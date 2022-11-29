Best Products Zappos Just Dropped Thousands of Post-cyber Monday Deals — Shop the 32 Best Comfy Shoes on Sale Prices start at $36 during this surprise after-Cyber Monday sale. By Emily Belfiore Emily Belfiore Instagram Website Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 08:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Zappos Another Cyber Monday has come and gone. And this year, we were overwhelmed with the incredible sales and savings from our favorite retailers like Zappos, which treated shoppers to upwards of 50 percent off top-rated footwear and apparel. But it looks like the savings fun is far from over, as the retailer has just unveiled thousands of Cyber Week deals. Right now, you can score up to 55 percent off travel-ready shoes for men and women from top brands like Adidas, Reebok, Dr. Martens, Sorel, L.L. Bean, and more, ranging from comfy sneakers and high-performing running shoes to durable boots that are ready for the trails or everyday wear. Among the discounted footwear, we spotted top-rated hiking boots from Merrell and Columbia marked down 32 percent off, which means that you can get a pair for as little as $74. There’s also reviewer-loved running shoes like the New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam X 880v12 Sneakers and Hoka Men’s Challenger ATR 6 Sneakers featured in the sale, and they’re up to 20 percent off. If you’re shopping for gifts, or just need to upgrade your cold-weather footwear collection, there are cozy Ugg slippers and fleece-lined snow boots from Sorel that are starting at $85 and will make perfect presents. Keep scrolling to shop the 32 best deals from Zappos’ surprise Cyber Week sale. Hurry, there’s no telling how much longer these popular styles will be marked down for. The 31 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon for Travelers, Including Yeti, Samsonite Luggage, and Bose Headphones Best Running Shoe Deals Zappos Hit the pavement with supportive sneakers from some of Zappos’ best brands, which are up to 30 percent off. This is the perfect time to upgrade your activewear collection with popular styles including the Asics Women’s Gel-Excite 9 Sneakers, which are starting at $51, and the Hoka Men’s Challenger ATR 6 Sneakers that are 20 percent off. Each pair is incredibly comfortable and can easily be added to your everyday and travel wardrobes with their versatile and sleek designs. Brooks Women’s Revel 5 Sneakers, $80 (originally $100) Asics Women’s Gel-Excite 9 Sneakers, from $51 (originally $75) New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam X 880v12 Sneakers, $105 (originally $135) Adidas Running Men’s EQ21 Run Sneakers, from $58 (originally $80) Hoka Men’s Challenger ATR 6 Sneakers, $112 (originally $140) Under Armour Men’s Charged Escape 4 Sneakers, from $63 (originally $90) Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Zappos When building the ultimate travel outfit, you can never go wrong with sneakers as your footwear. Zappos is offering up to 55 percent off on laidback and comfortable sneakers, like the Adidas Originals Women’s Stan Smith Sneakers. Their white leather look can be paired with jeans, skirts, dresses, and more — and they’re starting at $48. Men can refresh their travel footwear collection with sleek and stylish options like the Cole Haan Men’s GrandPro Rally Canvas Court Sneakers, which are as little as $36. Adidas Originals Women’s Stan Smith Sneakers, from $48 (originally $95) New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize Sneakers, $50 (originally $65) Sorel Women’s Out N About III Low Waterproof Sneakers, $83 (originally $110) Reebok Unisex Club MEMT Parafit Leather Sneakers, from $52 (originally $65) Adidas Originals Men’s Gazelle Foundation Sneakers, from $60 (originally $80) Cole Haan Men’s GrandPro Rally Canvas Court Sneakers, from $36 (originally $80) Nunn Bush Men’s Kore Tour 2.0 Plain Toe Oxford Sneakers, from $40 (originally $85) Best Boot Deals Zappos Wintertime is synonymous with boots, and you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to sport popular brands like Sorel, Carhartt, and Columbia this season. Prices start at $83 for quality snow boots and waterproof work boots. And, if you’re looking for something that’s weather-resistant but won’t cramp your style, opt for the Sam Edelman Women’s Laguna Waterproof Boots that are up to 40 percent off or the Dr. Martens Women’s V 2976 Quad Boots that are equipped with slip-resistant soles and nearly 30 percent off. Sam Edelman Women’s Laguna Waterproof Boots, from $102 (originally $170) Sorel Women’s Explorer II Carnival Cozy Boots, from $105 (originally $155) Columbia Women’s Minx Shorty III Winter Boots, from $83 (originally $120) Dr. Martens Women’s V 2976 Quad Boots, $148 (originally $200) Sorel Men’s 1964 Pac Nylon Winter Boots, $135 (originally $180) Rocky Men’s Worksmart 5-Inch Composite Toe Waterproof Boots, $98 (originally $122) Carhartt Men’s Outdoor Waterproof 5-Inch Soft Toe Hiker Boots, $124 (originally $165) Best Slipper Deals Zappos Very few things compare to sliding on your favorite house slippers after a long day on your feet, especially in the cold-weather months. Keep things cozy and warm with top-rated slippers from Ugg, L.L. Bean, and more, which are nearly 40 percent off. There’s something for women and men, like the Sorel Men’s Falcon Ridge II Slippers, which are equipped with a supportive foam footbed and just $64. Ugg Women’s Fuzz Sugar Terry Slide Slippers, $85 (originally $120) L.L. Bean Women’s Wicked Good Camp Moccasins, $78 (originally $89) Acorn Women’s Recycled Berber Madison Moc Slippers, from $53 (originally $79) Fireside by Dearfoams Men’s Gold Coast Slippers, $65 (originally $110) Sorel Men’s Falcon Ridge II Slippers, $64 (originally $85) L.L. Bean Men’s Wicked Good Moosehide Slipper Moccasins, $90 (originally $109) Best Hiking Boot Deals Zappos Get out and enjoy nature in any season with fleece-lined hiking boots from Skechers that are starting at $62. During Zappos’ Cyber Week Sale, you can also pick up the popular Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Boots for 17 percent off or the Keen Men’s Targhee II Mid Boots for 25 percent off. Did we mention that the reviewer-loved Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Boots are on sale for $74? Well, what are you waiting for? Add them to your cart before their price goes back up! Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Boots, $102 (originally $145) Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Boots, from $74 (originally $110) Skechers Women's Synergy Cold Daze Boots, from $62 (originally $80) Keen Men's Targhee II Mid Boots, from $124 (originally $165) Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Boots, $75 (originally $110) Merrell Men's Oakcreek Mid Waterproof Boots, from $84 (originally $120)