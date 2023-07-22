Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Zappos Is Having a Massive Summer Clearance Sale on Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $17 Save up to 64 percent on shopper-loved brands like New Balance, Hoka, and Merrell. By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan is a seasoned fashion, beauty, and luxury travel writer, and a respected on-air media personality. Her work has been featured in InStyle, Elle, StyleCaster, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, and Lonely Planet. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 22, 2023 06:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Overall Zappos Shoes Deals Best Athletic Shoe Deals Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Best Sport Sandal Deals Best Lifestyle Sandal Deals Best Outdoor and Camping Shoe Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland Summer is officially in full swing, which means there’s never been a better time to stock up on comfortable shoes for warm-weather activities and beyond. If you’re anything like us, you’re likely basking in the sun and enjoying longer, more leisurely days that inevitably have you reaching for sporty sneakers, supportive sandals, and waterproof slip-ons at any given time. Luckily, Zappos just quietly marked down thousands of sensible summer styles up to 64 percent off from popular brands like New Balance, Hoka, Crocs, and more starting at just $17. If the idea of sifting through a massive clearance section sounds overwhelming, leave it to us to do the legwork for you. We've rounded up 90 of the best footwear deals you can shop right now and even took it a step further by neatly organizing it below by category so you can start shoe shopping ASAP. Whether you’re on the hunt for a fresh pair of running shoes, elevated dress sandals, or a protective pair of rugged hiking boots, Zappos has you covered in the clearance section. Keep scrolling to get a jump on these deals before word of the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale gets out and your favorite styles are sold out. The 10 Best Walking Shoes for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Overall Zappos Shoes Deals Zappos The Zappos Summer Clearance Sale is brimming with discounted finds from your favorite brands, and we couldn’t believe our eyes when we checked the well-stocked inventory boasting popular sizes and appealing colors. If you’re looking for a quick cheat sheet on the standout items not to miss from every category, we rounded up our ultimate faves (based on price and popularity) below. A word to the wise: Hoka sneakers rarely go on sale, so be sure to snap these popular running shoes up ASAP. The classic Cliftons and colorful Gaviotas are currently marked down by 20 percent off and still available in a handful of sizes and eye-catching colors. Another wise buy would be the New Balance Fresh Foam Roav sneakers, which are a steal at just $34 in the black/gray option; and we’ve also got our eyes on these summer-ready Vans slip-ons, which are on sale for just $22 for a limited time. You should also check out the classic Veja sneakers, sporty slide sandals from Crocs, and these versatile, vacation-ready flip-flops from Reef. Hoka Clifton 8 Sneakers, $112 (originally $140) Hoka Gaviota 4 Sneakers, $136 (originally $170) Veja Urca Sneakers, $139 (originally $185) Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Sneakers, $36 (originally $90) Vans Trek Slip-On Sneakers, $22 (originally $55) Keds Demi TRX Leather Sneakers, $30 (originally $75) New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Sneakers, $34 (originally $85) Vans Old Skool Overt CC Sneakers, $57 (originally $105) Superga 2750 Floral Print Sneakers, $48 (originally $89) Crocs Classic Slide Sandals, $21 (originally $30) Reef Cushion Court Sandals, $30 (originally $45) Superga 27050 Floral Print Sneakers Zappos Buy on Zappos $89 $48 Hoka Clifton 8 Sneakers Zappos Buy on Zappos $140 $112 Best Athletic Shoe Deals Zappos If you’re well on your way to achieving your fitness goals this summer, we suggest stocking up on a few sporty sneakers for added motivation. Now that Zappos has discounted so many highly rated styles from the best brands (New Balance, Asics, Brooks, and Saucony, to name a few), you’ll have more than enough to pick from in the clearance section. These eye-catching running shoes from New Balance are priced at just $56 (a nice break from its original $130 price tag) and deliver a vibrant boost of fun summer vibes with each step. These pastel-hued shoes from Adidas are another colorful option, and marked down to just $60 in the pretty powder blue and lavender colorway. For a classic staple, we also have our eyes on these ultra-comfy New Balance Unlaced Sneakers, which are discounted up to 50 percent off and will keep you comfy and supported season after season. New Balance FuelCell Prism v2 Sneakers, $56 (originally $130) New Balance Nergize Sport Sneakers, $50 (originally $65) Adidas Running Alphabounce+ Sneakers, $60 (originally $90) Brooks Ghost 14 Running Sneakers, $90 (originally $140) Brooks Launch 9 Running Sneakers, $70 (originally $110) New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7 Sneakers, $60 (originally $80) New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 Unlaced Running Sneakers, $80 (originally $160) New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro Running Sneakers, $84 (originally $140) Under Armour Surge 3 Running Sneakers, $43 (originally $65) Crocs LiteRide 360 Pacer Sneakers, $33 (originally $70) Caterpillar Venward CT Sneakers, $110 (originally $115) Asics Gel-Kayano 29 Running Sneakers, $110 (originally $160) Mizuno Wave Rider 26 SSW Running Sneakers, $105 (originally $140) Asics Gel-Kayano 29 Lite-Show Running Sneakers, $110 (originally $170) Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Sneakers, $85 (originally $160) Asics Gel-Renma Pickleball Sneakers, $70 (originally $85) Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Running Sneakers, $53 (originally $75) Saucony Triumph 20 Running Sneakers, $110 (originally $160) Crocs LiteRide 360 Pacer Sneakers Zappos Buy on Zappos $70 $33 Brooks Launch 9 Running Sneakers Zappos Buy on Zappos $110 $70 Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Zappos We spotted several casual sneakers in the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale, and did a double take when we saw these incredibly low prices. For starters, this would be an ideal opportunity to splurge on several high-end designer brands like Adidas, Veja, and Sorel, as well as cute old-school classics from Reebok, Lucky Brand, and Vans, to name a few. Standouts include this pretty patterned style from Vans, which is a total steal at just $36 right now (49 percent off its original price of $70); as well as these classic Reebok Lifestyle trainers, which would pair perfectly with shorts and workout dresses now, or cropped jeans and joggers later on. We’re also loving this 90s-inspired Blowfish Malibu canvas style, these eye-catching Sorel Kinetic Mules, and the ultra-classic Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneakers, which are currently on sale for $100. Blowfish Malibu Malia Sneakers, $36 (originally $45) Vans Era Sneakers, $36 (originally $70) Sorel Kinetic Impact II Mule Slip-on Sneakers, $102 (originally $125) Lucky Brand Gimmony Sneakers, $32 (originally $79) Lucky Brand Kitori Sneakers, $36 (originally $89) Adidas Originals Rivalry Low Sneakers, $89 (originally $100) Sorel Explorer Blitz Stride Strap Sneakers, $62 (originally $100) Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers, $74 (originally $100) Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85 Sneakers, $75 (originally $85) FitFlop Vitamin FF E01 Knit Sneakers, $80 (originally $125) Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Daily Sneakers, $100 (originally $140) Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneakers, $47 (originally $89) Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-On Sneakers, $50 (originally $80) Ryka Viv Classic Sneakers, $60 (originally $80) Bzees Charlie Sneakers, $70 (originally $100) Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Sneakers, $39 (originally $90) Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers, $43 (originally $65) Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Sneakers Zappos Buy on Zappos $90 $39 Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneakers Zappos Buy on Zappos $89 $47 Best Sport Sandal Deals Zappos If your arches could use extra support to keep up with your warm-weather excursions, Zappos has you covered. We spotted killer deals on sporty sandals from a few of our favorite active brands including Crocs, Hunter, Adidas, and Merrell, and did a double take on several of these functional yet fashionable styles. Oofos is best known for their cushy footwear that are podiatrist-approved, and the $51 Oofos Oolala Luxe Sandals promise to alleviate joint issues without skimping on style. The hologram strap pairs perfectly with swimwear, shorts, and leggings alike, and will keep you looking and feeling good no matter where the day takes you. If you’ve been vibing with the Barbiecore trend currently taking over the season, these stunning pink Hunter sandals master the art of turning heads while keeping you casual and comfortable. On sale for just $34, these feminine foam sandals would surely look fabulous with any outfit. Crocs Classic Sandals, $17 (originally $35) Hunter Bloom Algae Foam Sandals, $34 (originally $70) Columbia Via Sandals, $37 (originally $65) The North Face Skeena Sandals, $48 (originally $59) Skechers Reggae Sandals, $42 (originally $55) Oofos Oolala Luxe Sandals, $51 (originally $75) Ryka Kona Trek Sandals, $76 (originally $90) Chaco Z/Cloud Sandals, $80 (originally $100) Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals, $55 (originally $75) Chaco Lowdown Sandals, $56 (originally $70) Adidas Alphabounce Sandals, $29 (originally $42) Merrell Terran 3 Cush Post Sandals, $64 (originally $85) Dansko Rosette Sandals, $83 (originally $110) Ryka Tribute Sandals, $32 (originally $80) Crocs Classic Marble Tie-Dyed Clogs, $37 (originally $55) Ugg Sport Yeah Sandals, $41 (originally $60) Ryka Tribute Sandals Zappos Buy on Zappos $80 $32 Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals Zappos Buy on Zappos $75 $55 Best Lifestyle Sandal Deals Zappos Sandal season calls for plenty of new styles and colors, and we easily discovered dozens of versatile options on major discount in the Zappos clearance section. For starters, the cushioned Cole Haan Flynn Sandals are surefire crowd pleasers because they’re not only carefully constructed of genuine leather that make for a brilliant addition to any summer wardrobe and will never go out of style — and they're on major sale at 64 percent off right now in most colors. We also can’t get enough of these trendy lavender Bandolino slides featuring an adorable scallop detail and a subtle wedge for added height. Marked down to just $30, this elegant option would inspire compliments at daytime gatherings, weekend brunch, or garden weddings. If your personal style is best described as edgy, step out in an animal-print pair of Tkees (currently on sale for just $30); or take a spin in these unique leather sandals from Free People, which are 60 percent off in the dusty rose color for a limited time only. Tkees Gemma Exotic Sandals, $30 (originally $75) Crocs Tulum Flip Sandals, $32 (originally $40) Bandolino Kayla 3 Sandals, $30 (originally $69) Dolce Vita Adore Sandals, $36 (originally $90) Dr. Scholl’s Islander Sandals, $50 (originally $80) Skechers Bobs Summer Skipper Platform Sandals, $39 (originally $60) Naturalizer Fallyn Sandals, $36 (originally $89) Sam Edelman Gigi Signet Sandals, $72 (originally $120) Cole Haan Flynn Flat Sandals, $50 (originally $140) Crocs Classic Crush Sandals, $38 (originally $55) FitFlop Gracie Rubber-Chain Sandals, $72 (originally $110) Sam Edelman Bay Sandals, $73 (originally $120) Dolce Vita Paily Sandals, $50 (originally $125) Free People Mont Blanc Sandals, $80 (originally $198) Michael Kors Jilly Thong Sandals, $46 (originally $89) Vionic Orlanda Wedge Sandals, $84 (originally $110) FitFlop Eloise Cork-Wrap Wedge Sandals, $112 (originally $160) Ugg Zayne Crossband Sandals, $75 (originally $110) Bandolino Kayla 3 Sandals Zappos Buy on Zappos $69 $30 Dr. Scholl’s Islander Sandals Zappos Buy on Zappos $80 $50 Best Outdoor and Camping Shoe Deals Zappos If you’re one to enjoy the great outdoors this season, snag up a few of these sturdy shoes and boots from the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale. The Merrell Wildwood Aerosport Trail Runners are a great choice for anyone inclined to hike, climb, or roam free in the wilderness, and best of all, they won’t break the bank at just $68. The Adidas Terrex Voyager Hiking Shoes are also a top choice — especially when discounted by 50 percent off in the pretty light pink and orchid combination colorway. For those looking for waterproof running sneakers to brave the elements in style, this Merrell hiking shoe option is a solid bet at just $60. They easily slip on and off with their pull-on design and they're equipped with cushioned EVA foam midsoles, grippy rubber soles, and breathable linings for long-lasting comfort and dryness. Merrell Crosslander Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $100 (originally $115) Merrell Hydro Runner Shoes, $60 (originally $80) Merrell Wildwood Aerosport Trail Running Sneakers, $68 (originally $90) Ryka Hydro Splash Sneakers, $80 (originally $100) Adidas Terrex Voyager 21 Canvas Shoes, $50 (originally $100) Columbia Newton Ridge Plus WP Amped Desert Night Hiking Boots, $100 (originally $115) Cole Haan 5.Zerogrand Explore Hiker Waterproof Hiking Boots, $133 (originally $220) Keen Ridge Flex Mid WP HIking Boots, $138 (originally $188) Ryka Sky Walk Trek Shoes, $36 (originally $90) J/Slides Will Sneaker Boots, $40 (originally $99) Adidas Terrex Voyager 21 Canvas Shoes Zappos Buy on Zappos $100 $50 Merrell Wildwood Aerosport Trail Running Sneakers Zappos Buy on Zappos $90 $68 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 