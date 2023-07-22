Zappos Is Having a Massive Summer Clearance Sale on Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $17

Save up to 64 percent on shopper-loved brands like New Balance, Hoka, and Merrell.

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a seasoned fashion, beauty, and luxury travel writer, and a respected on-air media personality. Her work has been featured in InStyle, Elle, StyleCaster, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, and Lonely Planet.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Zappos Massive Clearance Sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Summer is officially in full swing, which means there’s never been a better time to stock up on comfortable shoes for warm-weather activities and beyond. If you’re anything like us, you’re likely basking in the sun and enjoying longer, more leisurely days that inevitably have you reaching for sporty sneakers, supportive sandals, and waterproof slip-ons at any given time. 

Luckily, Zappos just quietly marked down thousands of sensible summer styles up to 64 percent off from popular brands like New Balance, Hoka, Crocs, and more starting at just $17. If the idea of sifting through a massive clearance section sounds overwhelming, leave it to us to do the legwork for you. We've rounded up 90 of the best footwear deals you can shop right now and even took it a step further by neatly organizing it below by category so you can start shoe shopping ASAP. 

Whether you’re on the hunt for a fresh pair of running shoes, elevated dress sandals, or a protective pair of rugged hiking boots, Zappos has you covered in the clearance section. Keep scrolling to get a jump on these deals before word of the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale gets out and your favorite styles are sold out. 

Best Overall Zappos Shoes Deals

Zappos VEJA Urca

Zappos

The Zappos Summer Clearance Sale is brimming with discounted finds from your favorite brands, and we couldn’t believe our eyes when we checked the well-stocked inventory boasting popular sizes and appealing colors. If you’re looking for a quick cheat sheet on the standout items not to miss from every category, we rounded up our ultimate faves (based on price and popularity) below. 

A word to the wise: Hoka sneakers rarely go on sale, so be sure to snap these popular running shoes up ASAP. The classic Cliftons and colorful Gaviotas are currently marked down by 20 percent off and still available in a handful of sizes and eye-catching colors. Another wise buy would be the New Balance Fresh Foam Roav sneakers, which are a steal at just $34 in the black/gray option; and we’ve also got our eyes on these summer-ready Vans slip-ons, which are on sale for just $22 for a limited time. You should also check out the classic Veja sneakers, sporty slide sandals from Crocs, and these versatile, vacation-ready flip-flops from Reef.

Superga 27050 Floral Print Sneakers

Zappos Superga 2750 - Floral Print

Zappos

Hoka Clifton 8 Sneakers

Zappos Hoka Clifton 8

Zappos

Best Athletic Shoe Deals

Zappos New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 Unlaced

Zappos

If you’re well on your way to achieving your fitness goals this summer, we suggest stocking up on a few sporty sneakers for added motivation. Now that Zappos has discounted so many highly rated styles from the best brands (New Balance, Asics, Brooks, and Saucony, to name a few), you’ll have more than enough to pick from in the clearance section. 

These eye-catching running shoes from New Balance are priced at just $56 (a nice break from its original $130 price tag) and deliver a vibrant boost of fun summer vibes with each step. These pastel-hued shoes from Adidas are another colorful option, and marked down to just $60 in the pretty powder blue and lavender colorway. For a classic staple, we also have our eyes on these ultra-comfy New Balance Unlaced Sneakers, which are discounted up to 50 percent off and will keep you comfy and supported season after season. 

Crocs LiteRide 360 Pacer Sneakers

Zappos Crocs LiteRide 360 Pacer

Zappos

Brooks Launch 9 Running Sneakers

Zappos Brooks Launch 9

Zappos

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Zappos adidas Originals Rivalry Low

Zappos

We spotted several casual sneakers in the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale, and did a double take when we saw these incredibly low prices. For starters, this would be an ideal opportunity to splurge on several high-end designer brands like Adidas, Veja, and Sorel, as well as cute old-school classics from Reebok, Lucky Brand, and Vans, to name a few. 

Standouts include this pretty patterned style from Vans, which is a total steal at just $36 right now (49 percent off its original price of $70); as well as these classic Reebok Lifestyle trainers, which would pair perfectly with shorts and workout dresses now, or cropped jeans and joggers later on. We’re also loving this 90s-inspired Blowfish Malibu canvas style, these eye-catching Sorel Kinetic Mules, and the ultra-classic Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneakers, which are currently on sale for $100. 

Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Sneakers

Zappos Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather

Zappos

Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneakers

Zappos Naturalizer Marianne

Zappos

Best Sport Sandal Deals

Zappos SKECHERS Reggae - Irie Mon

Zappos

If your arches could use extra support to keep up with your warm-weather excursions, Zappos has you covered. We spotted killer deals on sporty sandals from a few of our favorite active brands including Crocs, Hunter, Adidas, and Merrell, and did a double take on several of these functional yet fashionable styles.

Oofos is best known for their cushy footwear that are podiatrist-approved, and the $51 Oofos Oolala Luxe Sandals promise to alleviate joint issues without skimping on style. The hologram strap pairs perfectly with swimwear, shorts, and leggings alike, and will keep you looking and feeling good no matter where the day takes you. If you’ve been vibing with the Barbiecore trend currently taking over the season, these stunning pink Hunter sandals master the art of turning heads while keeping you casual and comfortable. On sale for just $34, these feminine foam sandals would surely look fabulous with any outfit. 

Ryka Tribute Sandals

Zappos Ryka Tribute

Zappos

Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals

Zappos Teva Hurricane XLT2

Zappos

Best Lifestyle Sandal Deals

Zappos Cole Haan Flynn Flat Sandal

Zappos

Sandal season calls for plenty of new styles and colors, and we easily discovered dozens of versatile options on major discount in the Zappos clearance section. For starters, the cushioned Cole Haan Flynn Sandals are surefire crowd pleasers because they’re not only carefully constructed of genuine leather that make for a brilliant addition to any summer wardrobe and will never go out of style — and they're on major sale at 64 percent off right now in most colors. 

We also can’t get enough of these trendy lavender Bandolino slides featuring an adorable scallop detail and a subtle wedge for added height. Marked down to just $30, this elegant option would inspire compliments at daytime gatherings, weekend brunch, or garden weddings. If your personal style is best described as edgy, step out in an animal-print pair of Tkees (currently on sale for just $30); or take a spin in these unique leather sandals from Free People, which are 60 percent off in the dusty rose color for a limited time only. 

Bandolino Kayla 3 Sandals

Zappos Bandolino Kayla 3

Zappos

Dr. Scholl’s Islander Sandals

Zappos Dr. Scholl's Islander

Zappos

Best Outdoor and Camping Shoe Deals

Zappos Merrell Crosslander 2 Mid Waterproof

Zappos

If you’re one to enjoy the great outdoors this season, snag up a few of these sturdy shoes and boots from the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale. The Merrell Wildwood Aerosport Trail Runners are a great choice for anyone inclined to hike, climb, or roam free in the wilderness, and best of all, they won’t break the bank at just $68. The Adidas Terrex Voyager Hiking Shoes are also a top choice — especially when discounted by 50 percent off in the pretty light pink and orchid combination colorway.

For those looking for waterproof running sneakers to brave the elements in style, this Merrell hiking shoe option is a solid bet at just $60. They easily slip on and off with their pull-on design and they're equipped with cushioned EVA foam midsoles, grippy rubber soles, and breathable linings for long-lasting comfort and dryness. 

Adidas Terrex Voyager 21 Canvas Shoes

Zappos adidas Outdoor Terrex Voyager 21 Canvas Shoes

Zappos

Merrell Wildwood Aerosport Trail Running Sneakers

Zappos Merrell Wildwood Aerosport

Zappos

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Kizik Review Tout
These Comfy, Versatile Sneakers Are My Go-to Travel Shoes — and They’re So Easy to Slide On
Shark Air Purifier Review Tout
This Air Purifier Is the Best Purchase I’ve Made All Summer — and It’s Working Hard, Even Now
Noromâs Anniversary Sale Is Almost OverâShop Deals on Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and More Up to 60% Off Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Comfy Sneakers, Carry-on Luggage, Flowy Dresses, and More Up to 50% Off
Related Articles
Zappos 4th of July Comfy Shoe Sale Roundup Tout
Zappos Is Ringing in July Fourth With Up to 60% Off Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals
Deal Roundup: Comfy Shoes Tout
Amazon Prime Day Is a Goldmine for Comfortable Shoes — Shop the 51 Best Deals Up to 73% Off
PD Early Deal Roundup: Comfortable Shoes Tout
Amazon Prime Day’s Early Deal Section Has Comfy Shoes Already Up to 70% Off
Travel Accessories and Gear Tout
You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Shop the 71 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals for Amazon Prime Day
PD DEAL ROUNDUP: BEST PRIME DAY DEALS TOUT
Amazon Is Celebrating Prime Day With More Deals Than Ever Before — Shop the 104 Best
Target Prime Day Compete Sale Tout
Target’s Biggest Sale of the Season Includes These 47 Travel Deals, and They’re Up to 69% Off
Amazon Prime Day Best Travel Deals Tout
Thousands of Travel Items Are Marked Down at Amazon This Month — Here Are the 65 Can’t-miss Deals
PD Early Deal Roundup: Best Amazon Deals Happening This July 4th Tout
Travelers Can Score Up to 80% Off at Amazon’s Secret Fourth of July Sale
PD Eary Deal Roundup: Travel Accessories and Gear Tout
No Need to Wait for Prime Day — the Best Travel Accessories and Gear Are Now Up to 80% Off
Amazon Prime Day Last Chance Deals Tout
The Final Hours of Amazon Prime Day Are Packed With Thousands of Deals — Shop the 40 Best From $10
Deal Roundup: Comfy Sneakers tout
Amazon's Post-prime Day Sale Includes Some of the Best Deals on Comfortable Shoes We’ve Ever Seen
Noromâs Anniversary Sale Is Almost OverâShop Deals on Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and More Up to 60% Off Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Comfy Sneakers, Carry-on Luggage, Flowy Dresses, and More Up to 50% Off
prime day 2023 mobile
The 63 Best Travel Gear and Accessories Deals You Can Shop During Amazon Prime Day — Prices Start at $5
prime day mobile
Amazon Prime Day May Be Over, but These 53 Travel Essentials Are Still on Major Sale
Deal Roundup: Member-Only Deals Tout
The 41 Best Members-only Deals You Can Still Shop Before Prime Day Ends
Deal Roundup: Member-Only Tout
The 30 Best Members-only Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023 — Up to 75% Off