The 50 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From Zappos’ Long Weekend Sale

Prices start as low as $26.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Published on January 14, 2023

A long weekend is coming up, and not only does that mean you’ll get an extra day of rest, but it also means there are some unbeatable sales going on that you won’t want to miss. Right now, Zappos has marked down some of our favorite comfy shoes by up to a whopping 65 percent off. From hiking boots to running sneakers and really anything you would need for your next vacation, there’s almost certainly a pair of shoes on sale that you’ll love.

We don’t want you to miss out on this incredible sale, so we combed through the 28,000-plus discounts on men’s and women’s shoes on-site to round up the best comfortable options in every category to check off your packing list. With fan-favorite brands like Hoka, Merrell, Dr. Martens, and New Balance on sale, now is a great time to replace those old sneakers you’ve been hanging onto for too long, or add a new pair of boots to your winter lineup. For those looking to combine comfort and style, keep reading to find the 50 best deals that Zappos has to offer this weekend.

Best Overall Comfortable Shoe Picks

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof

Zappos

Whether you’re slipping on a pair of hiking boots or lacing up some new sneakers, comfort should always be the priority with any pair of shoes. Thankfully, Zappos provides well-cushioned, high-quality shoes across all categories, and from shopper-loved sneakers like the Hoka Clifton 8 to the Deer Stags Wherever Slipper (which are 65 percent off!), these are the comfortable shoe sales across the board that you won’t want to miss out on this weekend. 

Best Running Shoe Deals

Hoka Clifton 8

Zappos

The quality of your running shoes can make or break your exercise experience, which is why we’ve pulled our favorite comfy sneakers to slip on before your next run or workout. With brands like Asics, Saucony, Hoka, and Brooks heavily discounted right now, you can’t go wrong with upgrading your shoe lineup this weekend. In fact, the classic Brooks Ghost 14 sneaker is discounted to $100, and even the Hoka Clifton 8 has been brought down to just $112 — a rare markdown for the brand.

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather

Zappos

A cool pair of sneakers can elevate nearly any outfit, so if you’re ready to revamp your style, Zappos has got you covered. Iconic brands such as Reebok and New Balance have major sales on their trendiest styles. That said, we’re loving the ultra-comfortable Skechers Arch Fit Comfy Wave Sneakers, which have been marked down to just $69, as well as the podiatrist-designed Vionic Nova sneakers for $102.

Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals

Merrell Alverstone Mid Waterproof

Zappos

Whether you’re looking to take up hiking in the new year or are ready to swap out your old pair of boots ahead of a trip, Zappos currently has a number of waterproof, high-quality options on sale. The fan-favorite Merrell Crosslander 2 Mid WP’s have been marked down to just $81, and for a more budget-friendly option, you can snag the Nevados Campgaw boots for as little as $48.

Best Boot Deals

Dr. Martens 2976 Leonore

Zappos

We’ve officially entered boots season, and Zappos is offering unparalleled deals on some of the most sought-after brands. If you’re into an edgier style, grab this pair of shearling-lined Dr. Martens 2976 Leonore Chelsea boots for $119, or if you’re drawn to a taller style, this sleek pair of Naturalizer Rena boots might be for you — and it’s currently an impressive 50 percent off. Either way, from Stuart Weitzman to Sperry, you’re sure to find a pair that suits your personal preference.

Best Slipper Deals

Ugg Cozette

Zappos

There’s nothing more satisfying than coming home from a long day of work and slipping into a cozy pair of slippers, and some of your favorite brands are on sale right now. The Ugg Cozette slippers have been marked down to as little as $38, and even the Deer Stags Wherever Slipper are now only $25 after being discounted by 65 percent. If ever there was a time to upgrade your home essentials, it would be now.

Shop More T+L Deals:

