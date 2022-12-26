Best Products The 70 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From Zappos’ After-Christmas Sale Stock up on fan-favorite hiking boots, slippers, golf shoes, and more with prices as low as $30. By Merrell Readman Merrell Readman Instagram Website Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on December 26, 2022 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still score the shoes you’ve been eyeing all year long. Luckily, Zappos is having an unbeatable post-Christmas sale on everything from cozy slippers to supportive hiking boots and everything in between, so there’s never been a better time to snag some incredible shoe deals to build up your closet for the coming year. Nobody does comfortable shoes quite like Zappos, so we combed the site and rounded up the best sales from your favorite brands like Hoka, Adidas, Timberland, and more, so you can rest easy knowing you’re getting the best prices. With sales running as low as $30, these post-Christmas deals are the unexpectedly perfect excuse to grab that pair of sneakers you can’t stop thinking about. From golf shoes to boots to running sneakers and any other type of footwear you may be considering, you can find them among the 70 best deals that Zappos has to offer to round out the holiday season. Related: The 9 Best Ski Helmets of 2022 Best Overall Zappos Comfy Shoe Picks Zappos Regardless of what footwear style you’re drawn to, comfort is an absolute essential. The good news is you no longer have to sacrifice style for comfort — especially during this unbeatable sale from Zappos. From the fan-favorite Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81 to the Adidas Alphaboost, these are our favorite styles of well-cushioned, timeless shoes at jaw-droppingly low prices. Onitusuka Tiger Ultimate 81, $70 (originally $90) Toms Paxton Water-Resistant Slip-Ons, $63 (originally $85) Bzees Golden Zip, $53 (originally $70) Skechers Arch Fit Multi Sport, $63 (originally $95) Adidas Kaptir 2.0, $60 (originally $85) Easy Spirit Traveltime, $47 (originally $69) Ryka Echo Knit, $70 (originally $90) Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather, $81 (originally $85) Timberland Skyla Bay Warm-Lined Slip-On, $40 (originally $70) Easy Spirit Romy, $47 (originally $79) Best Running Shoe Deals Zappos A good pair of running shoes to support your New Year’s resolution is essential, and there’s never been a better time to snag unbeatable deals on fan-favorites from Brooks, New Balance, Reebok, and more. Right now, you can get the Brooks Revel 5 for as little as $80, and the classic Hoka Challenger ATR 6 style is discounted to $112. Need something a little more supportive? Timberland’s Pro Drivetrain Composite Safety Toe shoes are just $110 during this post-holiday sale. Brooks Ghost 14, $110 (originally $140) Brooks Revel 5, $80 (originally $100) New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v3, $54 (originally $70) New Balance FuelCore Nergize, $49 (originally $65) Timberland Pro Drivetrain Composite Safety Toe, $110 ($115) Asics Gel-Kayano 28, $98 (originally $160) Hoka Challenger ATR 6, $112 (originally $140) Reebok Work Flexagon 3.0 Work SD, $110 (originally $132) Reebok Flexweave Cage Composite Toe, $110 (originally $148) Keen Utility Vista Energy, $110 (originally $125) Best Golf Shoe Deals Zappos The right pair of golf shoes can take your game to the next level, so if you’re on the lookout for some new shoes to hit the green, you won’t want to miss these incredible sales. Customer-favorite brands like Callaway, Cole Haan, Adidas, and New Balance are currently marked down, so now’s the time to amp up your golf attire. The New Balance Golf Fresh Foam Contend shoes have been slashed to just $70, and even Cole Haan’s GrandPro Rally Golf Waterproof shoes are discounted to $100 right now. Callaway Coronado v2 SL, $106 (originally $130) Johnston & Murphy Waterproof XC4 Golf H2-Luxe Hybrid Saddle, $150 (originally $190) Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Golf Waterproof, $100 (originally $150) Ecco Golf S-Three Gore-Tex, $124 (originally $200) Adidas Golf Tech Response 2.0, $55 (originally $65) Skechers Go Golf Torque-Pro, $90 (originally $120) FootJoy Stratos Spikeless Luxury Casual, $100 (originally $200) Cole Haan Original Grand Wing Oxford Golf, $108 (originally $180) FootJoy Pro SL, $130 (originally $180) New Balance Golf Fresh Foam Contend, $70 (originally $100) Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Zappos On the hunt for a pair of casual sneakers to refresh your style entering the new year? Zappos currently has unbeatable deals on classic lifestyle brands from Reebok to Adidas, with traditional Converse Chuck Taylors on sale for as little as $41. Snag a pair of Vans Classics for just $48, or if you’re into a more old-school look, the New Balance Classic shoes are just $75. Adidas Originals NMD R1, $131 (originally $150) Puma Cali Wedge, $87 (originally $90) Vans Authentic Core Classics, $48 (originally $60) Reebok Lifestyle BB 4000, $69 (originally $90) Ecco Soft 7 High Top, $126 (originally $180) Clarks Layton Rae, $57 (originally $95) New Balance Classics, $75 (originally $85) Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox, $41 (originally $60) Asics Sportstyle Japan S PF, $70 (originally $80) Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85, $70 (originally $110) Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals Zappos Especially in the colder weather, a good pair of hiking boots with strong grip and a waterproof shell are vital for outdoor adventures. The good news is your favorite hiking boot brands like Merrell, Columbia, and Keen are all on sale and will make for the perfect post-Christmas investment. Right now you can grab the Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof for just $101, and even The North Face Vectiv Exploris Futurelight hiking sneaker is going for as little as $87. Avenger Work Boots Framer CT, $110 (originally $115) Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped, $100 (originally $110) Danner Mountain 600, $158 (originally $210) Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof, $101 (originally $145) The North Face Vectiv Exploris Futurelight, $87 (originally $159) Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Leather Waterproof, $90 (originally $115) Merrell Alverstrone Mid Waterproof, $84 (originally $120) Keen Targhee III Mid Waterproof, $132 (originally $175) Danner 4” Inquire Chukka, $113 (originally $150) Keen Voyageur Mid, $80 (originally $155) Best Boot Deals Zappos Stylish shoppers will be thrilled to know that Zappos is also having some unbelievable sales on boots and trendier shoes, with deals on more expensive brands such as Sam Edelman, Dr. Martens, and even Steve Madden. Whether you’re looking for a knee-high boot to add to your collection or are in need of a shorter bootie to slip into your carry-on, there’s something at Zappos for everyone. We’re obsessed with the Dr. Martens 1460 going for just $92, and my personal favorite is the chunky Steve Madden Howler Boot for a mere $75 right now. Timberland Pro Sawhorse Composite Safety Toe, $122 (originally $140) Lucky Brand Basel, $96 (originally $129) Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Boot, $110 (originally $170) Dr. Martens 1460 W, $92 (originally $160) Steve Madden Howler Boot, $75 (originally $100) Naturalizer Verney Waterproof, $143 (originally $190) Sam Edelman Codie 2, $95 (originally $170) Hunter Original Play Short, $69 (originally $110) Rockport Carly Bootie, $83 (originally $110) Toms Kelsey, $72 (originally $100) Best Slipper Deals Zappos There’s nothing quite like a cozy pair of slippers to make getting out of bed during the cold winter months just a little bit easier. From the iconic Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides to L.L.Bean’s shopper-loved Daybreak Scuffs Motif slippers, there’s a pair on sale in nearly any style you may like. Even brands like Acorn, Skechers, and Sanuk are slashing their prices, so you can slip your feet into a fuzzy pair of house shoes that complement your rest-day attire. Our personal favorite? Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $55 (originally $100) Acorn New Spa Thong, $31 (originally $40) Sanuk Cozy Mat Low, $78 (originally $85) Bobs from Skechers Too Cozy Meow Pajamas, $32 (originally $50) Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Scuff, $45 (originally $89) L.L.Bean Wicked Good Slippers Squam Lake, $87 (originally $89) Old Friend Soft Sole Moc, $90 (originally $95) L.L.Bean Daybreak Scuffs Motif, $67 (originally $70) Acorn Polar Pair, $40 (originally $54) Deer Stags Nordic Slipper, $30 (originally $75) 