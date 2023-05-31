Score $19 Tickets on Amtrak's Auto Train — When to Book

Amtrak is helping travelers discover new places — and bring their car along for the ride — with their latest sale.

The rail service is currently offering fares as low as $19 for passengers who travel on the Amtrak Auto Train. Cars, vans, motorcycles, and SUVs can be accommodated on the train which travels along the I-95 corridor.

The sale price does not include the cost of the vehicle.

Standard Vehicle fees are $540, and larger cars are $620. Amtrak informs that passengers can pack their vehicles in a similar way that they would pack a checked luggage suitcase - travelers can fill it up, but they won’t have access to the vehicle until they reach their final destination.



Travelers can purchase the discounted fares between Wednesday and June 8 for travel throughout the summer between June 1 and September 4. The route operates between the Lorton, VA Auto Train Station and the Sanford, FL Auto Train Station.



With the national average of gas prices hovering at $3.58 per gallon, according to AAA, the fare sale makes the “Auto Train” an opportunity to save on a summer holiday. The total cost for gasoline for an average SUV on a similar route of the AutoTrain would be $72.61, according to GasBuddy’s trip calculator.



Amtrak recently announced that the coach car interiors have been recently updated with new cushions, fabrics, carpeting and curtains to modernize the travel experience. The Coach cabin does not have any middle seats, and there are several electrical outlets in every row.

There are additional amenities and accommodations including Bedrooms, Suites, and a Family Bedroom, although these perks are not included in the fare sale. Wifi is available on the entire train, and is complimentary for passengers.

