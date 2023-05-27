Zappos Is Basically Giving Away Its Most Comfortable Shoes This Memorial Day Weekend — Score Up to 60% Off

Running sneakers, walking sandals, hiking shoes, and more are starting at $35.

By
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason, Writer
Kristine Thomason
Kristine is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience creating content for print and digital publications. Her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Women’s Health, and more. As a longtime health and lifestyle journalist, Kristine is particularly passionate about the intersection of wellness and travel.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 27, 2023 12:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Memorial Day Weekend Zappos shoe sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Start your summer season on the right foot with a new pair of comfortable shoes. During the Zappos Memorial Day sale, shoppers can score up to 60 percent off on thousands of the retailer's most popular styles, but only for a limited time; the massive savings event ends on Monday, May 29. So, whether you're in search of the perfect pair of running shoes to tackle your fitness goals, trendy sneakers to amp up your everyday travel style, or durable hiking boots for your outdoor adventures, Zappos has you covered. 

With an extensive selection of discounted footwear from renowned brands (think: APL, Adidas, Veja, New Balance, and more), now is a great time to refresh your summertime travel wardrobe. Ready to shop these unbeatable savings on comfortable and stylish shoes to take you from the trail to city streets, and everywhere in between? Keep scrolling to discover the 81 best deals on comfortable shoes from the Zappos Memorial Day Sale before the summer travel season officially begins. 

Best Overall Comfy Shoe Picks

Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Techloom Bliss

Zappos

When it comes to comfortable shoes that offer both style and support, Zappos has an impressive selection. This Memorial Day weekend, the retailer is offering fantastic deals on some impressively comfy kicks, including up to more than 50 percent off on the wildly popular APL Women's Techloom Bliss Slip-On Sneakers. Whether you're looking for running shoes, everyday sneakers, or versatile lifestyle footwear, you'll find exceptional options at discounted prices. 

Best Running Shoe Deals

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

Zappos

For all of the running enthusiasts out there, Zappos has lined up some awesome deals on trainers. Perfect for seasoned marathoners, running novices, and everyone in between, these high-performing pairs will give you the right level of support, cushioning, and stability to make it to the finish line. Don't miss this chance to grab the New Women's Balance Fresh Foam 680v7 Sneakers for as little as $45, or the Under Armour Men's Charged Pursuit 3 Sneakers, which are starting at $46. 

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

VEJA Recife Logo

Zappos

Looking for sneakers that effortlessly blend comfort and style for your everyday adventures? We’ve rounded up some of the best options from the Zappos Memorial Day Sale — like the podiatrist-approved Dr. Scholl's Women's Happiness Sneakers, which are starting at $56. These sneakers are perfectly suited for running errands, meeting friends, or exploring a new city. With brands like Adidas, Veja, Keds, and Reebok on sale, you'll find the perfect pair to elevate your outfit and keep your feet happy all day long.

Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals

adidas Outdoor Terrex Snowpitch COLD.RDY Hiking Shoes

Zappos

If you're planning an outdoor adventure this Memorial Day weekend, having the right footwear is crucial. Zappos has an impressive range of hiking boots and shoes that provide excellent traction, support, and comfort on various terrains. Whether you're tackling rugged trails or going for a leisurely hike, these discounted hiking boots and shoes from brands like Merrell, Columbia, and The North Face will ensure your feet are well-equipped for the journey ahead. Explore the great outdoors with confidence and style with these top hiking shoe deals.

Best Sport Sandal Deals

KEEN Astoria West Open Toe

Zappos

With the warmer weather approaching, it's time to embrace the freedom and comfort of sport sandals. During the Zappos Memorial Day Weekend Sale, you can expect incredible deals on footwear from Chaco, The North Face, and Keen that are perfect for outdoor activities, water sports, or simply strolling around town. In fact, we spotted the trail-ready Keen Women's Astoria West Sport Sandals on sale for as little as $63, and you can also score up to 25 percent off on the Propet Men's Daytona Sport Sandals

Best Lifestyle Sandal Deals

Cole Haan Flynn Flat Sandal

Zappos

For those seeking stylish and versatile sandals for everyday wear, the Zappos Memorial Day Sale has an array of deals that fit the bill. If you’re heading to the beach, going for a casual stroll, or enjoying a weekend brunch, you'll want something like the comfy Cole Haan Women's Flynn Flat Sandals, which are on sale for more than 35 percent off, on deck. You can also get the popular and super trendy Timberland Women's Ray City Ankle Strap Sandals for a good price, too. 

Best Golf Shoe Deals

PUMA Golf Ignite Articulate Golf Shoes

Zappos

Golf enthusiasts looking to upgrade their footwear for the green will find exceptional deals on golf shoes at Zappos this Memorial Day weekend. These discounted golf shoes — featuring top brands like Adidas, Puma, and New Balance — offer the perfect combination of comfort, stability, and style, ensuring that you stay at the top of your game. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

T+L memorial day 2023 recirc image
I’m a Travel Editor, and These Are the 13 Items I Have in My Amazon Cart This Memorial Day Weekend
Madewell Court Sneaker Sale Tout
The Comfy White Sneakers Travelers Say Are Like a 'Cozy Cloud' Are Secretly 25% Off at This Surprise Sale
Jenni Kayne Spring Sale Event
Comfy Mules, Soft Tees, and More Spring Travel-friendly Finds Are on Rare Sale From This Celeb-worn Designer
Related Articles
Zappos Surprise Joy Fest Comfy Shoe Sale Tout
Zappos Just Slashed the Prices of Thousands of Comfy Shoes Up to 60% Off Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
REI early MDW deals Tout
REI Kicked Off Its Memorial Day Sale a Week Early — Shop Our 12 Favorite Clothing and Shoe Deals Up to 70% Off
Best REI MDW Deals Tout
REI’s Biggest Sale of the Year So Far Is Now Underway — Here Are the 13 Outdoor Deals We're Shopping
Best Amazon Deals Happening This Mother's Day Weekend Tout
Amazon Is Kicking Off Summer Early With Up to 75% Off Travel Gear — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $7
Jenni Kayne Memorial Day Sale Tout
20 Rare Deals on Summery, Travel-ready Styles at This Celeb-worn Designer’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale
best-selling beach gear from Amazon on sale for MDW tout
Amazon Is Having a Massive Beach Gear Sale for Memorial Day — Shop Our 38 Top Picks Right Now
Best Deals on Golf Gear Tout
The 15 Best Early Golf Deals at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend, According to a Lifelong Golfer
100 Best Amazon Deals of May Tout
The 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We Found at Amazon So Far This Month — Up to 73% Off
Best Early Amazon Member-Only MDW Deals
14 Amazon Prime Members-only Deals Travelers Can Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
T+L memorial day 2023 recirc image
I’m a Travel Editor, and These Are the 13 Items I Have in My Amazon Cart This Memorial Day Weekend
Birkenstock Secret Sale Rue La La TOUT
Birkenstocks Are Up to 50% Off at This Secret Sale Just in Time for Summer — but They’re Selling Out Fast
Best Tennis Shoes
The Best Women’s Tennis Shoes for a Strong Performance on the Court
Best Hiking Boots for Women
The 10 Best Hiking Boots for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Summer Camping Gear Deals Tout
I’m an Avid Camper, and These Are the 16 Gear Picks I’m Shopping at Amazon Now While They’re Up to 52% Off
I Just Got Back From A Week Long Safari in Kenya and This is What I Packed
I’ve Been on Almost 50 African Safaris, and These Are the 16 Items I Never Travel Without
Macys Mothers Day Sale Tout
Macy's Is Having a Mother's Day Blowout Sale — Shop Our 14 Top Picks for Travelers Up to 70% Off