Night Nurses Are Calling This Brightening Eye Cream Their ‘Secret Weapon’ After Long Shifts

Have you ever stepped off a plane, hit the airport bathroom, and noticed that you look exhausted? Long journeys have a way of doing that. That’s because airplanes, with their uncomfortably low humidity levels, are notorious for drying out skin. And the delicate area around your eyes is where you’re most likely to spot dullness, dehydration, and wrinkles.

The key to looking supple and refreshed upon arrival is to fly with an excellent eye cream. Superfood Hydrate + Firm Cream by Youth to the People is just that: a holy grail skincare product that deserves a permanent place in your purse. It’s a tiny tub that’s packed with powerfully nourishing ingredients, including actual superfoods like kale, spinach, green tea, and alfalfa, all with proven antioxidant effects. It’s so healthy for your skin, even overextended nurses are singing its praises.

Youth To The People

To buy: youthtothepeople.com, $35



The cream uses a few other hydrating helpers too: vitamin C and E help fortify this formula and protect your skin’s moisture barrier on your long and arid journey. Aloe provides a cooling effect, while sunflower oil acts as an anti-inflammatory with emolliating fatty acids. Superfood Hydrate + Firm Cream has so much good stuff inside that its moisture factor is through the roof. But in a refreshing twist, it’s also lightweight, so it won’t clog your pores or leave you feeling greasy. It also “wears well under makeup,” said one shopper who left a glowing review. “My concealer goes on smooth,” another shared.

And fans of clean beauty can use this cream in good conscience: its ingredients are 100 percent vegan and contain no toxic chemicals like parabens and phthalates. Plus, they’re cruelty-free and even come in recycled packaging. Superfood Hydrate + Firm Cream is gentle on your skin and gentle on the planet — but it’s as tough as they come on dehydration.

Youth To The People

To buy: youthtothepeople.com, $35



It’s no wonder the Superfood Hydrate + Firm Cream has more than 140 five-star ratings. One thrilled reviewer called it “a nurse’s secret weapon,” adding, “I am a night shift nurse and started suffering [from] dark circles and bags under my eye[s]. This eye cream is a dream product. It worked wonders on my eyes.” After using it for more than a year, they said, “Now even though I’m exhausted I don’t have to look like I am.”

Customers are also swooning about the eye cream’s hydrating and brightening abilities. “I have experienced adult eczema for six months. The eye cream is creamy and helps alleviate the dryness. Feels so soft and melts into the skin. I will try again,” one fan wrote. Another added that “the skin around my eyes definitely seems brighter, and the fine lines appear to be diminishing, and this is just a few weeks after use! I'm definitely a user for life!”

Youth To The People

To buy: youthtothepeople.com, $35



And speaking of those anti-aging effects, that’s also a big standout for reviewers. One wrote, “I have noticed that my fine lines have almost disappeared. I'm 46, and that blew my mind,” calling it “my new go to eye cream.” Another chimed in, “When I first used it, I noticed immediate results; it hydrates my skin around the eyes. I continue using it, and [at] 40 I hardly have any lines.”

I always say it’s a must to maintain proper skincare when traveling — whether to combat in-cabin dryness or just to keep your skin vibrant in different altitudes and climates — and Youth to the People’s Superfood Hydrate + Firm Cream is that trusty little companion that’ll keep you looking and feeling rejuvenated. Stow it away with your lip balm, hand sanitizer, eye drops, and other beauty staples. This is a go-with-you-anywhere item that’s even gentle on your budget.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $35.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

