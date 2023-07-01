Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Zappos Is Ringing in July Fourth With Up to 60% Off Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals Prices start at $20 from brands like Hoka, New Balance, Adidas, and more. By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan is a seasoned fashion, beauty, and luxury travel writer, and a respected on-air media personality. Her work has been featured in InStyle, Elle, StyleCaster, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, and Lonely Planet. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 1, 2023 12:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Overall Zappos Shoes Deals Best Athletic Shoe Deals Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Best Sport Sandal Deals Best Lifestyle Sandal Deals Best Outdoor and Camping Shoe Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten July Fourth is just around the corner, and we’re positively bursting with excitement. Beyond the festive barbecues, much-needed beach time, mesmerizing fireworks, and outdoor picnics with family and friends, there are also several massive holiday sales to look forward to, as well. If you’re anything like us, you’re keenly aware that the top retailers routinely mark down some of their best merchandise during these peak times of the year, which means you’d be wise to start scouring your favorite sites (ah-hem, Zappos) for can't-miss sales dropping now. As luck would have it, our go-to footwear site has already marked down hundreds of sneakers and sandals well ahead of the holiday, which means you can get a head start on your shopping now so you can relax later. If you’re looking for a little guidance navigating the sale, you came to the right place. We did the legwork for you and rounded up 90 of the best discounted footwear finds to shop at Zappos – with prices starting at just $20. From Hoka sneakers that almost never go on sale to classic Crocs sandals you can wear by the pool for just $30, these comfy shoe deals a great way to celebrate. Keep scrolling to get a jump on these deals! 15 Expert-approved Hiking Boots and Sandals on Secret Sale for Under $100 Right Now at Amazon Best Overall Zappos Shoes Deals Zappos The Zappos sale is brimming with stellar finds from your favorite brands, and we took it upon ourselves to categorize them neatly below. But, if you’re looking for a quick cheat sheet on the standout items not to miss from every category, we rounded up our ultimate faves (based on price and popularity) below. First thing’s first, Hoka sneakers rarely go on sale, so our best advice is to snap these popular running shoes up ASAP. The classic Cliftons are currently marked down by 20 percent off and still available in a handful of sizes and colors, so if you see a pair that works for you, don’t delay in adding to cart. The colorful, supportive, and ultra-comfortable brand has made a splash amongst running and sports-minded enthusiasts everywhere, so if you haven’t tried a pair of Hokas yet, this is your sign to hop on board. We also wanted to point out rock-bottom prices on classic Vans sneakers, Keds leather styles, and a pretty pair of floral Supergas, which are currently 45 percent off. We also spotted sturdy Birkenstocks on sale (another rare occurrence) and a dazzling pair of Dolce Vita rhinestone flats (currently a whopping 60 percent off) that would look elegant with every evening outfit in your summer getaway wardrobe. Hoka Clifton 8 Sneakers, $112 (originally $140) Keds Demi TRX Leather Sneakers, $30 (originally $75) New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Sneakers, $34 (originally $85) Vans Old Skool Overt CC Sneakers, $47 (originally $105) Superga Floral Print Sneakers, $49 (originally $89) Crocs Classic Slide Sandals, $20 (originally $30) Reef Cushion Court Sandals, $26 (originally $45) Birkenstock Arizona Earthy Vegan Sandal, $99 (originally $110) Dolce Vita Indy Rhinestone Sandals, $40 (originally $100) Vionic Solari Sandals, $78 (originally $110) Best Athletic Shoe Deals Zappos If you’re eager to chase after your fitness goals this summer, you know there’s nothing more motivating than a fresh pair of sneakers. Now that Zappos has discounted so many highly rated styles from the best brands (New Balance, Asics, Brooks, and Saucony, to name a few), you’ll have more than enough to pick from during this sale. Plus, with prices this low, we encourage you to stock up on a few pairs while you’re at it. These reliable Brooks running shoes are priced at just $90 (a nice break from its original $150 price tag) and are available in seven colorways. At the time of this writing, sizes are selling through quickly in certain offerings, so add these to cart as soon as possible. We also have our eyes on these ultra-comfy New Balance Unlaced Sneakers, which are discounted up to 50 percent off and will keep you comfy and cool all season long. Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers, $90 (originally $140) Adidas Court Jam Control Sneakers, $75 (originally $90) Brooks Launch 9 Sneakers, $70 (originally $110) New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7 Sneakers, $65 (originally $80) New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 Unlaced Sneakers, $80 (originally $160) New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro Sneakers, $126 (originally $140) On Cloudswift Sneakers, $140 (originally $150) Crocs LiteRide 360 Pacer Sneakers, $33 (originally $70) Caterpillar Venward CT Sneakers, $110 (originally $115) Asics Gel-Kayano 29 Sneakers, $110 (originally $160) Mizuno Wave Rider 26 SSW Sneakers, $98 (originally $140) Asics Gel-Kayano 29 Lite-Show Sneakers, $110 (originally $170) Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Sneakers, $100 (originally $160) Asics Gel-Renma Pickleball Sneakers, $72 (originally $85) Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Sneakers, $48 (originally $75) Saucony Triumph 20 Sneakers, $120 (originally $160) Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Zappos Casual sneakers and long summer days go hand in hand, which is why we’re most excited about the on-sale inventory in this category at Zappos. High-end designer brands like Adidas, Tory Burch, Veja, and Tretorn are all marked down, as are old school classics from Reebok, Keds, and Vans, to name a few. This neutral pair from Ryka is understated and elegant, and a steal at just $60 right now. We’re also stocking up on the Bzees Charlie Sneakers, Marianne slip-on sneakers from Naturalizer and the Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneakers (currently on sale for $100) as we speak — and recommend you do the same. Adidas Originals Rivalry Low, $70 (originally $100) FitFlop Vitamin FFX Knit Sport Sneakers, $98 (originally $140) Naturalizer Morrison Sneakers, $85 (originally $99) Adidas Originals Stan Smith, $84 (originally $100) Tretorn Nylite Original Sneakers, $70 (originally $75) Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85 Sneakers, $75 (originally $85) FitFlop Vitamin FF E01 Knit Sneakers, $88 (originally $125) Vans ComfyCush Old Skool Sneakers, $70 (originally $75) Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Daily Sneakers, $100 (originally $140) Naturalizer Marianne Sneakers, $67 (originally $89) Tory Burch Howell Court Sneakers, $139 (originally $198) Dr. Scholl’s Madison Sneakers, $50 (originally $80) Ryka Viv Classic Sneakers, $60 (originally $80) Bzees Charlie Sneakers, $70 (originally $100) Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Sneakers, $57 (originally $90) Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers, $58 (originally $65) Keds Triple Decker Sneakers, $59 (originally $70) Veja Campo Sneakers, $145 (originally $175) Best Sport Sandal Deals Zappos If you’re on the hunt for an ultra-supportive sporty sandal this season, Zappos has you covered. We spotted killer deals from a few of our favorite active brands including Crocs, Chaco, Adidas, and Teva, and couldn’t believe the incredible selection of generously marked down styles. Oofos is best known for their cushy footwear that are podiatrist-approved, and the Oofos Oolala Luxe Sandals promise to alleviate joint issues without skimping on style. The hologram strap pairs perfectly with swimwear, shorts, and leggings alike, and will keep you looking and feeling good no matter where the day takes you. Another solid bet is this beach-ready cushioned style from FitFlop that features a high-density heel, low-density midsection, and mid-density toe cap for enhanced comfort and support with every step. On sale for just $60, these classic sandals would make a splash in your summer footwear collection. Crocs Classic Sandal, $30 (originally $35) Ecco Sport Yucatan Sandal, $105 (originally $140) FitFlop Lulu Sandals, $60 (originally $85) Skechers Reggae Sandals, $34 (originally $55) Oofos Oolala Luxe Sandals, $50 (originally $75) Teva Tirra Sandals, $60 (originally $85) Ryka Kona Trek Sandals, $75 (originally $90) Chaco Z/Cloud Sandals, $80 (originally $100) Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals, $55 (originally $75) Chaco Lowdown Sandal, $56 (originally $70) Adidas Alphabounce Sandals, $34 (originally $42) Merrell Terran 3 Cush Post Sandals, $64 (originally $85) Dansko Rosette Sandals, $88 (originally $110) Ryka Tribute Sandals, $40 (originally $80) Crocs Classic Marble Tie-Dyed Clog, $48 (originally $55) Ugg Sport Yeah Sandals, $42 (originally $60) Best Lifestyle Sandal Deals Zappos Sandal season calls for plenty of new styles and colors, and luckily, we found dozens of fresh options that are perfect for work and play. For timeless styles that also deliver on comfort, invest in foolproof brands like Vionic, Naturalizer, Sorel, Birkenstock, and Dr. Scholl’s. The classic Cole Haan Flynn Sandals are an excellent buy since they’re made of genuine leather and currently discounted up to 50 percent off in the metallic and classic black shades. Featuring a padded cushion footbed and adjustable buckle detail, these sleek flats simply won’t fail you and also deliver a retro-inspired twist can’t be beat. To add some edge to your summer style, step out in a funky platform pair of cushy Crocs or take a spin in these sturdy leather sandals from Free People, which are impressively 60 percent off in the dusty rose color for a limited time only. Crocs Tulum Flip Sandals, $32 (originally $40) Dr. Scholl’s Island Life Sandals, $30 (originally $80) Skechers Bobs Summer Skipper, $55 (originally $60) Sam Edelman Gigi Signet Sandals, $72 (originally $120) Cole Haan Flynn Flat Sandals, $80 (originally $140) Crocs Classic Crush Sandal, $38 (originally $55) Vionic Kenji Sandals, $64 (originally $70) Birkenstock Arizona Split Sandals, $104 (originally $115) FitFlop Gracie Rubber-Chain Sandals, $77 (originally $110) Sam Edelman Bay Sandals, $85 (originally $120) Dolce Vita Paily Sandals, $50 (originally $125) Free People Mont Blanc Sandals, $80 (originally $198) Sorel Cameron Flatform Mule Sandals, $100 (originally $125) Michael Kors Jilly Thong, $81 (originally $89) Vionic Orlanda Sandals, $89 (originally $110) Naturalizer Genn-Ignite Sandals, $100 (originally $120) Naturalizer Sicily Sandals, $47 (originally $110) Ecco Flowt Luxe Wedge Sandals, $135 (originally $150) Sperry Waveside Plushwave Leather Sandals, $35 (originally $60) FitFlop Eloise Cork-Wrap Wedge Sandals, $112 (originally $160) Ugg Zayne Crossband Sandals, $75 (originally $110) Best Outdoor and Camping Shoe Deals Zappos And finally, if you’ve got big plans to enjoy the great outdoors this season, do yourself a favor and shop a few of these durable shoes and boots currently on sale. The Hoka Anacapa Sneaker Boots are a solid choice since they boast excellent traction for climbing hills, mountains and anything in between; and the adorable Sorel Out N About Mid Sneakers are waterproof and sustainably sourced, so you can breathe easy with every step. And these durable slip-on shoes from The North Face are the perfect style for walking around campgrounds — and more than half off. Merrell Crosslander Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $100 (originally $115) Columbia Newton Ridge Plus WP Amped Desert Night Hiking Boots, $100 (originally $115) Cole Haan 5.Zerogrand Explore Hiker Waterproof, $133 (originally $220) Keen Ridge Flex Mid WP, $144 (originally $188) Hoka Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Sneaker Boots, $136 (originally $185) Ryka Sky Walk Trek Shoes, $36 (originally $90) J/Slides Will Sneaker Boots, $40 (originally $99) The North Face Base Camp Shoes, $41 (originally $89) Sorel Out N About Mid Sneaker Waterproof Boot, $87 (originally $125) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals Top-rated Luggage Is Already 72% Off Ahead of Prime Day, Including Samsonite, Travelpro, and More I'm a Writer in Paris, and I Found 13 French Styles Secretly on Sale at Amazon Before Prime Day — From $14 REI’s Fourth of July Sale Is Overflowing With Travel Gear Up to 50% Off — Here’s What We’re Eyeing