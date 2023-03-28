Best Products Zappos Is Having a Major Sale on Comfy Shoes for the Whole Family — Up to 50% Off Hot picks from Hoka, Adidas, Keds, Birkenstock, Under Armour, and more for kids and adults are all majorly discounted. By Chaunie Brusie Published on March 28, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Zappos As the weather warms up, ensure the entire family is ready for your next adventure with comfy new travel shoes on sale from Zappos. Whether you need running shoes to sprint to the airport gate (hands full of kids’ snacks and bags, of course), cushioned sneakers to hit the amusement park and stand in endless lines, or supportive sandals to explore your local area with a low-stakes staycation, the right shoes are key for enjoying travel as a family. Fortunately, Zappos has styles for the whole crew as deeply discounted as 50 percent off and as always, they offer free shipping and a full-year return policy for both happy shopping and even happier traveling. Best Running Shoes Zappos Are you hoping to keep up your runs while traveling or just want a shoe that offers maximum support and comfort? Zappos has got you: Hop on over to grab a pair of the famous Hokas, known for being ultra-comfortable, with one style an impressive 50 percent off, or pick up my personal favorite running shoe, the Brooks Ghost 14, with a $40 savings, and the perennial favorite Asics Gels everyone raves about that feature gel cushioning for even long-distance running comfort. Even kids who want to keep up (or adults rocking those smaller sizes) can get in on the running fun in some Adidas Tensaurs. Hoka Clifton 8, $112 (originally $140) Hoka Bondi 7, $80 (originally $160) Brooks Ghost 14, $100 (originally $140) New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7, $60 (originally $80) Asics Gel-Contend 7, $55 (originally $65) Adidas Kids Tensaur Run Little Kid/Big Kid, $37 (originally $48) Best Lifestyle Sneakers Zappos If you’re hoping to remain a little more stylish while still keeping comfortable, try slipping on a pair of high-back New Balances—available in black and tan, a classic leather Naturalizer that also comes in wide sizes, or a classic pair of cotton Keds that are $20 off right now. Or, turn to Dr. Scholl’s for something a little dressier that still offers that oh-so-comfortable foot padding parents need on vacay. New Balance Numeric 213, $54 (originally $75) Dr. Scholl's Jetset, $60 (originally $80) Naturalizer Morrison 2.0, $90 (originally $100) Keds Center II Cotton Slub, $40 (originally $60) Keds Center II Marled, $40 (originally $60) Best Slip-on Shoes Zappos Whether you have your hands full traveling with kids or just full of luggage and the necessary snacks to get through a long flight, slip-on shoes can be incredibly convenient for traveling. Personally, we’re huge fans of breathable slip-on shoes, slides that won’t fall off thanks to adjustable lacing, and for a studier option, these slip-on sneakers that come in seven different colors. And of course, for kids, you can’t go wrong with a pair of classic Vans or waterproof shoes perfect for a day at the beach (or just a really big puddle in the parking lot). Propet Travel Fit Slip-On, $70 (originally $75) Propet TravelActiv Slide, $70 (originally $75) Propet TravelBound Sneakers, $80 (originally $85) Vans Classic Little Kid/Big Kid Slip-on, $35 (originally $43) Native Shoes Miles Disney Print Little Kid/Big Kid Slip-on, $44 (originally $50) Best Comfy Sneakers for Kids Zappos Avoid the complaints about sore feet by ensuring your kids are clad in the comfiest kicks around for big kids and toddlers. Make your name-brand savvy preteen happy with a pair of kids’ Under Armour slip-ons for the lowest advertised price in 30 days, or scoop up these super comfortable cushioned sneakers with a memory foam footbed that come in three different styles, or get the best of both worlds with slip-on New Balances that also feature lace-up styling. Under Armour Kids Surge 3 Slip-On Big Kid Sneakers, $50 (originally $60) Saucony Kids Cohesion 14 A/C Little Kid/Big Kid Sneakers, $43 (originally $48) New Balance Kids Fresh Foam Roav Big Kid Sneakers, $60 (originally $70) Adidas Kids Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Little Kid/Big Kid Sneakers, $45 (originally $60) Under Armour Kids Assert 9 AC Little Kid Sneakers, $45 (originally $55) Best Sandals Zappos Sandals are a travel must-have, whether you need something to wear around the pool or a more sturdy pair to last through a day of walking. Fortunately, Zappos has something for everyone, from classic Birkenstocks available in multiple colors that can trek all day and night long, to a heeled pair of Dr. Scholl’s that are perfect for dining beachside, to easy-breezy slide sandals that can be dressed up or down. Or, keep it super casual with some Havaianas flip-flops in men's or women’s sizes. Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slides, $145 (originally $160) Dr. Scholl's Only You Sandals, $60 (originally $85) Naturalizer Fame Slides, $80 (originally $89) Havaianas Top Pride Strap Sandals, $23 (originally $34) Ara Felipa slide Sandals, $54 (originally $90) Steve Madden Talented Sandals, $50 (originally $70) Best Comfy Sandals for Kids Zappos Sandals are also a must-have for kids and traveling, not only for ease of packing and putting on, but for comfort in warm-weather destinations. For kids who can handle them without tripping, Quiksilver slides are a convenient choice for just over $20, while girls’ Kamik Kids Crab sandals with a bungee lace adjustment are perfect for toddlers who need a tighter fit. Boys might appreciate some black-and-green Kamik Kids sandals with Velcro-adjustable straps or a pair of these adorable Adidas water sandals for toddlers. For something a little dressier, be sure to check out these adorable butterfly dress sandals. Quiksilver Kids Shoreline Adjust Slide Ssandals, $22 (originally $24) Kamik Kids Crab Bungee Adjustable Sandals, $40 (originally $45) Kamik Kids Wander Sandals, $35 (originally $45) Adidas Kids Water Sandals, $33 (originally $35) Rachel Shoes Emilee Butterfly Dress Sandals, $30 (originally $36) EMU Australia Kids Cove pink sandals, $36 (originally $44)