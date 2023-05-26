Score Flights to Europe for As Low As $189 This Summer — How to Book

Norse Atlantic Airways is offering flights between Europe and the United States at a steep discount this summer.

By Staff Author
Published on May 26, 2023
A Norse Atlantic Airways 787 airplane flying over land
Photo:

Courtesy of Norse Atlantic Airways 

With summer vacation airfares climbing to record levels, and with some flights completely sold out, this low-cost carrier is providing a reprieve for travelers looking to book a last-minute getaway.

Norse Atlantic Airways, a low-cost carrier offering flights between Europe and the United States recently shared a listing of their discounted summer fares with Travel + Leisure on flights for popular routes. 

Some of the top deals that are currently available include flights from New York’s JFK Airport to Berlin and London Gatwick, which are both only $189 one-way. Flights from JFK to Oslo, Norway are only $215 one-way, and flights from JFK to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport are only $235 one-way. 

Starting June 1, Norse will offer discounted fares from Washington D.C. (IAD) to London Gatwick for only $205 one-way. 

Additional upcoming flight deals from Norse include New York to Rome for only $259 one-way starting on June 20, and Los Angeles to London Gatwick for only $209 one-way starting on June 30. 

Norse shared in a statement to Travel + Leisure that the “fares are seasonal and will be valid until the end of the summer,” and also points out that the one-way fares are subject to availability, additional taxes, and fees. 

Norse offers packages such as Economy Light which include only one personal bag, or Economy Classic which includes one carry-on, one personal item, one standard checked bag, and a meal. The airline operates on 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature modern amenities such as large windows, LED lighting, and a ”more comfortable cabin altitude, with cleaner air and better humidity” according to the airline’s site.  Each aircraft is named after a different national park from around the globe such as Sequoia, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, and Rondane. 

On May 25, Norse launched new routes from London’s Gatwick airport to Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale

“We look forward to a busy summer ahead as we bring value fares and a fantastic service to passengers looking to travel across the Atlantic,” Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said of the new route.



Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Crowds of people walk through San Antonio Airport during Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day Weekend Is Expected to Break Travel Records — What to Know About Busy Airports, Weather, and More
NOAA GOES satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it made landfall on the barrier island of Cayo Costa in southwest Florida on September 28, 2022.
What to Expect This Summer As Hurricane Season Approaches, According to the NOAA
Icelandair airplane flies between Reykjavik and Barcelona
Icelandair Just Launched a Direct Flight to Reykjavik From This U.S. Airport
A rendering of the Norwegian Viva cruise ship under the night sky
Nominate Your Favorite Teacher for a Free Norwegian Cruise
An Azamara cruise ship sailing near Italy
Score 3 Free Nights, Half Off a Guest, and More on a European Cruise — but You'll Have to Book Fast
A United Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane pulls into a gate at Denver International Airport
It Just Got Easier to Get to Puerto Rico From This U.S. Airport
Travel concept illustration of a woman planning a trip
This Is the Cheapest Day of the Week to Travel This Summer
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
Score Flights to Hawaii, More for As Low As $59 With This New Southwest Sale
A Spirit Airlines airplane flying through blue sky and clouds
Spirit's $54 Flight Sale Ends Tomorrow — How to Book
The entrance to the TSA pre check line at JFK airport
It Just Got Easier for Families to Pass Through Airport Security Together — Here’s Why
Overhead view of a woman travel planning on a laptop
This Vacation Calculator Will Show You How Much You Need to Save for Your Next Trip
Elk cow, calves & bull in Yellowstone National Park
Why Yellowstone National Park Visitors Should Be Extra Careful Around Elk Right Now
The Venus Aerospace Stargazer on a tarmac during sunset
This Rocket-powered Plane Could Fly From New York to Sydney in Less Than 90 Minutes
JetBlue, American Airlines planes
U.S. Judge Orders JetBlue, American Airlines to End Codeshare Partnership — What That Means for Travelers
A Spirit Airlines A320 landing at Portland International Airport into a setting sun.
Spirit's $50 Flight Sale With Tickets to Miami, Las Vegas, and More Ends Tomorrow
PLAY airplane wing seen through a window in flight
Score 35% Off Flights to Europe on This Low-cost Airline — When to Book