Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Zappos Is Cleaning House for Labor Day With Up to 70% Off Comfy Sneakers, Fall Boots, and More Prices start at $9 and include brands like Adidas and Hoka. By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill is a freelance writer focusing on pets, travel, wine, beauty, and lifestyle topics. Her work has appeared in publications such as People, HerMoney, Airfarewatchdog, Prime Women, Daily Paws, Travel + Leisure, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on September 2, 2023 12:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Overall Shoe Deals Best Athletic Shoe Deals Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Best Lifestyle Sandal Deals Best Walking Sandal Deals Best Hiking Boot Deals Best Fall Boots and Flats Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial arrival of fall with all its cozy, comfy goodness, from apple picking to leaf peeping to all those autumn trips you have on the books. And whether you’re gearing up for back-to-school season or your yearly travel wardrobe refresh, it’s also one of the best times of year to take advantage of massive sales. Zappos marked down a whole slew of comfortable shoes ahead of Labor Day this year, and we’re here for it. Everything from sandals to sneakers to hiking shoes and heeled boots are all on sale, some with eye-popping discounts of over 70 percent and prices as low as $9. Don’t worry about sorting through the many categories of comfy shoes on sale. We’ve got your back with this complete list of the 99 best shoes on sale right now at Zappos. Prices start at only $23, and you’ll find sales on brands like Hoka, Adidas, Cole Haan, and so many more. Scroll on for the best deals on all the comfy footwear for women and men this Labor Day weekend. Score Up to 66% Off on Hiking Boots for the Whole Family — From Brands Like Hoka, Keen, Merrell, and More Best Overall Shoe Deals Hoka Women’s Gaviota 4 Sneakers Zappos Buy on Zappos $170 $111 There are so many fabulous shoes on sale at Zappos right now in so many categories, from running shoes to hiking boots to lifestyle sneakers. Don’t know where to start? Consider the best deals we found of the whole bunch. Looking for an athletic shoe that’s perfect for pickleball and tennis? The Adidas AvaFlash is a budget-friendly pick at over 40 percent off. These Hokas are another sporty sneaker that are making a rare appearance in the sale. If you’re after a fashionable sneaker, you can’t go wrong with Hey Dudes for a mindblowing $39. We also spotted these Sorel hiking boots for a whopping 70 percent off — bringing them to just $60 for a quality leather boot. Or opt for Cole Haan waterproof boots to hike in style for only $90 on sale. Of course, sandals are on sale too, and Birkenstock Arizona Earthy Vegan Sandal is on rare sale and adds a dash of glam to any outfit while the cork footbed your feet comfy. Hoka Women's Gaviota 4, $111 (originally $170) Birkenstock Arizona Earthy Vegan Sandal, $99 (originally $110) Adidas Women’s AvaFlash, $31 (originally $85) Vans Women’s Old Skool Core Classics, $55 (originally $70) Saucony Women’s Kinvara 13, $54 (originally $120) Asics Women’s Gel-Cumulus 24, $89 (originally $130) Hey Dude Women’s Wendy Funk Mono Slip-On Casual Shoes, $39 (originally $65) Keen Women’s Ellecity Backstrap, $56 (originally $140) Sorel Women’s Lennox Hiker STKD Waterproof, $60 (originally $200) Cole Haan Women’s Zerogrand Explorer Gateway Hiker Waterproof, $90 (originally $300) Crocs Women’s Brooklyn Flip Low Wedge, $48 (originally $55) Sam Edelman Women’s Wanda Flats, $80 (originally $130) Sorel Women’s Lennox Hiker STKD Waterproof Boots Zappos Buy on Zappos $200 $60 Best Athletic Shoe Deals Adidas Women’s Adizero Ubersonic Sneakers Zappos Buy on Zappos $140 $112 Having a quality sneaker can make a huge difference in your comfort, whether you’re walking around a new city for hours on end or are zipping around a pickleball court. With the super low prices right now at Zappos, it’s the perfect time to find your new favorite sneaker (or two). Tons of New Balance shoes are marked down, including these multicolored New Balance sneakers that are just $40 right now (that’s a 63 percent discount!). They’ve got a rounded toe with a padded collar and tongue, plus a midsole to provide the perfect amount of cushion for your steps. If golf is in your Labor Day weekend plans, check out these golf shoes from Adidas. With six cleats, they’ll keep you steady as you perfect your swing, all for under $24. Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 22, $110 (originally $140) Brooks Women’s Launch 9, $70 (originally $110) Hoka Women's Gaviota 4, $111 (originally $170) Asics Women’s Gel-Cumulus 24, $89 (originally $130) Saucony Women’s Kinvara 13, $54 (originally $120) New Balance Women’s 840v5, $100 (originally $140) New Balance Women’s 847v4, $110 (originally $150) New Balance Women’s FuelCell Rebel TR, $99 (originally $110) Adidas Women’s AvaFlash, $31 (originally $85) Adidas Women’s Adizero Ubersonic 4.1, $112 (originally $140) Amazon Essentials by Reebok Women's All Day Comfort Slip-Resistant Shoes, $80 (originally $100) Under Armour Women’s Surge 3, $50 (originally $65) Asics Women’s Gel-Dedicate 7 Tennis Shoe, $65 (originally $80) New Balance Women’s FuelCell Shift TR v2, $40 (originally $110) Adidas Women's Golf Tech Response 3.0 Golf Shoes, $24 (originally $70) Adidas Men’s Predator Accuracy.4 Flexible Ground, $52 (originally $65) Adidas Men’s Adizero Cybersonic, $144 (originally $180) Reebok Men's Nano X3, $97 (originally $140) New Balance Men’s 847v4, $110 (originally $150) Amazon Essentials by Reebok Women's All Day Comfort Slip-Resistant Shoes Zappos Buy on Zappos $100 $80 Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals New Balance Women’s Classics U574v2 Sneakers Zappos Buy on Zappos $85 $74 Sneakers will keep your feet cozy all year long, and a casual yet comfortable lifestyle sneaker is the perfect shoe for casual fall days. And Zappos has tons of deals on big-name brands like New Balance and Skechers this Labor Day. We also found rare deals on women’s Veja sneakers hiding in the sale section, too. The ultimate in easy-to-wear comfort just might be the Vans Men’s Old Skool sneaker, which is on sale for just $45 this Labor Day weekend. The cotton drill lining means your feet will be able to breathe and the waffle tread offers a non-slip grip. Now’s also the chance to snag an amazing deal on these New Balance women’s sneakers, which are only $36. They’ve got a plush insole to keep your feet comfy all day long, so you won’t wait too long to snap them up. New Balance Women’s Classics U574v2, $74 (originally $85) New Balance Women’s Nergize v3, $36 (originally $69) Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers, $180 (originally $195) Adidas Originals Campus ’00s Sneakers, $44 (originally $110) Gola Women’s Badminton Sneakers, $48 (originally $80) Skechers Women’s Summits - Slip Ins, $64 (originally $75) Vans Women’s Old Skool Core Classics, $55 (originally $70) Keen Women’s Utility Flint II Sport Carbon Fiber Toe, $110 (originally $165) Cole Haan Women’s Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneaker, $45 (originally $50) Skechers Women’s Ultra Flex 3.0, $65 (originally $92) Naturalizer Women’s Marianne, $57 (originally $89) Skechers Women’s Performance Go Walk Arch Fit - Unify, $67 (originally $93) Vans Men’s Old Skool, $45 (originally $70) Vans Men’s ComfyCush Slip-On, $49 (originally $65) Hey Dude Men’s Wally Sox Slip-On Casual Shoes, $45 (originally $60) Cole Haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt Wing Tip Sneaker, $98 (originally $125) Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers Zappos Buy on Zappos $195 $180 Best Lifestyle Sandal Deals Birkenstock Arizona Earthy Vegan Sandals Zappos Buy on Zappos $110 $99 Fall is quickly approaching, but there’s still plenty of time to rock a pair of new sandals. Zappos is bringing all the deals this Labor Day weekend, from dressy to casual styles from brands like Steve Madden, Toms, Crocs, and Vionic. These LifeStride Women’s Delta sandals are also on sale this weekend, offering a super cushioned insole in a chic slingback style wedge. The platform height is one inch while the heel is about 2.5 inches tall, so they’re definitely a comfortable yet chic sandal. The best part? They’re on sale for $23, which is the lowest price we’ve seen in the last month. We also plan to stock up on these sparkling gems from Touch Ups, the practical yet stylish Vionic Wonen’s Terra sandals (for just $46!), and oh-so-comfy Birkenstock sandals. Birkenstock Arizona Earthy Vegan Sandal, $99 (originally $110) Crocs Brooklyn Flip Low Wedge, $48 (originally $55) Crocs Women’s Classic Crush Sandal, $28 (originally $50) Roxy Slippy Jelly Sandal, $9 (originally $29) Dr. Martens Women’s Voss II Quad Sandal, $115 (originally $130) Ecco Women’s Flowt 2 Band Sandal, $96 (originally $130) Vionic Women’s Terra, $46 (originally $100) Steve Madden Women’s Jaklin Sandal, $37 (originally $75) LifeStride Women’s Delta, $23 (originally $75) Toms Women’s Diana, $56 (originally $80) Ugg Women’s Yarrow, $49 (originally $100) Clarks Women’s Merliah Karli, $57 (originally $85) Vionic Women’s High Tide II, $27 (originally $90) Dansko Women’s Aubree, $59 (originally $150) Dockers Men’s Searose Fisherman Sandal, $21 (originally $70) Rockport Darwyn Slide, $26 (originally $85) Keen Men’s Daytona II Sandal, $100 (originally $125) Sperry Men’s Baitfish Thong, $39 (originally $55) Toms Women’s Diana Platform Sandals Zappos Buy on Zappos $90 $62 Best Walking Sandal Deals Chaco Women’s Z Cloud Hiking Sandals Zappos Buy on Zappos $100 $70 When you’re on the go but the weather is still hot, a comfy sandal is a solid choice. This weekend, active sandals from Skechers, Easy Spirit, Ecco Sport, and more are all generously discounted at Zappos. Activewear brand Columbia even has this walking sandal on sale which has amazing traction and a cushion footbed for comfort as well as shock absorption. The hydrophobic webbing straps let your feet breathe, as does the textile lining, and the $36 sale price is easy on the wallet. Prefer to go exploring some new trails? The Teva Universal Trail sandal will be your BFF, and not just because they’re 24% off right now. They’re vegan and have recycled plastic straps that’ll dry quickly if you splash through a puddle or two. With their molded footbed and arch support, they’re a durable option for taking the scenic route along a fall foliage trail. Chaco Women’s Z/Cloud X, $70 (originally $100) Teva Women’s Midform Universal Adorn, $41 (originally $65) Keen Women’s Ravine H2, $100 (originally $125) Ecco Women’s Sport Yucatan Sandal, $70 (originally $140) Easy Spirit Women’s Esplash, $59 (originally $85) Skechers Women’s Reggae Trek - Summer Fling, $50 (originally $55) Merrell Women’s Sandspur Rose Convert, $49 (originally $70) Columbia Women’s Columbia Sandal, $36 (originally $60) Columbia Women’s Via Sandal, $24 (originally $65) Teva Women’s Universal Trail, $76 (originally $100) Keen Men’s Targhee III Open Toe Sandal, $94 (originally $125) Merrell Men’s Huntington Sport Convert, $57 (originally $85) Chaco Men’s Bodhi, $37 (originally $100) Merrell Men’s Huntington Sport Convert Zappos Buy on Zappos $85 $57 Best Hiking Boot Deals Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boots Zappos Buy on Zappos $100 $69 Serious hikes call for serious gear, and we found a staggering number of hiking shoes and boots marked down this weekend. You’re sure to find a new hiking shoe on sale at Zappos, since they’ve sprinkled around generous discounts on Columbia, Timberland, and even Hoka hiking shoes. If you’re on the hunt for a sneaker-style shoe that can take you on some rugged adventures, check out the Futurelight from The North Face, discounted by over 44% this weekend. They’re breathable yet also waterproof, so no worrying about soggy feet on your next rainy day hike. They come with a removable insole and they’re designed to be worn for hiking or even trail runs, so they’ll stand up to the most adventurous sole (sorry, we couldn’t resist!). For a more classic hiking boot, take a look at the $110 Juniper Hiker, which hasn’t been marked down by this much in a month or more. It’s normally $150, so this price is a bargain for a leather hiking boot that’s waterproof and packs some serious tread to keep you from slipping. Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped, $69 (originally $100) Hoka Women’s Anacapa mid Gore-Tex, $153 (originally $185) Cole Haan Women’s Zerogrand Explorer Gateway Hiker Waterproof, $90 (originally $300) Timberland Women’s Norwood Mid Waterproof, $66 (originally $100) Merrell Women’s Alverstone 2 Mid Wp, $99 (originally $130) Keen Women’s Ridge Flex Mid Wp, $135 (originally $180) Merrell Women’s Siren Traveller 3 Mid Waterproof, $127 (originally $150) Helly Hansen Women's Cascade, $117 (originally $160) Bogs Women’s Juniper Hiker, $110 (originally $150) Keen Women’s Nxis Evo Mid WP, $161 (originally $180) The North Face Women’s Cragstone Waterproof, $122 (originally $135) The North Face Women’s Vectiv Exploris Futurelight, $88 (originally $159) Keen Men’s Nxis Evo WP, $119 (originally $170) Merrell Men’s Moab 3, $110 (originally $120) Columbia Men’s Redmond III Waterproof, $40 (originally $100) The North Face Women’s Cragstone Waterproof Hiking Shoes Zappos Buy on Zappos $135 $122 Best Fall Boots and Flats Deals DV Dolce Vita Women’s Rylie Boots Zappos Buy on Zappos $90 $51 We love summer, but we’re also loving the fabulous deals on all kinds of fall shoes at Zappos this weekend. The prices on everything from mules to flats to fall boots have been slashed, so you’ll score some sweet deals on Lucky Brand ankle booties, Naturalizer waterproof boots, and Nine West flats, to name a few. We’re a little in love with these Dolce Vita booties that are fall-ready and comfy enough for any adventure on the books. Normally $90, they’re a steal at just $51 this Labor Day weekend. Meanwhile, Dr. Scholl’s has some comfy combat boots for under $100. Just as practical and stylish are these Toms chunky-heeled booties. The 2-inch heel height is great for everyday wear and the stacked heel makes walking a little easier. It’s a pull-on style boot that even has faux fur lining to keep your feet and ankles toasty on crisp autumn nights. Its price is another 30-day low at just $84 on sale. Sam Edelman Women’s Laguna Weatherproof Boot, $105 (originally $170) Sam Edelman Women’s Codie Boots, $73 (originally $170) Ugg Women’s Classic Short Dual Zip II Boots, $110 (originally $170) Dr. Martens Women’s Combs Leather Boots, $110 (originally $130) Nine West Women’s SpeakUp Flat, $56 (originally $79) Clarks Women’s Ashland Lane Q, $40 (originally $85) Eastland Women’s 1955 Edition Patricia, $55 (originally $90) Mia Women’s Corrina-A, $45 (originally $60) Naturalizer Women’s Rena Boots, $144 (originally $250) Sorel Women’s Joan or Arctic Wedge III Zip, $117 (originally $210) Toms Women’s Everly, $84 (originally $120) Lucky Brand Women’s Basel Boots, $99 (originally $129) Naturalizer Women’s Bay Waterproof Boots, $150 (originally $175) Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Headstart Combat Boots, $99 (originally $130) Dr. Scholl’s Lawless Women’s Ankle Boots, $73 (originally $110) Sorel Brex Women’s Lace Boots, $126 (originally $200) DV Dolce Vita Women’s Rylie Boots, $51 (originally $90) Steve Madden Women’s Leopold Bootie, $57 (originally $100) Lucky Brand Women’s Basel Boots Zappos Buy on Zappos $129 $99 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals We Scoured Adidas’ Labor Day Sale for the 21 Best Comfy, Shopper-Loved Walking Shoes Starting at $34 This Editor-loved Travel Bag Brand’s Summer Sale Includes Weekenders, Totes, and Backpacks — Up to 50% Off I Shop for a Living, and These Are the 13 Things I’m Grabbing at Amazon This Labor Day Weekend