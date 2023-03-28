Zappos Is Having a Major Sale on Comfy Shoes for the Whole Family — Up to 50% Off

Hot picks from Hoka, Adidas, Keds, Birkenstock, Under Armour, and more for kids and adults are all majorly discounted.

By Chaunie Brusie
Published on March 28, 2023 06:00AM EDT

As the weather warms up, ensure the entire family is ready for your next adventure with comfy new travel shoes on sale from Zappos. Whether you need running shoes to sprint to the airport gate (hands full of kids’ snacks and bags, of course), cushioned sneakers to hit the amusement park and stand in endless lines, or supportive sandals to explore your local area with a low-stakes staycation, the right shoes are key for enjoying travel as a family.

Fortunately, Zappos has styles for the whole crew as deeply discounted as 50 percent off and as always, they offer free shipping and a full-year return policy for both happy shopping and even happier traveling. 

Best Running Shoes

Hoka Clifton 8

Zappos

Are you hoping to keep up your runs while traveling or just want a shoe that offers maximum support and comfort? Zappos has got you: Hop on over to grab a pair of the famous Hokas, known for being ultra-comfortable, with one style an impressive 50 percent off, or pick up my personal favorite running shoe, the Brooks Ghost 14, with a $40 savings, and the perennial favorite Asics Gels everyone raves about that feature gel cushioning for even long-distance running comfort. Even kids who want to keep up (or adults rocking those smaller sizes) can get in on the running fun in some Adidas Tensaurs

Best Lifestyle Sneakers

Keds Center II Cotton Slub

Zappos

If you’re hoping to remain a little more stylish while still keeping comfortable, try slipping on a pair of high-back New Balances—available in black and tan, a classic leather Naturalizer that also comes in wide sizes, or a classic pair of cotton Keds that are $20 off right now. Or, turn to Dr. Scholl’s for something a little dressier that still offers that oh-so-comfortable foot padding parents need on vacay. 

Best Slip-on Shoes

Propet Travel Fit Slip-On

Zappos

Whether you have your hands full traveling with kids or just full of luggage and the necessary snacks to get through a long flight, slip-on shoes can be incredibly convenient for traveling. Personally, we’re huge fans of breathable slip-on shoes, slides that won’t fall off thanks to adjustable lacing, and for a studier option, these slip-on sneakers that come in seven different colors. And of course, for kids, you can’t go wrong with a pair of classic Vans or waterproof shoes perfect for a day at the beach (or just a really big puddle in the parking lot). 

Best Comfy Sneakers for Kids 

adidas Kids Lite Racer Adapt 5.0

Zappos

Avoid the complaints about sore feet by ensuring your kids are clad in the comfiest kicks around for big kids and toddlers. Make your name-brand savvy preteen happy with a pair of kids’ Under Armour slip-ons for the lowest advertised price in 30 days, or scoop up these super comfortable cushioned sneakers with a memory foam footbed that come in three different styles, or get the best of both worlds with slip-on New Balances that also feature lace-up styling. 

Best Sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle

Zappos

Sandals are a travel must-have, whether you need something to wear around the pool or a more sturdy pair to last through a day of walking. Fortunately, Zappos has something for everyone, from classic Birkenstocks available in multiple colors that can trek all day and night long, to a heeled pair of Dr. Scholl’s that are perfect for dining beachside, to easy-breezy slide sandals that can be dressed up or down. Or, keep it super casual with some Havaianas flip-flops in men's or women’s sizes. 

Best Comfy Sandals for Kids

EMU Australia Kids Cove

Zappos

Sandals are also a must-have for kids and traveling, not only for ease of packing and putting on, but for comfort in warm-weather destinations. For kids who can handle them without tripping, Quiksilver slides are a convenient choice for just over $20, while girls’ Kamik Kids Crab sandals with a bungee lace adjustment are perfect for toddlers who need a tighter fit. Boys might appreciate some black-and-green Kamik Kids sandals with Velcro-adjustable straps or a pair of these adorable Adidas water sandals for toddlers. For something a little dressier, be sure to check out these adorable butterfly dress sandals.  

