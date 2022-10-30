This Genius Weekender Converts Into a Wrinkle-free Hanging Garment Bag — and It’s Just $34 Right Now

It’s on sale at Amazon in five cool colorways.

By
Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin

Alesandra Dubin is an LA-based lifestyle writer and editor. As a veteran digital journalist, she's covered travel, food, parenting, and more for over 15 years. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, and countless other online and print outlets. An avid traveler, she often trots the globe with her husband and their twins. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @alicedubin. Alesandra holds a master's degree in journalism with an emphasis on cultural reporting and criticism from NYU, and a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 30, 2022 06:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ytonet Garment Duffle Bag Tout

You know you’ve found a keeper in a carry-on when it’s up to just about any task you throw at it — whether you’re traveling for work, a wedding, or a concert. And, according to hundreds of devoted fans, this affordable faux leather weekender bag does it all.

 The Ytonet Convertible Carry-on Garment Bag is at its core a garment bag: It opens and lays flat for hanging items, so you can arrive at your destination with a reasonably wrinkle-free dress or suit. Plus, it comes with a shoe pouch so you can keep your dress shoes separate and protected, while also keeping them away from your clean clothes.

 It’s available in five colorways, including monochromatic pale pink, classic black, cream with rich brown detailing, and navy stripes for a nautical vibe. And while this bag looks rich, it’s completely budget-friendly even at its full retail price of $50. But with a coupon on top of a discount right now, you can score it for as low as $34.

Ytonet Garment Duffle Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $50

But this bag is far from just a special-occasion or business-travel luggage piece. Reviewers say it’s roomy and well organized, so it easily handles a weekend’s worth of gear of all kinds. Inside are two zipper pockets, and another zippered pocket outside holds essentials like a phone or passport. 

 Plus, it looks downright cool. It’s made of durable, waterproof faux leather, with a scratch-resistant and water-resistant surface, and a decorative tassel ornamentation. With an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap, you can wear it as a handbag, shoulder bag, or crossbody.

Ytonet Garment Duffle Bag

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

With hundreds of glowing reviews, Amazon shoppers and travelers alike are sold. A five-star reviewer called the bag “perfect for my weekend trip,” with a large capacity and thoughtful organization that allowed the self-professed heavy-packer to carry three dresses, two pairs of shorts, a bathing suit, jeans, a jacket, and four shirts. “I unzipped it and was able to just hang my outfits right in the closet.”

Another shopper who originally bought the bag to carry a bridesmaid dress for a friend’s wedding shared, “I have been using it for all my weekend travels and short trips and it fits perfectly under the plane seat so I don’t have to wait to unload from the overhead storage.” Customers are also obsessed with the convertible design: “I love the fact that you can put hanging clothes in for wrinkle-free packing. The fact that it then zips into a duffle bag is genius,” one wrote.

Ytonet Garment Duffle Bag

To buy: amazon.com, $50

After seeing this trending bag “all over my social media,” another shopper wondered whether it could live up to expectations. Spoiler alert: It did. “I love it!” Indeed, with such high functionality for such a low price, shoppers say buying this weekender garment bag at Amazon is a no-brainer. Snap one up now while the convertible bag is as little as $34.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $34. 

More T+L Deals to Shop:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
MATEIN Suit Carry On Garment Bags for Travel Tout
After Being a Bridesmaid Twice in 1 Year, I’m Adding This Unexpected Travel Bag to My Amazon Cart
Best Luggage Deals
The 26 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Amazon’s New Prime Day Sale Event
Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag Tout
Minimalist Travelers Will Love This Anti-theft Belt Bag That Has ‘Plenty of Space for Everything’
Small Crossbody Sling Bag
People Are Calling This Phone Crossbody Bag a ‘Must-have for Travel’ — and It’s Up to 45% Off Right Now
Quarter-Zip Tout
I Don't Know Anyone Who Isn't Embracing the Trendy Quarter-zip Sweater for Fall — and My Favorite Is Under $50
Blencot Deep V-Neck Maxi Dress
Shoppers Say This Perfect-fitting Long-sleeve Maxi Dress Will Be Your Best Amazon Purchase Ever
Isabelle Functional Multi Pocket Crossbody Bag Tout
Shoppers Call This Small $17 Crossbody Purse the 'Best Traveling Bag' — and It Comes in 26 Colors
Triple Zip Pocket Large Crossbody Bag Tout
This Spacious Travel Crossbody Purse Is Stocked With ‘Lots of Secure Pockets’ — and It’s Just $28
S-Zone Vintage Genuine Leather Medium Tote Shoulder Bag
This Is One of the Best Deals You’ll Find on a Leather Tote Bag for Travel — Prices Start As Little As $42
Fahsyee Women's Leather Jacket
Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Perfect-fitting Leather Jacket That's Less Than $50
Tabitora Portable Hanging Travel Shelves
Shoppers Say This Popular Hanging Luggage Organizer Helps Them Unpack and Repack Quickly at Their Destination
Krifey Wearable Blanket Hoodie Tout
Shoppers Say This Popular Blanket Hoodie Keeps Them Cozy on Flights and Camping Trips — and It’s on Sale
Lubardy Travel Backpack
This Popular Carry-on Backpack Comes With a Set of Packing Cubes — and It’s Nearly 50% Off
Calpak 5-Piece Packing Cube Set Tout
These Packing Cubes Make Your Luggage Look It Was Packed by a Professional, According to Shoppers
Roundup of Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 24 Deals I'm Shopping During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Roundup Early Jogger/Comfy Pants Deals
Amazon’s Top-selling Travel Pants Are Already Up to 70% Off Ahead of October Prime Day — Shop Our 22 Favorites