Zappos Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale on Thanksgiving — Here Are the 53 Best Deals on Comfortable Shoes

Save up to 70 percent on your holiday shopping.

By
Hillary Maglin
Hillary Maglin, Associate Commerce Editor
Hillary Maglin
Hillary Maglin is an associate commerce editor at Travel + Leisure who’s been covering travel products since 2018. Her work has also been featured in publications such as People, InStyle, and more.
Updated on November 24, 2022 08:59AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Zappos Black Friday Shoe Roundup Tout
Photo:

Zappos

You simply cannot have too many shoes in your closet — especially when it comes to fall and winter shoes. From snow boots and hiking shoes to slippers and durable sneakers, the chilliest months of the year are made for showing off your best kicks. That’s why we have our eye on Zappos’ Black Friday sale — savings of up to 70 percent start today, and it’s the perfect excuse to load up on new footwear for yourself and loved ones on your holiday shopping list.

If your Black Friday must-have list includes a quality pair of running shoes, you’re in luck — top athletic brands like Hoka, Brooks, and Under Armour are marked down, with prices as low as $67. If you have a trip coming up with sightseeing tours, you'll need a pair of comfy walking shoes from Clarks, Ecco, Naturalizer, or Champion which are as little as $42 today. Hoping to gift a pair of golf shoes? You can snag some discounted by up to 44 percent. But, one of the best deals we've found is a whopping 70 percent off tall leather boots from Franco Sarto that are perfect for winter.

Best Overall Zappos Comfy Shoe Picks

Even prices on boots, hiking shoes, and slippers are majorly slashed at Zappos right now, so be sure to take advantage of the savings before the sale ends (some of the best ones include up to 54 percent off on Merrell, The North Face, Columbia, and Adidas).

While you technically have the rest of the weekend to get a jump on your holiday shopping with these incredible shoe deals, you might want to head to check out sooner than later. Many of the deals are only live while supplies last, so if you see something you love, drop it in your cart now!

Best Running Shoe Deals

Brooks Revel 5

Zappos

Looking for a new pair of shoes that’ll remain comfy and supportive through even the most intense workouts? Top picks from Brooks, Hoka, New Balance, and more are all on sale in honor of Black Friday. You can snag styles like the Brooks Women’s Ghost 14 for up to 45 percent off or the Hoka Challenger ATR 6 for just $112 (down from $140). If you’re super serious about running, you can enjoy discounts of up to 45 percent on the Asics Gel-Kayano 28 and the Newton Running Men’s Distance S 11.

Best Golf Shoe Deals

GFORE Long Wing Gallivanter

Zappos

If you’re in the market for a new pair of shoes to wear on the links, today is the day to shop. Zappos just slashed prices on dozens of styles from brands like Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma, and more. Markdowns of up to 52 percent are live on the Cole Haan Women's GrandPro Rally Golf Waterproof, FootJoy Men’s Flex XP, Adidas Golf Women's Solarmotion Spikeless Golf Shoe, while the Gfore Men’s Long Wing Gallivanter is 21 percent off. The Skechers Go Golf Women’s Pivot is also just $65, so drop a pair in your cart before the sale ends.

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Keds Jump Kick Duo Canvas

Zappos

We love a good, casual lifestyle sneaker, and Zappos has plenty on sale through the weekend. Popular styles from Puma and Champion are up to 44 percent off, while brands like Keds and Lacoste are percent off. Prices have been slashed by 26 percent on the Clarks Women's Caroline Holly slip-on sneakers, while the Puma Men's California Pro Classics are just $55 today.

Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals

Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof

Zappos

At least one sturdy, reliable pair of hiking boots or shoes is a closet must-have. If you’re on the hunt for a new pair that’s built to last, check out the The North Face Men’s Vectiv Exploris Futurelight for 54 percent off its original price, or the Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Vent that’s marked down by 53 percent right now. Fan favorite Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped is also just $75 right now, while styles from The North Face, Adidas, Timberland, and more are up to 55 percent off.  

Best Boot Deals

Tommy Hilfiger Inezy

Zappos

Whether you’re in need of new boots for yourself or you’re hoping to gift a pair for the holidays, Zappos has you covered. Hundreds of gorgeous styles up to 70 percent off are sure to make this winter a stylish one. Score over 60 percent off on Franco Sarto, Sam Edelman, and Steve Madden, or enjoy price slashes of 40 percent of brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Sorel. We’re loving the Franco Sarto Women's Stevie Tall Boots, which are on sale for just $84 (that's 70 percent off!) through Black Friday.

Best Slipper Deals

FIRESIDE by Dearfoams Sydney Genuine Shearling Scuff

Zappos

All about those matching slippers on Christmas morning? Get a pair for every member of your family today, because Zappos just put a ton of picks on sale. For up to 60 percent off, you can purchase bestsellers like the Deer Stags Women’s and Men’s Nordic Slipper and the Skechers Cozy Campfire slippers. Brands Toms, Ugg, and Dearfoams are also slashing prices by up to 50 percent, so now is the perfect time to grab this pair of cozy Toms Women’s Valeri slippers for $35.

Shop More T+L Deals

