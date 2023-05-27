Travel Products Zappos Is Basically Giving Away Its Most Comfortable Shoes This Memorial Day Weekend — Score Up to 60% Off Running sneakers, walking sandals, hiking shoes, and more are starting at $35. By Kristine Thomason Kristine Thomason Instagram Kristine is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience creating content for print and digital publications. Her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Women’s Health, and more. As a longtime health and lifestyle journalist, Kristine is particularly passionate about the intersection of wellness and travel. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on May 27, 2023 12:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington Start your summer season on the right foot with a new pair of comfortable shoes. During the Zappos Memorial Day sale, shoppers can score up to 60 percent off on thousands of the retailer's most popular styles, but only for a limited time; the massive savings event ends on Monday, May 29. So, whether you're in search of the perfect pair of running shoes to tackle your fitness goals, trendy sneakers to amp up your everyday travel style, or durable hiking boots for your outdoor adventures, Zappos has you covered. Zappos Just Slashed the Prices of Thousands of Comfy Shoes Up to 60% Off Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend With an extensive selection of discounted footwear from renowned brands (think: APL, Adidas, Veja, New Balance, and more), now is a great time to refresh your summertime travel wardrobe. Ready to shop these unbeatable savings on comfortable and stylish shoes to take you from the trail to city streets, and everywhere in between? Keep scrolling to discover the 81 best deals on comfortable shoes from the Zappos Memorial Day Sale before the summer travel season officially begins. Best Overall Comfy Shoe Picks Zappos When it comes to comfortable shoes that offer both style and support, Zappos has an impressive selection. This Memorial Day weekend, the retailer is offering fantastic deals on some impressively comfy kicks, including up to more than 50 percent off on the wildly popular APL Women's Techloom Bliss Slip-On Sneakers. Whether you're looking for running shoes, everyday sneakers, or versatile lifestyle footwear, you'll find exceptional options at discounted prices. APL Women's Techloom Bliss Slip-On Sneakers, from $104 (originally $220) Dr. Scholl's Women's Feelin Free Sneakers, $62 (originally $140) Vionic Women's Leyo Sneakers, $81 (originally $130) Veja Men's Rio Branco Sneakers, from $136 (originally $160) Adidas Men's Originals Multix Sneakers, $57 (originally $80) Puma Men's Electrify Nitro 2 Sneakers, from $51 (originally $100) Chaco Women's Chillos Sport Slides, from $33 (originally $50) Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Fuzz-It Slippers, $51 (originally $60) Merrell Men's Nova 2 Trail Runners, $47 (originally $120) Ecco Men's Astir Lite Sneakers from, $78 (originally $120) Best Running Shoe Deals Zappos For all of the running enthusiasts out there, Zappos has lined up some awesome deals on trainers. Perfect for seasoned marathoners, running novices, and everyone in between, these high-performing pairs will give you the right level of support, cushioning, and stability to make it to the finish line. Don't miss this chance to grab the New Women's Balance Fresh Foam 680v7 Sneakers for as little as $45, or the Under Armour Men's Charged Pursuit 3 Sneakers, which are starting at $46. New Women's Balance Fresh Foam 680v7 Sneakers, from $45 (originally $80) Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS Sneakers, $120 (originally $140) Brooks Women's Cascadia 16 Sneakers, $100 (originally $130) Asics Women's GT-1000 11 Sneakers, from $55 (originally $100) Under Armour Men's Charged Pursuit 3 Sneakers, from $46 (originally $75) Brooks Women's Launch 9 Sneakers, from $70 (originally $110) Asics Men's Gel-Cumulus 24 Lite-Show Sneakers, $78 (originally $140) APL Women's Techloom Breeze Sneakers, from $132 (originally $220) Puma Men's Velocity Nitro 2 Sneakers, from $56 (originally $120) Puma Men's Fast-Trac Nitro Sneakers, from $53 (originally $110) Adidas Women's Outdoor Terrex Voyager 21 Canvas Shoes, from $44 (originally $100) Saucony Men's Kinvara 13 Sneakers, $84 (originally $120) New Balance Women's FuelCell Prism v2 Sneakers, from $69 (originally $130) Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Zappos Looking for sneakers that effortlessly blend comfort and style for your everyday adventures? We’ve rounded up some of the best options from the Zappos Memorial Day Sale — like the podiatrist-approved Dr. Scholl's Women's Happiness Sneakers, which are starting at $56. These sneakers are perfectly suited for running errands, meeting friends, or exploring a new city. With brands like Adidas, Veja, Keds, and Reebok on sale, you'll find the perfect pair to elevate your outfit and keep your feet happy all day long. Reebok Unisex Lifestyle Classic Leather Sneakers, from $39 (originally $85) Veja Men's Recife Logo Sneakers, from $158 (originally $185) Keds Women's Jump Kick Rib Knit Collar Sneakers, from $35 (originally $60) Rag & Bone Men's Retro Runner Sneakers, from $118 (originally $245) Puma Women's Rider FV Soft Sneakers, from $74 (originally $90) Timberland Men's Seneca Bay Sneaker Boots, from $80 (originally $110) Adidas Men's Originals Retropy E5 Sneakers, from $54 (originally $130) Sanuk Men's Tideline Lace Waxed Hemp Sneakers, from $35 (originally $70) APL Women's Techloom Wave Knit Sneakers, from $133 (originally $245) Veja Men's Urca Sneakers, from $112 (originally $160) Dr. Scholl's Women's Happiness Sneakers, from $56 (originally $100) Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals Zappos If you're planning an outdoor adventure this Memorial Day weekend, having the right footwear is crucial. Zappos has an impressive range of hiking boots and shoes that provide excellent traction, support, and comfort on various terrains. Whether you're tackling rugged trails or going for a leisurely hike, these discounted hiking boots and shoes from brands like Merrell, Columbia, and The North Face will ensure your feet are well-equipped for the journey ahead. Explore the great outdoors with confidence and style with these top hiking shoe deals. Ryka Women's Sky Walk Trail Sneakers, from $52 (originally $85) The North Face Men's Truckee Mid Hiking Boots, from $76 (originally $109) Adidas Men's Outdoor Terrex Snowpitch Cold.Rdy Hiking Shoes, from $70 (originally $140) Hoka Men's Tecton X Trail Runners, from $140 (originally $200) Timberland Men's Edge Euro Hiker Shell Toe Shoes, from $84 (originally $300) Columbia Men's Liftop III Hiking Boots, $77 (originally $120) Cole Haan Women's Zerogrand Explorer Gateway Hiker Waterproof Boots, from $96 (originally $85) L.L.Bean Men's Storm Chaser Boot 5 Lace Leather Boots, from $105 (originally $149) Merrell Women's Siren Traveller 3 Hiking Shoes, from $58 (originally $120) Danner Women's Trail 2650 3-Inch GTX Hiking Boots, from $97 (originally $190) Cole Haan Women's 5.Zerogrand Explore Hiker Waterproof Boots, from $112 (originally $280) Adidas Men's Outdoor Terrex Free Hiker 2 Shoes, from $138 (originally $200) The North Face Women's Vectiv Fastpack Insulated Futurelight Hiking Boots, $152 (originally $189) L.L.Bean Men's Traverse Trail Pull-On Water-Resistant Insulated Boots, from $91 (originally $130) The North Face Women's Vectiv Exploris Futurelight Hiking Shoes, from $90 (originally $159) Best Sport Sandal Deals Zappos With the warmer weather approaching, it's time to embrace the freedom and comfort of sport sandals. During the Zappos Memorial Day Weekend Sale, you can expect incredible deals on footwear from Chaco, The North Face, and Keen that are perfect for outdoor activities, water sports, or simply strolling around town. In fact, we spotted the trail-ready Keen Women's Astoria West Sport Sandals on sale for as little as $63, and you can also score up to 25 percent off on the Propet Men's Daytona Sport Sandals. The North Face Women's Skeena Sport Sandals, from $61 (originally $85) Under Armour Women's Ignite 7 Slide Sandals, from $21 (originally $40) APL Women's Big Logo Techloom Slide Sandals, from $83 (originally $120) Keen Women's Astoria West Sport Sandals, from $63 (originally $125) Timberland Women's Bailey Park F/L Strap Sandals, $77 (originally $90) Skechers Women's Performance On-The-Go Flex Ankle Strap Sandals, from $42 (originally $60) Crocs Unisex Classic Slide Sandals, from $17 (originally $30) Ugg Women's Sport Yeah So Sandals, $23 (originally $60) Propet Men's Daytona Sport Sandals, from $56 (originally $75) Best Lifestyle Sandal Deals Zappos For those seeking stylish and versatile sandals for everyday wear, the Zappos Memorial Day Sale has an array of deals that fit the bill. If you’re heading to the beach, going for a casual stroll, or enjoying a weekend brunch, you'll want something like the comfy Cole Haan Women's Flynn Flat Sandals, which are on sale for more than 35 percent off, on deck. You can also get the popular and super trendy Timberland Women's Ray City Ankle Strap Sandals for a good price, too. Cole Haan Women's Flynn Flat Sandals, from $90 (originally $140) Madewell Women's The Kristen Fisherman Sandals, from $59 (originally $128) Sam Edelman Women's Haydee Sandals, from $70 (originally $120) Dr Marten Women's Voss Sandals, $95 (originally $100) Strive Women's Aruba Walking Sandals, from $88 (originally $120) Born Iwa Gladiator Sandals, from $87 (originally $125) Cole Haan Women's Grand Ambition Carmel Sandals, from $90 (originally $160) Timberland Women's Ray City Ankle Strap Sandals, from $88 (originally $110) Free People Women's Vale Boot Sandals, from $66 (originally $168) Slaye Women's Wanda Sandals, from $101 (originally $160) Adidas Women's Originals Adilette Slide Sandals, from $19 (originally $45) Steve Madden Women's Anders Mule Sandals, from $77 (originally $90) Eric Michael Women's Leigh Espadrille Wedge Sandals, $124 (originally $145) Sea Star Beachwear Women's Cabana Slide Sandals, from $46 (originally $65) Best Golf Shoe Deals Zappos Golf enthusiasts looking to upgrade their footwear for the green will find exceptional deals on golf shoes at Zappos this Memorial Day weekend. These discounted golf shoes — featuring top brands like Adidas, Puma, and New Balance — offer the perfect combination of comfort, stability, and style, ensuring that you stay at the top of your game. Gfore Men's Grosgrain Gallivanter Golf Shoes, $192 (originally $225) Adidas Golf Women's Solarmotion Spikeless Golf Shoes, from $60 (originally $120) Cole Haan Women's Original Grand Wing Oxford Golf Shoes, from $150 (originally $180) Adidas Golf Men's Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes, from $38 (originally $65) Adidas Golf Men's Tour360 22 Golf Shoes, from $114 (originally $210) Puma Golf Men's Ignite Articulate Golf Shoes, from $74 (originally $170) New Balance Golf Men's Striker v3 Golf Shoes, from $94 (originally $109) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals I’m a Travel Editor, and These Are the 13 Items I Have in My Amazon Cart This Memorial Day Weekend The Comfy White Sneakers Travelers Say Are Like a 'Cozy Cloud' Are Secretly 25% Off at This Surprise Sale Comfy Mules, Soft Tees, and More Spring Travel-friendly Finds Are on Rare Sale From This Celeb-worn Designer