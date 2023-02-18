The 98 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From Zappos for Presidents Day Weekend

Presidents Day is Monday, February 20, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to take advantage of fabulous deals on footwear. Zappos is celebrating the holiday by dropping prices on hundreds of best-sellers for both men and women. From sneakers to hiking boots, no category was left behind. Whether you run, hike, play golf, walk around new cities, or simply hang out around the house like it’s an Olympic sport, there’s a heavily discounted shoe (or two) for you.

Of course, supplies are limited, so the sooner you start adding to your shopping cart, the better. And the savings are pretty great, considering prices are up to 64 percent off. That includes shopper-favorite brands, too; you can save 35 percent on these cozy Uggs, plus, you can snag these cool Crocs for a mere $26 and these Columbia hiking boots for $67. And don’t be afraid to order more than one pair if you’re unsure about size. In addition to shipping to you for free, Zappos offers free return shipping for 365 days.

From name brands like Adidas, Asics, Cole Haan, Merrell, Hoka, and more, here are 98 of the best Presidents Day weekend deals on shoes at Zappos, with prices as low as $25.

Best Overall Comfy Shoe Picks

Zappos

Behind every happy traveler is at least one pair of super comfy shoes. They’re essential whether you’re walking around an amusement park or a museum the size of one. Fortunately, Zappos has a Comfort category, and many of its best-sellers are on sale right now. For example, enjoy almost 50 percent off the Sorel Explorer Defy Low. And since Crocs are now cool, in addition to being super comfortable, why not pick up a pair for 30 percent off? With more than 32,000 reviews, they’re one of Zappos’ most popular shoes.

Best Running Shoe Deals

Zappos

Whether you’re training for a 5K or a marathon, taking a lap on vacation before everyone else wakes up, or you’re simply trying to keep up with your littles, you won’t want to miss out on Zappos’ deals on running shoes. There are savings on every style (both men and women’s), from road to trail and ultra-minimalistic to cushioned-to-the-max. For example, the best-selling Hoka Clifton 8, which has more than 6,000 ratings, is currently $28 off while Under Armour’s Surge 3 is nearly half off. Yes, you can get a quality pair of running shoes for $40. That said, if you’re not opposed to paying more than $100 a pair, check out the Brooks Ghost 14. This pair is marked down from $140 to just $100, and is available in pretty much every size.

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Zappos

Maybe your collection of lifestyle sneakers is filled with trendy styles, or perhaps it’s filled with timeless classics. Regardless, it’s time to take advantage of Zappos’ great deals on big brands like Adidas (save $110 on the Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost Sneaker). Bobs from Skechers, which have more than 1,500 perfect five-star ratings, are 40 percent off, and the brand Kate Middleton has worn, Superga, has a deal on their Cotu style for just $46.

Best Hiking Boots and Shoes

Zappos

You don’t have to be planning to hike the Appalachian Trail to warrant buying a new pair of hiking boots, especially at these prices. Merrel’s Moab 3, the newer version of the hiking boot one travel writer is still wearing after 14 years, is currently $100, or you can save on the Columbia Redmond III Mid Waterproof. If you’re looking for a more fashionable model — think fur trim — try Cole Haan’s 5.Zerogrand Explore Hiker Waterproof. Originally $280, it’s marked down to just $154 right now.

Best Boot Deals

Zappos

If you want to save money on the best boots, now is the time to shop for them. Whether you’re looking for snowproof or fashion-forward styles, you’ll find best-sellers on Zappos for as much as 50 percent off. And many pairs are travel writer-approved! For example, you can get the fashion-forward Sorel Emelie II Chelsea boot that one travel writer says is stylish enough for Milan for just $80. Normally, it’s $165. And for just $89, order a pair of the super comfy Lucky Brand Basel Bootie (normally $139) that the same travel writer has worn around the world without ever getting a blister. If you’re a fan of Ugg, save $90 on the Adirondack Boot III and $56 on the Classic Ultra Mini.

Best Slippers

Zappos

Instead of taking the hotel’s flimsy disposable slippers, why not treat your feet to a pair of slippers so comfy, you’ll never want to leave home? Just kidding; you’ll still want to travel, but you’ll look forward to coming home knowing your favorite slippers await. Zappos has incredible deals on slippers right now including the Deer Stags Nordic Slipper, which is currently marked down to just $25. Another deal that seems too good to be true is on the Crocs Classic Fur Sure slipper which is just $26 in black(normally it’s $70). But hurry, they’re selling out fast!

Best Sandal Deals

Zappos

There may still be a few more weeks of winter, but it’s never too early to start stocking up on open-toe styles for the warmer weather just around the corner. Whether you’re headed to the beach or just lounging in your own backyard, there are plenty of comfy styles to choose from, including Birkenstocks for $64 off, chic sandals we couldn’t believe were Crocs for just $45, and Puma slides for a cool $25.

Best Golf Shoe Deals

Zappos

There’s a reason golf courses require you to play in golf shoes; they’re better for the greens and better for your game. That said, golf shoes have a reputation for being substantially more expensive than shoes for other sports. Still, with Zappos’ current sales, it’s easy to score a quality pair for a fraction of the price. Save nearly 40 percent on the Adidas Golf Summervent, marked down to just $60, or go the designer route and snag a pair of Marc Joseph New York Pacific Golf shoes or for just $70. That’s a savings of 64 percent!