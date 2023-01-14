Best Products The 50 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From Zappos’ Long Weekend Sale Prices start as low as $26. By Merrell Readman Merrell Readman Instagram Website Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on January 14, 2023 12:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Michelle Barnes A long weekend is coming up, and not only does that mean you’ll get an extra day of rest, but it also means there are some unbeatable sales going on that you won’t want to miss. Right now, Zappos has marked down some of our favorite comfy shoes by up to a whopping 65 percent off. From hiking boots to running sneakers and really anything you would need for your next vacation, there’s almost certainly a pair of shoes on sale that you’ll love. We don’t want you to miss out on this incredible sale, so we combed through the 28,000-plus discounts on men’s and women’s shoes on-site to round up the best comfortable options in every category to check off your packing list. With fan-favorite brands like Hoka, Merrell, Dr. Martens, and New Balance on sale, now is a great time to replace those old sneakers you’ve been hanging onto for too long, or add a new pair of boots to your winter lineup. For those looking to combine comfort and style, keep reading to find the 50 best deals that Zappos has to offer this weekend. This Is the Only Cold-weather Packing List You Need This Winter Best Overall Comfortable Shoe Picks Zappos Whether you’re slipping on a pair of hiking boots or lacing up some new sneakers, comfort should always be the priority with any pair of shoes. Thankfully, Zappos provides well-cushioned, high-quality shoes across all categories, and from shopper-loved sneakers like the Hoka Clifton 8 to the Deer Stags Wherever Slipper (which are 65 percent off!), these are the comfortable shoe sales across the board that you won’t want to miss out on this weekend. Adidas Women’s Dame Extply 2, from $70 (originally $95) Skechers Women’s Arch Fit Comfy Wave Sneakers, from $69 (originally $88) Sorel Women’s Evie Pull-On, $98 (originally $140) New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Roav v2, from $36 (originally $85) Hoka Clifton Women’s 8, $112 (originally $140) Timberland Women’s Pro Drivetrain Composite Safety Toe, from $100 (originally $125) Sperry Women’s Saltwater Emboss Wool, from $53 (originally $110) Lucky Brand Women’s Basel, from $84 (originally $129) Deer Stags Men’s Wherever Slipper, from $25 (originally $70) Columbia Men’s Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof, $100 (originally $110) Best Running Shoe Deals Zappos The quality of your running shoes can make or break your exercise experience, which is why we’ve pulled our favorite comfy sneakers to slip on before your next run or workout. With brands like Asics, Saucony, Hoka, and Brooks heavily discounted right now, you can’t go wrong with upgrading your shoe lineup this weekend. In fact, the classic Brooks Ghost 14 sneaker is discounted to $100, and even the Hoka Clifton 8 has been brought down to just $112 — a rare markdown for the brand. Brooks Ghost 14, $100 (originally $140) Adidas Dame Extply 2, from $70 (originally $95) New Balance Fresh Foam Roav v2, from $36 (originally $85) Hoka Clifton 8, $112 (originally $140) Under Armour HOVR Sonic SE, from $65 (originally $100) Asics Versablast 2, $62 (originally $70) Mizuno Wave Ride 25 Waveknit, from $90 (originally $140) Brooks Launch 9, $100 (originally $110) Puma Run XX Nitro Maggie Stephenson, $61 (originally $140) Saucony Axon 2, from $68 (originally $100) Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Zappos A cool pair of sneakers can elevate nearly any outfit, so if you’re ready to revamp your style, Zappos has got you covered. Iconic brands such as Reebok and New Balance have major sales on their trendiest styles. That said, we’re loving the ultra-comfortable Skechers Arch Fit Comfy Wave Sneakers, which have been marked down to just $69, as well as the podiatrist-designed Vionic Nova sneakers for $102. Skechers Women’s Arch Fit Comfy Wave Sneakers, from $69 (originally $88) Reebok Women’s Lifestyle Classic Leather, from $62 (originally $85) Therafit Women’s Renee, $98 (originally $140) Sorel Women’s Explorer II Sneaker Mid Waterproof, from $98 (originally $140) Tory Burch Women’s Hank Sneaker, $133 (originally $238) Gola Women’s Daytona, $68 (originally $85) Vionic Women’s Nova, $102 (originally $140) Cole Haan Men’s Grandpro Rally Laser Cut Sneaker, $110 (originally $150) New Balance Men’s Classics ML515V3, from $54 (originally $75) SAS Women’s Tempo, $167 (originally $199) Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals Zappos Whether you’re looking to take up hiking in the new year or are ready to swap out your old pair of boots ahead of a trip, Zappos currently has a number of waterproof, high-quality options on sale. The fan-favorite Merrell Crosslander 2 Mid WP’s have been marked down to just $81, and for a more budget-friendly option, you can snag the Nevados Campgaw boots for as little as $48. Timberland Women’s Pro Drivetrain Composite Safety Toe, from $100 (originally $125) Columbia Men’s Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof, $100 (originally $110) Merrell Men’s Crosslander 2 Mid WP, from $81 (originally $115) Salewa Men’s Alp Trainer 2 Mid, $187 (originally $220) Merrell Men’s Alverstone Mid Waterproof, from $84 (originally $120) Keen Women’s Ridge Flex Mid WP, from $133 (originally $190) Danner Women’s 4” Inquire Chukka, from $135 (originally $150) Forsake Women’s Patch, $160 (originally $170) Nevados Men’s Campgaw, $48 (originally $60) Ryka Women’s Summit Mid, from $75 (originally $110) Best Boot Deals Zappos We’ve officially entered boots season, and Zappos is offering unparalleled deals on some of the most sought-after brands. If you’re into an edgier style, grab this pair of shearling-lined Dr. Martens 2976 Leonore Chelsea boots for $119, or if you’re drawn to a taller style, this sleek pair of Naturalizer Rena boots might be for you — and it’s currently an impressive 50 percent off. Either way, from Stuart Weitzman to Sperry, you’re sure to find a pair that suits your personal preference. Sorel Women’s Evie Pull-on, $105 (originally $140) Sperry Women’s Saltwater Emboss Wool, $53 (originally $110) Lucky Brand Women’s Basel, from $84 (originally $129) Durango Women’s RD510, $116 (originally $168) Dr. Martens Women’s 2976 Leonore, from $119 (originally $180) David Tate Women’s Tilly, $124 (originally $140) Naturalizer Women’s Rena, from $120 (originally $250) Calvin Klein Women’s Amina, from $101 (originally $179) Stuart Weitzman Women’s Mila Lift Bootie, $446 (originally $595) La Canadienne Women’s Passion, $396 (originally $565) Best Slipper Deals Zappos There’s nothing more satisfying than coming home from a long day of work and slipping into a cozy pair of slippers, and some of your favorite brands are on sale right now. The Ugg Cozette slippers have been marked down to as little as $38, and even the Deer Stags Wherever Slipper are now only $25 after being discounted by 65 percent. If ever there was a time to upgrade your home essentials, it would be now. Ugg Women's Cozette, from $38 (originally $90) Old Friend Men's Loafer Moccasin, from $48 (originally $95) L.L. Bean Women's Wicked Good Slippers Squam Lake, from $80 (originally $89) Deer Stags Men's Wherever Slipper, from $25 (originally $70) FitFlop Women's Chrissie II Haus Felt Slippers, from $50 (originally $70) Mephisto Women's Thea, from $114 (originally $169) Taos Footwear Women's Poet, from $92 (originally $150) Vionic Women's Gemma, $52 (originally $70) Acorn Women's Fair Isle Hoodback, from $27 (originally $57) Fireside by Dearfoams Men's Gold Coast, $65 (originally $110) Shop More T+L Deals: The 7 Best Heated Clothes and Accessories of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The Ultimate Hawaii Packing List These $33 Fleece-lined Sweatpants Keep Shoppers 'Perfectly Warm' Even in 'Wicked Snowstorms' 