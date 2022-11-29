Zappos Just Dropped Thousands of Post-cyber Monday Deals — Shop the 32 Best Comfy Shoes on Sale

Prices start at $36 during this surprise after-Cyber Monday sale.

Published on November 29, 2022

Another Cyber Monday has come and gone. And this year, we were overwhelmed with the incredible sales and savings from our favorite retailers like Zappos, which treated shoppers to upwards of 50 percent off top-rated footwear and apparel. But it looks like the savings fun is far from over, as the retailer has just unveiled thousands of Cyber Week deals. 

Right now, you can score up to 55 percent off travel-ready shoes for men and women from top brands like Adidas, Reebok, Dr. Martens, Sorel, L.L. Bean, and more, ranging from comfy sneakers and high-performing running shoes to durable boots that are ready for the trails or everyday wear. 

Among the discounted footwear, we spotted top-rated hiking boots from Merrell and Columbia marked down 32 percent off, which means that you can get a pair for as little as $74. There’s also reviewer-loved running shoes like the New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam X 880v12 Sneakers and Hoka Men’s Challenger ATR 6 Sneakers featured in the sale, and they’re up to 20 percent off. If you’re shopping for gifts, or just need to upgrade your cold-weather footwear collection, there are cozy Ugg slippers and fleece-lined snow boots from Sorel that are starting at $85 and will make perfect presents. 

Keep scrolling to shop the 32 best deals from Zappos’ surprise Cyber Week sale. Hurry, there’s no telling how much longer these popular styles will be marked down for. 

Best Running Shoe Deals

Hoka Challenger ATR 6

Zappos

Hit the pavement with supportive sneakers from some of Zappos’ best brands, which are up to 30 percent off. This is the perfect time to upgrade your activewear collection with popular styles including the Asics Women’s Gel-Excite 9 Sneakers, which are starting at $51, and the Hoka Men’s Challenger ATR 6 Sneakers that are 20 percent off. Each pair is incredibly comfortable and can easily be added to your everyday and travel wardrobes with their versatile and sleek designs. 

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals  

adidas originals stan smith

Zappos

When building the ultimate travel outfit, you can never go wrong with sneakers as your footwear. Zappos is offering up to 55 percent off on laidback and comfortable sneakers, like the Adidas Originals Women’s Stan Smith Sneakers. Their white leather look can be paired with jeans, skirts, dresses, and more — and they’re starting at $48. Men can refresh their travel footwear collection with sleek and stylish options like the Cole Haan Men’s GrandPro Rally Canvas Court Sneakers, which are as little as $36. 

Best Boot Deals

sorel 1964 pac nylon

Zappos

Wintertime is synonymous with boots, and you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to sport popular brands like Sorel, Carhartt, and Columbia this season. Prices start at $83 for quality snow boots and waterproof work boots. And, if you’re looking for something that’s weather-resistant but won’t cramp your style, opt for the Sam Edelman Women’s Laguna Waterproof Boots that are up to 40 percent off or the Dr. Martens Women’s V 2976 Quad Boots that are equipped with slip-resistant soles and nearly 30 percent off. 

Best Slipper Deals

L.L bean Wicked Good Moosehide Slipper Moccasin

Zappos

Very few things compare to sliding on your favorite house slippers after a long day on your feet, especially in the cold-weather months. Keep things cozy and warm with top-rated slippers from Ugg, L.L. Bean, and more, which are nearly 40 percent off. There’s something for women and men, like the Sorel Men’s Falcon Ridge II Slippers, which are equipped with a supportive foam footbed and just $64. 

Best Hiking Boot Deals

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof

Zappos

Get out and enjoy nature in any season with fleece-lined hiking boots from Skechers that are starting at $62. During Zappos’ Cyber Week Sale, you can also pick up the popular Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Boots for 17 percent off or the Keen Men’s Targhee II Mid Boots for 25 percent off. Did we mention that the reviewer-loved Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Boots are on sale for $74? Well, what are you waiting for? Add them to your cart before their price goes back up!

