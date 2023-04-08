Zappos Has Spring Fever — and Just Marked Down Hundreds of Comfy Shoes Up to 60% Off

Zappos has spring fever, and the retailer is celebrating the warm weather's return with quite the fanfare. Just in time for Easter weekend, shoppers can enjoy massive discounts on hundreds of its most popular styles, ensuring that there's something for every type of traveler — whether you're headed on a tropical getaway, an activity-packed family trip in Europe, or simply spending the weekend on the golf course.

During this surprise holiday weekend sale, you can pick up everything from comfortable walking shoes, running sneakers, supportive sandals, sleek boots, and more for men and women. The savings are huge, with more than 50 percent off top brands like Cole Haan, Coach, Hoka, Ugg, and Adidas.

Some of the biggest discounts we've seen are on the beloved Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneakers, which are 57 percent off and have a royal fanbase. Your everyday go-to Sperry Bahama II Boat Shoes are only $29. And, you can save nearly 30 percent off on the ultra-supportive Brooks Ghost 14 Running Sneakers, which come in handy for fitness activities, walking tours, and everything in between. And, if you'll be heading to the pool as soon as you check into your hotel, you'll want these elevated-yet-comfortable Coach flip-flops in your carry-on, and you'll want to grab a pair while they're on sale for $54.

Best Overall Comfy Shoe Picks

Zappos

For any upcoming outdoor adventure, hit the trail with these waterproof hiking boots from L.L. Bean, which have been marked down up to 45 percent off. The coolest styles of golf shoes are also on sale, with reviewer-loved options from Adidas starting as low as $49. You can even get a head start on your travel footwear for next fall and winter by snagging sleek Chelsea boots like these from Abercrombie + Fitch for just $56.

This is just a sample of the amazing deals waiting for you at the Zappos Easter Weekend Sale. So hop on over to explore the best 104 deals from the surprise savings event so you'll be ready for your next vacation or adventure.

Best Running Shoe Deals

Zappos

Springtime delivers the ideal weather for taking your runs outdoors. So, there's no better time to upgrade your running sneakers than right now, especially when Zappos is hosting such an epic sale. You can choose from some of the most comfortable sneakers from New Balance and Asics, both offering up to 30 percent off certain styles. You can also use the Easter weekend sale to add trendy options like the Hoka Clifton 8 Running Sneakers to your cart; they're 20 percent off and selling fast. And, if you need extra arch support, don't miss this chance to grab the Saucony Odysseus Sneakers for as little as $41.

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Zappos

On the search for shoes to support you from airport security to your hotel and everything in between? Then, take advantage of these discounted casual sneaker options. Every spring travel wardrobe needs a pair of canvas tennis shoes, and it doesn't get any more comfier than the Kate Middleton-worn Superga 2630 Cotu Sneakers that are on sale starting at $53. For a sleek look that's easy to slide on and off, there are the faux-leather Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneakers, which are at their lowest price in 30 days. You can also pick up trendy travel shoes like the classic and perfectly retro Tretorn Nylite Original Sneakers, which are starting at $47, and the court-ready Reebok Royal BB4500 HI2 High Tops that are on sale for $42.

Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals

Zappos

Outdoor adventurers are probably super psyched for the warm weather. With so many camping trips, long hikes, and short excursions set on the calendar, make sure you check out Zappos' hiking shoes and boot discounts. Trust us, they are not to be overlooked, especially with these low prices on top brands like Columbia, Merrell, and Sorel — prices start at $73. For even more affordable picks, opt for these supportive Skechers hiking boots that are just $50.

Best Sandal Deals

Zappos

Versatile flip-flops, strappy gladiators, elegant flats, and trendy wedges; it's time to get your footwear ready for summer. Right now, comfortable sandals are more than 60 percent off and they're ready to be added to your closet. Stylish vacation-ready options like these dressy Michael by Michael Kors Gideon Slides are starting at $50, while the sporty and trail-approved Timberland Men's Garrison Webbing Sandals have been marked down to $65.

Best Golf Shoe Deals

Zappos

If you're a golfer, chances are you’ll be teeing off as much as possible over the next few months. Start the season with a fresh pair of golf shoes before hitting the green. Score up to 32 percent off on the sleek Puma Golf Men's Ignite Articulate Shoes and the stylish Adidas Women's Golf Solarmotion Spikeless Golf Shoes, both sure to upgrade your outfit and game. And, it's worth mentioning that the Callaway Men's Coronado v2 Golf Shoes are 40 percent off, which means their price tag is just $86 right now.

Best Slipper Deals

Zappos

Treat yourself, and your feet, to a new pair of furry slippers. There are selections of cozy pairs to slide on as soon as you get out of bed, plus plenty of versatile indoor/outdoor styles that you can wear out and about. Not sure where to start? Check out the cushiony, fuzzy unisex Deer Stags Nordic Slippers, which are up to 67 percent off. If you want to elevate your slipper style, the ultra-cool Thermoball Traction Mule Slides from The North Face; they're 60 percent off and you can wear them around the house, yard, and out to town thanks to their durable outsole. We'd be remiss not to mention that the moccasin-style Ugg Ansley Slippers are starting at $40 and selling fast.

Best Boot Deals

Zappos

Boots aren't just for winter. In fact, they're the perfect transitional travel shoes for shoppers. Whether you are looking for durable work boots or dressy booties, take advantage of these deep discounts. Shop Dr. Martens and Sorel boots markdowns of 50 percent off These timelessly cozy shearling-lined Ugg Lakesider Lace-Up Boots are up to 52 percent off, and they're perfect for chilly travel days. If you are looking for more elevated styles that will work with spring dresses (and last you till fall and beyond), shop these impressive deals on the Andre Assous Venice Heeled Booties and the Cobb Hill Crosbie Booties, which are up to 53 percent off.



