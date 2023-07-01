Zappos Is Ringing in July Fourth With Up to 60% Off Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals

July Fourth is just around the corner, and we’re positively bursting with excitement. Beyond the festive barbecues, much-needed beach time, mesmerizing fireworks, and outdoor picnics with family and friends, there are also several massive holiday sales to look forward to, as well.

If you’re anything like us, you’re keenly aware that the top retailers routinely mark down some of their best merchandise during these peak times of the year, which means you’d be wise to start scouring your favorite sites (ah-hem, Zappos) for can't-miss sales dropping now. As luck would have it, our go-to footwear site has already marked down hundreds of sneakers and sandals well ahead of the holiday, which means you can get a head start on your shopping now so you can relax later.

If you’re looking for a little guidance navigating the sale, you came to the right place. We did the legwork for you and rounded up 90 of the best discounted footwear finds to shop at Zappos – with prices starting at just $20. From Hoka sneakers that almost never go on sale to classic Crocs sandals you can wear by the pool for just $30, these comfy shoe deals a great way to celebrate. Keep scrolling to get a jump on these deals!

Best Overall Zappos Shoes Deals

Zappos

The Zappos sale is brimming with stellar finds from your favorite brands, and we took it upon ourselves to categorize them neatly below. But, if you’re looking for a quick cheat sheet on the standout items not to miss from every category, we rounded up our ultimate faves (based on price and popularity) below.

First thing’s first, Hoka sneakers rarely go on sale, so our best advice is to snap these popular running shoes up ASAP. The classic Cliftons are currently marked down by 20 percent off and still available in a handful of sizes and colors, so if you see a pair that works for you, don’t delay in adding to cart. The colorful, supportive, and ultra-comfortable brand has made a splash amongst running and sports-minded enthusiasts everywhere, so if you haven’t tried a pair of Hokas yet, this is your sign to hop on board.

We also wanted to point out rock-bottom prices on classic Vans sneakers, Keds leather styles, and a pretty pair of floral Supergas, which are currently 45 percent off. We also spotted sturdy Birkenstocks on sale (another rare occurrence) and a dazzling pair of Dolce Vita rhinestone flats (currently a whopping 60 percent off) that would look elegant with every evening outfit in your summer getaway wardrobe.

Best Athletic Shoe Deals

Zappos

If you’re eager to chase after your fitness goals this summer, you know there’s nothing more motivating than a fresh pair of sneakers. Now that Zappos has discounted so many highly rated styles from the best brands (New Balance, Asics, Brooks, and Saucony, to name a few), you’ll have more than enough to pick from during this sale. Plus, with prices this low, we encourage you to stock up on a few pairs while you’re at it.

These reliable Brooks running shoes are priced at just $90 (a nice break from its original $150 price tag) and are available in seven colorways. At the time of this writing, sizes are selling through quickly in certain offerings, so add these to cart as soon as possible.

We also have our eyes on these ultra-comfy New Balance Unlaced Sneakers, which are discounted up to 50 percent off and will keep you comfy and cool all season long.

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Zappos

Casual sneakers and long summer days go hand in hand, which is why we’re most excited about the on-sale inventory in this category at Zappos. High-end designer brands like Adidas, Tory Burch, Veja, and Tretorn are all marked down, as are old school classics from Reebok, Keds, and Vans, to name a few.

This neutral pair from Ryka is understated and elegant, and a steal at just $60 right now. We’re also stocking up on the Bzees Charlie Sneakers, Marianne slip-on sneakers from Naturalizer and the Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneakers (currently on sale for $100) as we speak — and recommend you do the same.

Best Sport Sandal Deals

Zappos

If you’re on the hunt for an ultra-supportive sporty sandal this season, Zappos has you covered. We spotted killer deals from a few of our favorite active brands including Crocs, Chaco, Adidas, and Teva, and couldn’t believe the incredible selection of generously marked down styles.

Oofos is best known for their cushy footwear that are podiatrist-approved, and the Oofos Oolala Luxe Sandals promise to alleviate joint issues without skimping on style. The hologram strap pairs perfectly with swimwear, shorts, and leggings alike, and will keep you looking and feeling good no matter where the day takes you.

Another solid bet is this beach-ready cushioned style from FitFlop that features a high-density heel, low-density midsection, and mid-density toe cap for enhanced comfort and support with every step. On sale for just $60, these classic sandals would make a splash in your summer footwear collection.

Best Lifestyle Sandal Deals

Zappos

Sandal season calls for plenty of new styles and colors, and luckily, we found dozens of fresh options that are perfect for work and play. For timeless styles that also deliver on comfort, invest in foolproof brands like Vionic, Naturalizer, Sorel, Birkenstock, and Dr. Scholl’s.

The classic Cole Haan Flynn Sandals are an excellent buy since they’re made of genuine leather and currently discounted up to 50 percent off in the metallic and classic black shades. Featuring a padded cushion footbed and adjustable buckle detail, these sleek flats simply won’t fail you and also deliver a retro-inspired twist can’t be beat.

To add some edge to your summer style, step out in a funky platform pair of cushy Crocs or take a spin in these sturdy leather sandals from Free People, which are impressively 60 percent off in the dusty rose color for a limited time only.

Best Outdoor and Camping Shoe Deals

Zappos

And finally, if you’ve got big plans to enjoy the great outdoors this season, do yourself a favor and shop a few of these durable shoes and boots currently on sale.

The Hoka Anacapa Sneaker Boots are a solid choice since they boast excellent traction for climbing hills, mountains and anything in between; and the adorable Sorel Out N About Mid Sneakers are waterproof and sustainably sourced, so you can breathe easy with every step. And these durable slip-on shoes from The North Face are the perfect style for walking around campgrounds — and more than half off.

