Fall is an exciting time for fashion, what with the autumnal color palettes and all. As we say goodbye to our favorite tank tops and t-shirts, now’s the perfect time to stock up on stylish three-quarter-sleeve tops like the Youtalia Chiffon Blouse, which is an Amazon-favorite travel shirt that’s earned more than 7,600 five-star ratings.

Right now, you can get the highly rated blouse for just $36. The Youtalia Chiffon Blouse comes in 26 colors and prints, sizes range from small to 2XL, and the price varies depending on the size and color you pick.

Budget-friendly price tag aside, the Youtalia Chiffon Blouse is a travel wardrobe must-have with its versatile and elegant silhouette, which is achieved with its lightweight and soft chiffon material. To ensure optimal comfort, it features a polyester-spandex blend that won’t make you feel restricted when wearing it. This fabric duo also makes it airy and more breathable on warm days, according to reviewers. But if there’s a fall chill in the air, you can layer it under a cardigan or light jacket.

This, combined with the slim-fitting blouse’s v-neckline, pleated design, simple pull-on design, and cuffed three-quarter sleeves make planning an outfit around the Youtalia Chiffon Blouse incredibly easy. On travel days, it can be worn on top of leggings or joggers so you’re comfy and still look put together. And once you’ve arrived at your destination, it can be paired with jeans, flowy pants, and your favorite exploring shoes for casual occasions. When the itinerary calls for a more formal look, dress it up with heels, wedges, and statement jewelry.

“I love the color, fit, and feel of this blouse,” one traveler wrote. “[I] took it on a trip; [it was] very soft and comfortable all day.” Another wanderlust-filled shopper added, “This blouse fits perfectly, is very comfortable, easy to pack, and wear for any occasion.”

Chiming in, a reviewer commented that the Youtalia Chiffon Blouse is “very flattering and I get compliments every time I wear it.” They also highlighted that they saw “no wrinkles” after washing it and mentioned that it dried quickly. When describing the fit, one Amazon customer said that they “love the flow of it,” and shared that “you can wear it tucked in [the] front, untucked, or tucked all around and pulled out to be a little loose.”

Another buyer mentioned that they “like that the back is long enough to go over my bottom,” and noted that wearing the Youtalia Chiffon Blouse “makes me feel more confident.” Their review was followed by a shopper who wrote, “It gives you shape, but not enough to be tight when you sit or reach for things.”

Vouching for its versatility, a reviewer said it “can be worn to the grocery store or out to dinner,” and “looks nice with jeans or slacks; this blouse is perfect.” Similarly, a customer added that the blouse is “appropriate for any occasion: You can dress it up with some jewelry and heels for a night out, or a pair of jeans and sneakers for a casual, cool outfit for a day out with the family.”

If one thing is for sure, it’s that you need the Youtalia Chiffon Blouse in your life, for upcoming trips and everyday wear. Get one at Amazon today.

At the time of publishing, the price was $36.

