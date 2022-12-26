The 70 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From Zappos’ After-Christmas Sale

Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still score the shoes you’ve been eyeing all year long. Luckily, Zappos is having an unbeatable post-Christmas sale on everything from cozy slippers to supportive hiking boots and everything in between, so there’s never been a better time to snag some incredible shoe deals to build up your closet for the coming year.

Nobody does comfortable shoes quite like Zappos, so we combed the site and rounded up the best sales from your favorite brands like Hoka, Adidas, Timberland, and more, so you can rest easy knowing you’re getting the best prices. With sales running as low as $30, these post-Christmas deals are the unexpectedly perfect excuse to grab that pair of sneakers you can’t stop thinking about. From golf shoes to boots to running sneakers and any other type of footwear you may be considering, you can find them among the 70 best deals that Zappos has to offer to round out the holiday season.



Best Overall Zappos Comfy Shoe Picks

Regardless of what footwear style you’re drawn to, comfort is an absolute essential. The good news is you no longer have to sacrifice style for comfort — especially during this unbeatable sale from Zappos. From the fan-favorite Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81 to the Adidas Alphaboost, these are our favorite styles of well-cushioned, timeless shoes at jaw-droppingly low prices.

Best Running Shoe Deals

A good pair of running shoes to support your New Year’s resolution is essential, and there’s never been a better time to snag unbeatable deals on fan-favorites from Brooks, New Balance, Reebok, and more. Right now, you can get the Brooks Revel 5 for as little as $80, and the classic Hoka Challenger ATR 6 style is discounted to $112. Need something a little more supportive? Timberland’s Pro Drivetrain Composite Safety Toe shoes are just $110 during this post-holiday sale.

Best Golf Shoe Deals

The right pair of golf shoes can take your game to the next level, so if you’re on the lookout for some new shoes to hit the green, you won’t want to miss these incredible sales. Customer-favorite brands like Callaway, Cole Haan, Adidas, and New Balance are currently marked down, so now’s the time to amp up your golf attire. The New Balance Golf Fresh Foam Contend shoes have been slashed to just $70, and even Cole Haan’s GrandPro Rally Golf Waterproof shoes are discounted to $100 right now.

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

On the hunt for a pair of casual sneakers to refresh your style entering the new year? Zappos currently has unbeatable deals on classic lifestyle brands from Reebok to Adidas, with traditional Converse Chuck Taylors on sale for as little as $41. Snag a pair of Vans Classics for just $48, or if you’re into a more old-school look, the New Balance Classic shoes are just $75.

Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals

Especially in the colder weather, a good pair of hiking boots with strong grip and a waterproof shell are vital for outdoor adventures. The good news is your favorite hiking boot brands like Merrell, Columbia, and Keen are all on sale and will make for the perfect post-Christmas investment. Right now you can grab the Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof for just $101, and even The North Face Vectiv Exploris Futurelight hiking sneaker is going for as little as $87.

Best Boot Deals

Stylish shoppers will be thrilled to know that Zappos is also having some unbelievable sales on boots and trendier shoes, with deals on more expensive brands such as Sam Edelman, Dr. Martens, and even Steve Madden. Whether you’re looking for a knee-high boot to add to your collection or are in need of a shorter bootie to slip into your carry-on, there’s something at Zappos for everyone. We’re obsessed with the Dr. Martens 1460 going for just $92, and my personal favorite is the chunky Steve Madden Howler Boot for a mere $75 right now.

Best Slipper Deals

There’s nothing quite like a cozy pair of slippers to make getting out of bed during the cold winter months just a little bit easier. From the iconic Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides to L.L.Bean’s shopper-loved Daybreak Scuffs Motif slippers, there’s a pair on sale in nearly any style you may like. Even brands like Acorn, Skechers, and Sanuk are slashing their prices, so you can slip your feet into a fuzzy pair of house shoes that complement your rest-day attire. Our personal favorite? Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Scuff slippers are on sale for just $45.

