boot Deals Zappos Looking for footwear that's equal parts stylish and supportive? Look no further, because the Zappos Winter Blowout Sale is filled with plenty of cold-weather-appropriate sneakers and boots to complete your travel wardrobe. You'll want to check out the Sorel Women's Hi-Line Chelsea Boots while they're on sale for $86. The same goes for the Ugg Women's Lakesider Mid Lace-Up Booties, which are cozy sneaker-boot hybrids and are priced at $72 during the savings event. There are also big deals happening on the Clark's Men's Bushacre 3 Suede Boots (they're 60 percent off in tan) and the Sorel Men's Carson Moc Waterproof Boots, which are under $100 — and going fast. Sorel Women's Hi-Line Chelsea Boots, from $86 (originally $175) Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Sneaker Booties, from $92 (originally $145) Ugg Women's Lakesider Mid Lace-Up Booties, from $72 (originally $150) New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 1080 Unlaced Slip-On Sneakers, from $77 (originally $160) Keen Women's Elsa Harvest Slip-On Leather Sneakers, $80 (originally $120) Hey Dude Men's Wally Sox Sneakers, $43 (originally $65) Clark's Men's Bushacre 3 Suede Boots, from $44 (originally $110) Sorel Men's Madson II Chukka Waterproof Leather Boots, from $76 (originally $190) Winthrop Men's Brighton Leather Boots, $81 (originally $175) Sorel Men's Carson Moc Waterproof Boots, from $91 (originally $165) Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals Zappos Squeeze in that last hike of the season with a pair of quality (and newly marked down) boots from Merrell, Keen, The North Face, and Sorel, especially while they're up to 50 percent off. The biggest deals are happening on the Keen Women's Kaci III Winter Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, which are starting at $86, the Skechers Women's Synergy Pretty Hiker Boots (they're just $46 right now), and the Sorel Men's Mac Hill Lite Trace Waterproof Boots; they're 43 percent off and can double as everyday boots thanks to their sleek exterior. Merrell Women's Antora Sneaker Boots, $105 (originally $150) Keen Women's Kaci III Winter Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, from $86 (originally $175) Hunter Women's Explorer Leather Boots, from $110 (originally $275) Skechers Women's Synergy Pretty Hiker Boots, from $46 (originally $70) The North Face Women's Vectiv Exploris Mid Futurelight Leather Boots, from $138 (originally $179) Bates Footwear Men's Rush Mid Hiking Shoes, from $57 (originally $99) Timberland Men's Switchback LT Waterproof Soft Toe Boots, $105 (originally $150) Keen Men's Vista Energy Mid Hiking Boots, $110 (originally $130) Sorel Men's Mac Hill Lite Trace Waterproof Boots, from $103 (originally $180) ZeroXposur Men's Everest Mid WP Hiker Boots, $59 (originally $80) Best Snow Boot Deals Zappos Warm and waterproof winter boots from Sorel, Ugg, Columbia, and The North Face have been heavily marked down, and now's the perfect time to stock up before the last snowstorm of the year (or, if you want to plan ahead for next winter). Shoppers can score the Ugg Women's Adirondack Boots III and Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Waterproof Snow Boots for nearly $100 less than their original price tags. There are also big deals on the Baffin Men's Northwest Boots, which are starting at $81, and the extra cushioned and highly durable Swims Men's Snow Runner Boots; they're 60 percent off and about to sell out. Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Waterproof Snow Boots, from $119 (originally $210) Ugg Women's Adirondack Boots III, from $150 (originally $250) Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Boots, from $66 (originally $110) The North Face Women's Sierra Mid Lace Waterproof Boots, from $106 (originally $149) Sorel Women's Snow Angel Lace Boots, from $84 (originally $140) Sperry Men's Ice Bay Boots, $101 (originally $140) Swims Men's Snow Runner Boots, from $140 (originally $348) Sorel Men's 1964 Pac Nylon Boots, $105 (originally $180) Ugg Men's Emmett Duck Boots, from $95 (originally $150) Baffin Men's Northwest Boots, $81 (originally $135) 