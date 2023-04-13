This Company Will Give Parents Cash to Hand Out to Fellow Passengers Flying Next to Their Kids

Clothing company Carter’s will help parents out by giving them "Airline Apology" packages to hand out to passengers sitting close to their children.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023

Babies cry, and sometimes there’s nothing parents can do about it. But clothing company Carter’s wants to make it easier for parents by giving them cash — to hand out to the passengers around them.

To get the money (or cash in, rather), parents can enter to win one of five Airplane Apology Agreement packages that come with 15 envelopes with $100 in each. In the packages, there's also an adorable onesie that promises “my parents apologize in advance,” the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Parents can then hand them out to avoid any potential judgmental looks.

“The parents acknowledge and agree that while money does not buy happiness, it can rent patience for a few short hours,” the agreement reads. “The passenger hereby accepts the Airplane Apology Agreement and agrees to refrain from any judgmental gestures, including, but not limited to, eye rolls, audible laughs and sighs, or headshakes; and any snarky comments (both verbal and virtual), including, but not limited to, ‘can’t they control their baby?’ ‘ever heard of a road trip?’ and ‘where’s an ejector seat when you need it?’” 

The “entirely fake agreement” further stipulates that it applies to the whole flight — from boarding to baggage claim.

To enter to win the package, families can fill out a form online through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 17. 

“Cries in the sky and midflight meltdowns are the norm when traveling with kids. At Carter’s, we want to help parents by ensuring they become the most popular passenger on the plane,” Jeff Jenkins, the executive vice president of global marketing at Carter’s, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Carter’s Airplane Apology Agreement helps parents on their next trip by taking the stress off them and letting Carter’s provide relief from their potentially judgy seatmates.”

Flying with a little one is certainly more difficult than flying solo, but there are things parents can do to make it easier, like giving themselves more time to get to the airport and packing light. Additionally, parents who don’t plan to travel with their children in their laps (which is not necessarily recommended), should consider a rear-facing car seat.

For more tips on traveling as a family, check out T+L’s recent Family Travel Issue.

