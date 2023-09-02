Zappos Is Cleaning House for Labor Day With Up to 70% Off Comfy Sneakers, Fall Boots, and More

Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial arrival of fall with all its cozy, comfy goodness, from apple picking to leaf peeping to all those autumn trips you have on the books. And whether you’re gearing up for back-to-school season or your yearly travel wardrobe refresh, it’s also one of the best times of year to take advantage of massive sales.

Zappos marked down a whole slew of comfortable shoes ahead of Labor Day this year, and we’re here for it. Everything from sandals to sneakers to hiking shoes and heeled boots are all on sale, some with eye-popping discounts of over 70 percent and prices as low as $9.

Don’t worry about sorting through the many categories of comfy shoes on sale. We’ve got your back with this complete list of the 99 best shoes on sale right now at Zappos. Prices start at only $23, and you’ll find sales on brands like Hoka, Adidas, Cole Haan, and so many more. Scroll on for the best deals on all the comfy footwear for women and men this Labor Day weekend.

Best Overall Shoe Deals

Hoka Women’s Gaviota 4 Sneakers

Zappos

There are so many fabulous shoes on sale at Zappos right now in so many categories, from running shoes to hiking boots to lifestyle sneakers. Don’t know where to start? Consider the best deals we found of the whole bunch.

Looking for an athletic shoe that’s perfect for pickleball and tennis? The Adidas AvaFlash is a budget-friendly pick at over 40 percent off. These Hokas are another sporty sneaker that are making a rare appearance in the sale. If you’re after a fashionable sneaker, you can’t go wrong with Hey Dudes for a mindblowing $39.

We also spotted these Sorel hiking boots for a whopping 70 percent off — bringing them to just $60 for a quality leather boot. Or opt for Cole Haan waterproof boots to hike in style for only $90 on sale. Of course, sandals are on sale too, and Birkenstock Arizona Earthy Vegan Sandal is on rare sale and adds a dash of glam to any outfit while the cork footbed your feet comfy.

Sorel Women’s Lennox Hiker STKD Waterproof Boots

Zappos

Best Athletic Shoe Deals

Adidas Women’s Adizero Ubersonic Sneakers

Zappos

Having a quality sneaker can make a huge difference in your comfort, whether you’re walking around a new city for hours on end or are zipping around a pickleball court. With the super low prices right now at Zappos, it’s the perfect time to find your new favorite sneaker (or two).

Tons of New Balance shoes are marked down, including these multicolored New Balance sneakers that are just $40 right now (that’s a 63 percent discount!). They’ve got a rounded toe with a padded collar and tongue, plus a midsole to provide the perfect amount of cushion for your steps. If golf is in your Labor Day weekend plans, check out these golf shoes from Adidas. With six cleats, they’ll keep you steady as you perfect your swing, all for under $24.

Amazon Essentials by Reebok Women's All Day Comfort Slip-Resistant Shoes

Zappos

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

New Balance Women’s Classics U574v2 Sneakers

Zappos

Sneakers will keep your feet cozy all year long, and a casual yet comfortable lifestyle sneaker is the perfect shoe for casual fall days. And Zappos has tons of deals on big-name brands like New Balance and Skechers this Labor Day. We also found rare deals on women’s Veja sneakers hiding in the sale section, too.

The ultimate in easy-to-wear comfort just might be the Vans Men’s Old Skool sneaker, which is on sale for just $45 this Labor Day weekend. The cotton drill lining means your feet will be able to breathe and the waffle tread offers a non-slip grip.

Now’s also the chance to snag an amazing deal on these New Balance women’s sneakers, which are only $36. They’ve got a plush insole to keep your feet comfy all day long, so you won’t wait too long to snap them up.

Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers

Zappos

Best Lifestyle Sandal Deals

Birkenstock Arizona Earthy Vegan Sandals

Zappos

Fall is quickly approaching, but there’s still plenty of time to rock a pair of new sandals. Zappos is bringing all the deals this Labor Day weekend, from dressy to casual styles from brands like Steve Madden, Toms, Crocs, and Vionic.

These LifeStride Women’s Delta sandals are also on sale this weekend, offering a super cushioned insole in a chic slingback style wedge. The platform height is one inch while the heel is about 2.5 inches tall, so they’re definitely a comfortable yet chic sandal. The best part? They’re on sale for $23, which is the lowest price we’ve seen in the last month.

We also plan to stock up on these sparkling gems from Touch Ups, the practical yet stylish Vionic Wonen’s Terra sandals (for just $46!), and oh-so-comfy Birkenstock sandals.

Toms Women’s Diana Platform Sandals

Zappos

Best Walking Sandal Deals

Chaco Women’s Z Cloud Hiking Sandals

Zappos

When you’re on the go but the weather is still hot, a comfy sandal is a solid choice. This weekend, active sandals from Skechers, Easy Spirit, Ecco Sport, and more are all generously discounted at Zappos.

Activewear brand Columbia even has this walking sandal on sale which has amazing traction and a cushion footbed for comfort as well as shock absorption. The hydrophobic webbing straps let your feet breathe, as does the textile lining, and the $36 sale price is easy on the wallet.

Prefer to go exploring some new trails? The Teva Universal Trail sandal will be your BFF, and not just because they’re 24% off right now. They’re vegan and have recycled plastic straps that’ll dry quickly if you splash through a puddle or two. With their molded footbed and arch support, they’re a durable option for taking the scenic route along a fall foliage trail.

Merrell Men’s Huntington Sport Convert

Zappos

Best Hiking Boot Deals

Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boots

Zappos

Serious hikes call for serious gear, and we found a staggering number of hiking shoes and boots marked down this weekend. You’re sure to find a new hiking shoe on sale at Zappos, since they’ve sprinkled around generous discounts on Columbia, Timberland, and even Hoka hiking shoes.

If you’re on the hunt for a sneaker-style shoe that can take you on some rugged adventures, check out the Futurelight from The North Face, discounted by over 44% this weekend. They’re breathable yet also waterproof, so no worrying about soggy feet on your next rainy day hike. They come with a removable insole and they’re designed to be worn for hiking or even trail runs, so they’ll stand up to the most adventurous sole (sorry, we couldn’t resist!).

For a more classic hiking boot, take a look at the $110 Juniper Hiker, which hasn’t been marked down by this much in a month or more. It’s normally $150, so this price is a bargain for a leather hiking boot that’s waterproof and packs some serious tread to keep you from slipping.

The North Face Women’s Cragstone Waterproof Hiking Shoes

Zappos

Best Fall Boots and Flats Deals

DV Dolce Vita Women’s Rylie Boots

Zappos

We love summer, but we’re also loving the fabulous deals on all kinds of fall shoes at Zappos this weekend. The prices on everything from mules to flats to fall boots have been slashed, so you’ll score some sweet deals on Lucky Brand ankle booties, Naturalizer waterproof boots, and Nine West flats, to name a few.

We’re a little in love with these Dolce Vita booties that are fall-ready and comfy enough for any adventure on the books. Normally $90, they’re a steal at just $51 this Labor Day weekend. Meanwhile, Dr. Scholl’s has some comfy combat boots for under $100.

Just as practical and stylish are these Toms chunky-heeled booties. The 2-inch heel height is great for everyday wear and the stacked heel makes walking a little easier. It’s a pull-on style boot that even has faux fur lining to keep your feet and ankles toasty on crisp autumn nights. Its price is another 30-day low at just $84 on sale.

Lucky Brand Women’s Basel Boots

Zappos

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

