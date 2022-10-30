This Genius Weekender Converts Into a Wrinkle-free Hanging Garment Bag — and It’s Just $34 Right Now

You know you’ve found a keeper in a carry-on when it’s up to just about any task you throw at it — whether you’re traveling for work, a wedding, or a concert. And, according to hundreds of devoted fans, this affordable faux leather weekender bag does it all.

The Ytonet Convertible Carry-on Garment Bag is at its core a garment bag: It opens and lays flat for hanging items, so you can arrive at your destination with a reasonably wrinkle-free dress or suit. Plus, it comes with a shoe pouch so you can keep your dress shoes separate and protected, while also keeping them away from your clean clothes.

It’s available in five colorways, including monochromatic pale pink, classic black, cream with rich brown detailing, and navy stripes for a nautical vibe. And while this bag looks rich, it’s completely budget-friendly even at its full retail price of $50. But with a coupon on top of a discount right now, you can score it for as low as $34.

But this bag is far from just a special-occasion or business-travel luggage piece. Reviewers say it’s roomy and well organized, so it easily handles a weekend’s worth of gear of all kinds. Inside are two zipper pockets, and another zippered pocket outside holds essentials like a phone or passport.

Plus, it looks downright cool. It’s made of durable, waterproof faux leather, with a scratch-resistant and water-resistant surface, and a decorative tassel ornamentation. With an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap, you can wear it as a handbag, shoulder bag, or crossbody.

With hundreds of glowing reviews, Amazon shoppers and travelers alike are sold. A five-star reviewer called the bag “perfect for my weekend trip,” with a large capacity and thoughtful organization that allowed the self-professed heavy-packer to carry three dresses, two pairs of shorts, a bathing suit, jeans, a jacket, and four shirts. “I unzipped it and was able to just hang my outfits right in the closet.”

Another shopper who originally bought the bag to carry a bridesmaid dress for a friend’s wedding shared, “I have been using it for all my weekend travels and short trips and it fits perfectly under the plane seat so I don’t have to wait to unload from the overhead storage.” Customers are also obsessed with the convertible design: “I love the fact that you can put hanging clothes in for wrinkle-free packing. The fact that it then zips into a duffle bag is genius,” one wrote.

After seeing this trending bag “all over my social media,” another shopper wondered whether it could live up to expectations. Spoiler alert: It did. “I love it!” Indeed, with such high functionality for such a low price, shoppers say buying this weekender garment bag at Amazon is a no-brainer. Snap one up now while the convertible bag is as little as $34.



