Zappos Just Quietly Marked Down Hoka Sneakers, and Styles Are Already Selling Out

Snag a pair of these celeb-loved and podiatrist-approved sneakers while they’re on sale.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer
Published on August 19, 2023 06:00AM EDT

There are few comfortable sneakers out there that have gotten more love than Hokas. These internet-famous, celebrity-loved, and shopper-obsessed shoes have taken over the past few years — and for good reason. They provide unbeatable comfort, are high-quality, and are incredibly stylish. Trust me, I’m a travel writer and I even have a few pairs that are my go-to pair for traveling, hitting the trails, or simply running errands. 

With so much buzz around the brand, many styles are constantly sold out and hardly ever on sale. But, on a recent scroll through Zappos looking to add some pieces to my travel wardrobe, I stumbled upon a handful of Hokas not only in stock but heavily discounted hiding in the sale section. And lucky for you, I’ve gathered up the best deals and styles including the Hoka Gaviota 4 that shoppers say feel like, “walking on a cloud” and the best-selling Anacapa Low Gore-Tex that are at the lowest prices I’ve ever seen. But you have to act quickly, because sizes are flying off the virtual shelves. So what are you waiting for? Keep reading to find these styles and more — and pick up a pair (or two) while they’re still in stock. 

Hoka Gaviota 4 Sneakers

Zappos Hoka Gaviota 4

Zappos

Designed with cushioning on the sole, tongue, and lining, these are one of the best pairs of sneakers on the market for their comfort and support — so much so that they were awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. They’re a stellar pair for running, walking, and so much more. Sure to become the hero of your travel wardrobe, they’re on sale for 20 percent off, making now the best time to grab a pair. 

Hoka Carbon X 3 Sneakers

Zappos Hoka Carbon X 3

Zappos

Even though these shoes are made with performance in mind with their breathable yet flexible build, they’re great for just about anything (and will give you that extra edge if you’re running through the airport trying to make your flight). Plus, they have a slip-on feature that makes these highly rated shoes easy to slip on and off. And shoppers love them too, with one sharing how amazed they were with how lightweight yet comfortable this sneaker is. For just $144, these sneakers won’t last long, so act quickly.  

Hoka Bondi X Sneakers

Zappos Hoka Bondi X

Zappos

Good sneakers are supposed to feel good on and perform well, and this pair of Hokas does just that, with the added benefit of looking good, too. Built with the brand’s signature Bondi cushioning, these discounted sneakers are made to go the distance with ease. They’ll help you crush any walking tour, run any trial, and navigate even the busiest terminal all while staying comfortable and secure. 

Anacapa Low Gore-Tex Sneakers

Zappos Hoka Anacapa Low GORE-TEX

Zappos

Those looking for shoes that can do double duty as an everyday shoe and a walking shoe, this pair was made for you. Made with a durable blend of leather and recycled materials, these sneakers are specially engineered to keep your feet safe and firmly in place on any trail. Plus, they’re available in a super eye-catching grape wine/elderberry color, so you’ll be the best dressed at the park. So, whether you’re going on a full-blown end-of-summer expedition or planning on hitting a few trails, add these versatile shoes to your cart ASAP. 

Hoka Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Sneaker Boots

Zappos Hoka Anacapa Mid GORE-TEX

Zappos

If you’re looking for an ultra-durable sneaker-boot hybrid that is made to withstand even the toughest terrain, this podiatrist-approved pair is for you. Designed with an extended heel for extra support, these day hike-ready shoes can confidently take you on even the most treacherous trails, and you can rest easily knowing that your feet will be well-protected with every step. Snag these high-quality hiking sneakers while they’re on sale for just $153. 

