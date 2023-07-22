Zappos Is Having a Massive Summer Clearance Sale on Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $17

Summer is officially in full swing, which means there’s never been a better time to stock up on comfortable shoes for warm-weather activities and beyond. If you’re anything like us, you’re likely basking in the sun and enjoying longer, more leisurely days that inevitably have you reaching for sporty sneakers, supportive sandals, and waterproof slip-ons at any given time.

Luckily, Zappos just quietly marked down thousands of sensible summer styles up to 64 percent off from popular brands like New Balance, Hoka, Crocs, and more starting at just $17. If the idea of sifting through a massive clearance section sounds overwhelming, leave it to us to do the legwork for you. We've rounded up 90 of the best footwear deals you can shop right now and even took it a step further by neatly organizing it below by category so you can start shoe shopping ASAP.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a fresh pair of running shoes, elevated dress sandals, or a protective pair of rugged hiking boots, Zappos has you covered in the clearance section. Keep scrolling to get a jump on these deals before word of the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale gets out and your favorite styles are sold out.

Best Overall Zappos Shoes Deals

Zappos

The Zappos Summer Clearance Sale is brimming with discounted finds from your favorite brands, and we couldn’t believe our eyes when we checked the well-stocked inventory boasting popular sizes and appealing colors. If you’re looking for a quick cheat sheet on the standout items not to miss from every category, we rounded up our ultimate faves (based on price and popularity) below.

A word to the wise: Hoka sneakers rarely go on sale, so be sure to snap these popular running shoes up ASAP. The classic Cliftons and colorful Gaviotas are currently marked down by 20 percent off and still available in a handful of sizes and eye-catching colors. Another wise buy would be the New Balance Fresh Foam Roav sneakers, which are a steal at just $34 in the black/gray option; and we’ve also got our eyes on these summer-ready Vans slip-ons, which are on sale for just $22 for a limited time. You should also check out the classic Veja sneakers, sporty slide sandals from Crocs, and these versatile, vacation-ready flip-flops from Reef.

Superga 27050 Floral Print Sneakers

Zappos

Hoka Clifton 8 Sneakers

Zappos

Best Athletic Shoe Deals

Zappos

If you’re well on your way to achieving your fitness goals this summer, we suggest stocking up on a few sporty sneakers for added motivation. Now that Zappos has discounted so many highly rated styles from the best brands (New Balance, Asics, Brooks, and Saucony, to name a few), you’ll have more than enough to pick from in the clearance section.

These eye-catching running shoes from New Balance are priced at just $56 (a nice break from its original $130 price tag) and deliver a vibrant boost of fun summer vibes with each step. These pastel-hued shoes from Adidas are another colorful option, and marked down to just $60 in the pretty powder blue and lavender colorway. For a classic staple, we also have our eyes on these ultra-comfy New Balance Unlaced Sneakers, which are discounted up to 50 percent off and will keep you comfy and supported season after season.

Crocs LiteRide 360 Pacer Sneakers

Zappos

Brooks Launch 9 Running Sneakers

Zappos

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Zappos

We spotted several casual sneakers in the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale, and did a double take when we saw these incredibly low prices. For starters, this would be an ideal opportunity to splurge on several high-end designer brands like Adidas, Veja, and Sorel, as well as cute old-school classics from Reebok, Lucky Brand, and Vans, to name a few.

Standouts include this pretty patterned style from Vans, which is a total steal at just $36 right now (49 percent off its original price of $70); as well as these classic Reebok Lifestyle trainers, which would pair perfectly with shorts and workout dresses now, or cropped jeans and joggers later on. We’re also loving this 90s-inspired Blowfish Malibu canvas style, these eye-catching Sorel Kinetic Mules, and the ultra-classic Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneakers, which are currently on sale for $100.

Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Sneakers

Zappos

Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneakers

Zappos

Best Sport Sandal Deals

Zappos

If your arches could use extra support to keep up with your warm-weather excursions, Zappos has you covered. We spotted killer deals on sporty sandals from a few of our favorite active brands including Crocs, Hunter, Adidas, and Merrell, and did a double take on several of these functional yet fashionable styles.

Oofos is best known for their cushy footwear that are podiatrist-approved, and the $51 Oofos Oolala Luxe Sandals promise to alleviate joint issues without skimping on style. The hologram strap pairs perfectly with swimwear, shorts, and leggings alike, and will keep you looking and feeling good no matter where the day takes you. If you’ve been vibing with the Barbiecore trend currently taking over the season, these stunning pink Hunter sandals master the art of turning heads while keeping you casual and comfortable. On sale for just $34, these feminine foam sandals would surely look fabulous with any outfit.

Ryka Tribute Sandals

Zappos

Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals

Zappos

Best Lifestyle Sandal Deals

Zappos

Sandal season calls for plenty of new styles and colors, and we easily discovered dozens of versatile options on major discount in the Zappos clearance section. For starters, the cushioned Cole Haan Flynn Sandals are surefire crowd pleasers because they’re not only carefully constructed of genuine leather that make for a brilliant addition to any summer wardrobe and will never go out of style — and they're on major sale at 64 percent off right now in most colors.

We also can’t get enough of these trendy lavender Bandolino slides featuring an adorable scallop detail and a subtle wedge for added height. Marked down to just $30, this elegant option would inspire compliments at daytime gatherings, weekend brunch, or garden weddings. If your personal style is best described as edgy, step out in an animal-print pair of Tkees (currently on sale for just $30); or take a spin in these unique leather sandals from Free People, which are 60 percent off in the dusty rose color for a limited time only.

Bandolino Kayla 3 Sandals

Zappos

Dr. Scholl’s Islander Sandals

Zappos

Best Outdoor and Camping Shoe Deals

Zappos

If you’re one to enjoy the great outdoors this season, snag up a few of these sturdy shoes and boots from the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale. The Merrell Wildwood Aerosport Trail Runners are a great choice for anyone inclined to hike, climb, or roam free in the wilderness, and best of all, they won’t break the bank at just $68. The Adidas Terrex Voyager Hiking Shoes are also a top choice — especially when discounted by 50 percent off in the pretty light pink and orchid combination colorway.

For those looking for waterproof running sneakers to brave the elements in style, this Merrell hiking shoe option is a solid bet at just $60. They easily slip on and off with their pull-on design and they're equipped with cushioned EVA foam midsoles, grippy rubber soles, and breathable linings for long-lasting comfort and dryness.

Adidas Terrex Voyager 21 Canvas Shoes

Zappos

Merrell Wildwood Aerosport Trail Running Sneakers

Zappos

