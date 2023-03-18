Zappos Is Cleaning House Before Spring — Shop the 100 Best Comfy Shoe Deals Up to 65% Off Before They're Gone

Zappos must be feeling festive this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, because the beloved shoe retailer has paraded out a slew of incredible deals on all its most comfortable shoes all weekend long. Savings are massive — we’re talking almost 65 percent off — on running shoes, hiking boots, sandals, lifestyle sneakers, slippers, and more. Whether you’re seeking a new pair of shoes to carry you through the airport or just to walk around the neighborhood, this holiday weekend sale is like striking gold.

All your favorite brands are part of this lucky-day lineup. Hoka, Clarks, Sam Edelman, Merrell, Rockport, Ugg, Skechers — the list of household names goes on and on. Check out the massive savings on women’s and men’s best-sellers including a vibrant pair of Brooks running shoes for 50 percent off, the cutest Dolce Vita booties for just $44 and sandals to put a spring in your step, like these Adidas slides that are reduced by more than 40 percent to just $24. And these spring-ready Volcom sandals are just $13 right now, but you’ll want to jump on this deal before they sell out.

Ready to start off this season on the right foot? Then stock up on shoes to sweeten your next excursion, level up your game — or perhaps inspire an impromptu adventure.

Best Overall Comfy Shoe Picks

It’s not just walking tours that have your toes begging for some comfort. It’s the entire journey, from rushing to your airport gate to climbing five flights in that walk-up apartment you rented in Lisbon. Comfy shoes are a necessity for travelers, and Zappos has an entire section devoted to them. You don’t have to sacrifice aesthetics, either. Just look at these stylish Crocs Tulum sandals for just $23 (their lowest price in 30 days!) and these New Balance sneakers for just $45. And even the cushioned and cute Dr. Scholl's Madison lifestyle sneakers are almost 40 percent off and fully stocked in the most ironically cool color: greige (yes, that’s gray beige).

Best Running Shoe Deals

Face it: You don’t even need to be a runner to love a supportive, light-as-a-feather running sneaker. Who doesn’t love the feeling of walking on clouds? Under Armour Hovr Sonic SE are a perfect example of the top-notch running sneaker that can happily be worn as an everyday shoe — and they’re more than 50 percent off right now. But if you do like to pound a few miles of pavement a day, you’ll never go wrong with the wildly popular, ultra-cushioned, shock-absorbing Hoka Clifton 8, on sale for just $112. Or a pair of Brooks Revel 5 — the top-rated pair is on sale for a mere $70 for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Sneakers are one of the most versatile styles you can rock when traveling. Sneakers with jeans, sneakers with dresses, sneakers with slacks — a rubber-soled, slip-on or lace-up look goes with just about anything and is comfortable to boot. Zappos is stocked with plenty: Is it the Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker that has your eye? Well you’re in luck, because that one’s almost 50 percent off. Maybe you want something a little lighter, in which case these canvas Bobs B Cute kicks by Skechers are your jam at just $35. For an edgier look, step into these classic Reebok Club Memt Parafits for less than $43 or these sporty New Balance shoes for $78.

Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals

Kudos to those who take on a hiking trail in a pair of tennis shoes. But for those who like to hit the trails safely and stylishly, we present you with Zappos’ awesome assortment of hiking boots and shoes. Timberland, the master of the sturdy all-terrain boot, reigns supreme in this sale. The best deal we found is on the Timberland Lincoln Peak Mid F/L WP; they’re reduced by 40 percent. Plus, these amazing Merrell Alverstone Mid Waterproof boots are just $70! And you also have the cute and rugged Cole Haan WR Zerogrand Flurry Hiker, a cold-weather hiker that’s 45 percent off, so you can stock up for next year.

Best Boot Deals

With spring comes rain showers, and luckily Zappos has some pretty smart rainboots on sale, in addition to some stylish transitional booties that will take you from winter to spring seamlessly. Hunter Original Back Adjustable Rain Boots are 30 percent off and these traditional Sperry Saltwater Duck boots are only $73. Stomp forth in a pair of these waterproof leather Clarks Whiddon Zip boots for 32 percent off or DV Dolce Vita Kramer booties — our top pick for looking so runway-ready but hiding cushioned insoles inside. They’re only $46!

Best Slipper Deals

For all you cushy, cozy slipper lovers, Zappos has so many pairs on sale that it’s truly hard to choose. But if there’s one slipper deal that tops them all at this St. Patrick’s Day sale, it’s the Polo Ralph Lauren Elenore Crossband, a fuzzy pair for women that’s a whopping 60 percent off. For men, this Deer Stags Nordic Slipper pair is the the way to go; it’s more than 65 percent off! Your top favorite brands are represented, too. These Ugg Scuff with more than 2,000 five-star reviews are almost 35 percent off, and these pillowy Minnetonka London slippers are only $28!

Best Sandal Deals

In search of the perfect pair of sandals for spring-to-summer bliss? Whatever that means to you, Zappos has a perfect pair. The Cole Haan Flynn Flat Sandal is ideal for pairing with sundresses, and it’s 35 percent off. These Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge, by the way, are quite similar in style — yes, Crocs! — and just $40. But if the Teva Original Universal is more your speed, you can grab a pair for just $43. If flip-flops are your thing, grab these Johnston & Murphy Norris Laser Weave Thong sandals; they’re perfect for dressing up or down, and just $55 on sale.

Best Golf Shoe Deals

If you’re a golfer, you probably wait for the big sales in order to score a new pair of shoes made specifically for the game — and for the turf you play it on. Well, wait no longer! Zappos has a slew of this high-priced footwear on sale for St. Patrick’s Day, and all the top brands are on board. For traditional golf shoes, you have options like the FootJoy Pro SL for women at just $129 and FootJoy Pro SL BOA for men at almost 24 percent off. For more of a sneaker look, try the women’s Adidas Golf Solarmotion Spikeless Golf Shoe for under $100 or the Adidas Golf Tech Response 2.0 — a mere $45!

