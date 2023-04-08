Best Products Zappos Has Spring Fever — and Just Marked Down Hundreds of Comfy Shoes Up to 60% Off Prices start at $20 for walking sandals, running sneakers, hiking shoes, and more at the epic Zappos Easter Weekend Sale event. By Gabrielle Porcaro Gabrielle Porcaro Instagram Gabrielle is a writer and stylist based in New York City covering fashion, fitness, beauty, and home. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on April 8, 2023 12:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez Zappos has spring fever, and the retailer is celebrating the warm weather's return with quite the fanfare. Just in time for Easter weekend, shoppers can enjoy massive discounts on hundreds of its most popular styles, ensuring that there's something for every type of traveler — whether you're headed on a tropical getaway, an activity-packed family trip in Europe, or simply spending the weekend on the golf course. During this surprise holiday weekend sale, you can pick up everything from comfortable walking shoes, running sneakers, supportive sandals, sleek boots, and more for men and women. The savings are huge, with more than 50 percent off top brands like Cole Haan, Coach, Hoka, Ugg, and Adidas. Some of the biggest discounts we've seen are on the beloved Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneakers, which are 57 percent off and have a royal fanbase. Your everyday go-to Sperry Bahama II Boat Shoes are only $29. And, you can save nearly 30 percent off on the ultra-supportive Brooks Ghost 14 Running Sneakers, which come in handy for fitness activities, walking tours, and everything in between. And, if you'll be heading to the pool as soon as you check into your hotel, you'll want these elevated-yet-comfortable Coach flip-flops in your carry-on, and you'll want to grab a pair while they're on sale for $54. Best Overall Comfy Shoe Picks Zappos Superga Women's 2790 Acotw Platform Sneakers, $35 (originally $80) Coach Women's Signature Webbing Flip-Flops, $54 (originally $85) Saucony Women's Cohesion 15 Running Sneakers, $46 (originally $75) Merrell Women's Alverstone 2 Hiking Shoes, from $78 (originally $100) Sorel Women's Kinetic Conquest Boots, $66 (originally $165) Sperry Men's Bahama II Ombre Sneakers, $30 (originally $65) Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Running Sneakers, $100 (originally $140) L.L. Bean Men's Mountain Classic Waterproof Hiking Boots, from $95 (originally $139) Hey Dude Men's Wally Ascend Woven Sneakers, $49 (originally $65) Clarks Men's Wesley Post Walking Sandals, $65 (originally $70) For any upcoming outdoor adventure, hit the trail with these waterproof hiking boots from L.L. Bean, which have been marked down up to 45 percent off. The coolest styles of golf shoes are also on sale, with reviewer-loved options from Adidas starting as low as $49. You can even get a head start on your travel footwear for next fall and winter by snagging sleek Chelsea boots like these from Abercrombie + Fitch for just $56. This is just a sample of the amazing deals waiting for you at the Zappos Easter Weekend Sale. So hop on over to explore the best 104 deals from the surprise savings event so you'll be ready for your next vacation or adventure. Best Running Shoe Deals Zappos Springtime delivers the ideal weather for taking your runs outdoors. So, there's no better time to upgrade your running sneakers than right now, especially when Zappos is hosting such an epic sale. You can choose from some of the most comfortable sneakers from New Balance and Asics, both offering up to 30 percent off certain styles. You can also use the Easter weekend sale to add trendy options like the Hoka Clifton 8 Running Sneakers to your cart; they're 20 percent off and selling fast. And, if you need extra arch support, don't miss this chance to grab the Saucony Odysseus Sneakers for as little as $41. Saucony Women's Kinvara 13 Running Sneakers, from $56 (originally $120) Adidas Women's AvaFlash Running Sneakers, $62 (originally $85) New Balance Women's Nergize Sport Slip-On Running Sneakers, $50 (originally $65) Asics Women's Versablast 2 Running Sneakers, from $50 (originally $70) Saucony Women's Cohesion TR15 Trail Running Sneakers, $45 (originally $75) Adidas Women's Running Puremotion Adapt 2.0 Sneakers, from $43 (originally $70) Asics Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Sneakers, from $50 (originally $70) Hoka Men's Clifton 8 Running Sneakers, $112 (originally $140) New Balance Men's Fresh Foam 680v7 Running Sneakers, from $52 (originally $80) Asics Men's Gel-Cumulus 24 Running Sneakers, $89 (originally $130) Hoka Men's Tecton X Running Sneakers, $150 (originally $200) Brooks Men's Levitate 5 Running Sneakers, $90 (originally $150) Under Armour Men's Charged Escape 4 Running Sneakers, from $65 (originally $90) Saucony Men's Odysseus Running Sneakers, from $41 (originally $70) Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Zappos On the search for shoes to support you from airport security to your hotel and everything in between? Then, take advantage of these discounted casual sneaker options. Every spring travel wardrobe needs a pair of canvas tennis shoes, and it doesn't get any more comfier than the Kate Middleton-worn Superga 2630 Cotu Sneakers that are on sale starting at $53. For a sleek look that's easy to slide on and off, there are the faux-leather Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneakers, which are at their lowest price in 30 days. You can also pick up trendy travel shoes like the classic and perfectly retro Tretorn Nylite Original Sneakers, which are starting at $47, and the court-ready Reebok Royal BB4500 HI2 High Tops that are on sale for $42. Vans Women's Authentic Sneakers, from $41 (originally $65) SeaVees Women's Army Issue Low Classic Sneakers, from $32 (originally $78) Naturalizer Women's Marianne Slip-On Sneakers, from $63 (originally $89) Superga Women's 2630 Cotu Sneakers, from $53 (originally $75) Tretorn Women's Nylite Original Sneakers, from $47 (originally $75) Skechers Women's Performance Go Walk Arch Fit Sneakers, from $63 (originally $90) Reebok Unisex Club MEMT Parafit Sneakers, from $34 (originally $65) Cole Haan Men's GrandPro Rally Canvas Court Sneakers, $70 (originally $135) Reebok Men's Lifestyle Royal BB4500 HI2 High Top Sneakers, from $42 (originally $70) New Balance Classics Men's ML515V3 Sneakers, from $51 (originally $75) Toms Men's Baja Slip-On Sneakers, from $42 (originally $55) Cole Haan Men's Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneakers, $120 (originally $205) Reebok Men's Court Advance Sneakers, $33 (originally $65) Nunn Bush Men's Kore City Walk Lace to Toe Oxford Sneakers, from $48 (originally $80) Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals Zappos Outdoor adventurers are probably super psyched for the warm weather. With so many camping trips, long hikes, and short excursions set on the calendar, make sure you check out Zappos' hiking shoes and boot discounts. Trust us, they are not to be overlooked, especially with these low prices on top brands like Columbia, Merrell, and Sorel — prices start at $73. For even more affordable picks, opt for these supportive Skechers hiking boots that are just $50. Merrell Women's Crosslander 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $81 (originally $115) Sorel Women's Explorer II Joan Dual Zip Waterproof Boots, from $120 (originally $150) Columbia Women's Trailstorm Mid Waterproof Hiking Shoes, from $93 (originally $110) The North Face Women's Hypnum Trail Running Sneakers, from $86 (originally $129) Skechers Women's Ultra Flex 2.0 Social Crew Hiking Shoes, from $55 (originally $80) Timberland Women's Mt. Maddsen Mid Leather Waterproof Hiking Boots, $90 (originally $115) Kamik Men's Spencer Mid Hiking Boots, $125 (originally $140) Timberland Men's Lincoln Peak Mid F/L WP Hiking Shoes, $81 (originally $115) Skechers Men's Relaxed Fit Ralcon Lorken Hiking Boots, $50 (originally $90) The North Face Men's Vectiv Exploris 2 Mid FutureLight Hiking Shoes, from $126 (originally $179) Columbia Men's Trailstorm Peak Mid Hiking Shoes, from $73 (originally $100) ZeroXposur Everest Mid WP Hiker Shoes, from $44 (originally $80) Best Sandal Deals Zappos Versatile flip-flops, strappy gladiators, elegant flats, and trendy wedges; it's time to get your footwear ready for summer. Right now, comfortable sandals are more than 60 percent off and they're ready to be added to your closet. Stylish vacation-ready options like these dressy Michael by Michael Kors Gideon Slides are starting at $50, while the sporty and trail-approved Timberland Men's Garrison Webbing Sandals have been marked down to $65. Dolce Vita Women's Marly Slingback Sandals, $35 (originally $70) Cole Haan Women's Flynn Flat Sandals, from $55 (originally $140) LifeStride Women's Zoom Wedged Sandals, from $28 (originally $75) Steve Madden Women's Santina Sandals, $57 (originally $90) Crocs Women's Seasonal Classic Crush Sandals, $30 (originally $54) Merrell Women's Terran 3 Cush Slides, from $70 (originally $85) Steve Madden Women's Bayley Heeled Sandals, from $95 (originally $120) Michael by Michael Kors Women's Gideon Slide Sandals, from $50 (originally $125) Johnston & Murphy Men's Norris Laser Weave Flip-Flops, from $49 (originally $79) Timberland Men's Garrison Trail Webbing Sandals, from $65 (originally $85) Chaco Men's Z/2 Classic Sport Sandals, from $90 (originally $100) Nunn Bush Men's Rio Bravo 3-Strap River Sport Sandals, from $44 (originally $75) Quiksilver Men's Carver Suede Flip-Flops, from $16 (originally $28) Crocs Men's Classic All-Terrain Sandals, $34 (originally $45) Columbia Men's Rostra Beachcomber LE Flip-Flops, from $49 (originally $60) Best Golf Shoe Deals Zappos If you're a golfer, chances are you’ll be teeing off as much as possible over the next few months. Start the season with a fresh pair of golf shoes before hitting the green. Score up to 32 percent off on the sleek Puma Golf Men's Ignite Articulate Shoes and the stylish Adidas Women's Golf Solarmotion Spikeless Golf Shoes, both sure to upgrade your outfit and game. And, it's worth mentioning that the Callaway Men's Coronado v2 Golf Shoes are 40 percent off, which means their price tag is just $86 right now. Adidas Women's Golf CodeChaos 22 Spikeless Golf Shoes, from $84 (originally $140) Puma Women's Golf Monolite Fusion Slip-On Sneakers, $45 (originally $70) GFore Women's LTD ED Kiltie Disruptor Golf Shoes, $187 (originally $225) Adidas Women's Golf Solarmotion Spikeless Golf Shoe, $83 (originally $120) New Balance Women's Golf Fresh Foam Breathe Shoes, from $56 (originally $80) Skechers Women's Go Golf Elite 5-GF Sneakers, from $73 (originally $115) Puma Golf Men's Ignite Articulate Shoes, from $114 (originally $170) GFore Men's Mg4X2 Golf Cross Trainers, $160 (originally $225) Callaway Men's Coronado v2 Golf Shoes, $86 (originally $140) Adidas Golf Men's Tour360 22 Boa Sneakers, from $130 (originally $250) Puma Golf Men's ProAdapt Alphacat Shoes, from $98 (originally $150) New Balance Men's Fresh Foam PaceSL BOA Golf Shoes, $99 (originally $130) Best Slipper Deals Zappos Treat yourself, and your feet, to a new pair of furry slippers. There are selections of cozy pairs to slide on as soon as you get out of bed, plus plenty of versatile indoor/outdoor styles that you can wear out and about. Not sure where to start? Check out the cushiony, fuzzy unisex Deer Stags Nordic Slippers, which are up to 67 percent off. If you want to elevate your slipper style, the ultra-cool Thermoball Traction Mule Slides from The North Face; they're 60 percent off and you can wear them around the house, yard, and out to town thanks to their durable outsole. We'd be remiss not to mention that the moccasin-style Ugg Ansley Slippers are starting at $40 and selling fast. Toms Women's Ezra Slippers, $52 (originally $65) Teva Women's ReEmber Plushed Indoor/Outdoor Slippers, $38 (originally $100) Deer Stags Unisex Nordic House Slippers, from $25 (originally $75) Fireside by Dearfoams Women's Mel Shearling Moccasins, from $50 (originally $99) Keen Women's Howser II Slippers, from $71 (originally $100) Skechers Women's Arch Fit Dream Slippers, from $39 (originally $60) Vans Unisex Snow Lodge Vansguard Slippers, $28 (originally $70) Ugg Women's Ansley Slippers, from $40 (originally $100) Hoka Men's Recovery Slides, from $40 (originally $55) Ugg Men's Wide Ascot Moccasin Slippers, from $80 (originally $120) The North Face Men's ThermoBall V Denali Outdoor Slippers, from $36 (originally $69) Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Dezi V Moccasin Slippers, from $20 (originally $50) Freewaters Men's Jeffrey 2.0 Slippers, $21 (originally $52) Sorel Men's Manawan II Slippers, from $60 (originally $100) Best Boot Deals Zappos Boots aren't just for winter. In fact, they're the perfect transitional travel shoes for shoppers. Whether you are looking for durable work boots or dressy booties, take advantage of these deep discounts. Shop Dr. Martens and Sorel boots markdowns of 50 percent off These timelessly cozy shearling-lined Ugg Lakesider Lace-Up Boots are up to 52 percent off, and they're perfect for chilly travel days. If you are looking for more elevated styles that will work with spring dresses (and last you till fall and beyond), shop these impressive deals on the Andre Assous Venice Heeled Booties and the Cobb Hill Crosbie Booties, which are up to 53 percent off. Dr. Martens Unisex 2976 Mono Smooth Leather Chelsea Boots, $40 (originally $170) Timberland Women's Pro Drivetrain Mid Composite Safety Toe Boots, $110 (originally $140) Ugg Women's Lakesider Mid Lace-Up Boots, from $72 (originally $150) Sorel Women's Hi-Line Chelsea Boots, from $70 (originally $175) Abercrombie & Fitch Women's Shoes Lorice Boots, $56 (originally $120) Andre Assous Women's Venice Heeled Suede Boots, from $103 (originally $219) Wolverine Men's Edge LX EPX Waterproof Carbonmax Boots, from $95 (originally $155) Puma Men's Safety Tornado 6-Inch EH Boots, $140 (originally $150) Bogs Men's Classic Ultra High Work Boots, $110 (originally $155) Iron Age Men's Solidifier EH Comp Toe Boots, $125 (originally $155) Carhartt Men's Rugged Flex 6-Inch Waterproof Soft Toe Boots, $105 (originally $130) Rockport Men's Weather Ready English Moc Boots, from $96 (originally $145) Clarks Men's Morris Peak Waterproof Boots, from $50 (originally $110) Love a great deal? 