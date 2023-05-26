Score Flights to Europe for As Low As $189 This Summer — How to Book

With summer vacation airfares climbing to record levels, and with some flights completely sold out, this low-cost carrier is providing a reprieve for travelers looking to book a last-minute getaway.



Norse Atlantic Airways, a low-cost carrier offering flights between Europe and the United States recently shared a listing of their discounted summer fares with Travel + Leisure on flights for popular routes.



Some of the top deals that are currently available include flights from New York’s JFK Airport to Berlin and London Gatwick, which are both only $189 one-way. Flights from JFK to Oslo, Norway are only $215 one-way, and flights from JFK to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport are only $235 one-way.



Starting June 1, Norse will offer discounted fares from Washington D.C. (IAD) to London Gatwick for only $205 one-way.



Additional upcoming flight deals from Norse include New York to Rome for only $259 one-way starting on June 20, and Los Angeles to London Gatwick for only $209 one-way starting on June 30.



Norse shared in a statement to Travel + Leisure that the “fares are seasonal and will be valid until the end of the summer,” and also points out that the one-way fares are subject to availability, additional taxes, and fees.



Norse offers packages such as Economy Light which include only one personal bag, or Economy Classic which includes one carry-on, one personal item, one standard checked bag, and a meal. The airline operates on 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature modern amenities such as large windows, LED lighting, and a ”more comfortable cabin altitude, with cleaner air and better humidity” according to the airline’s site. Each aircraft is named after a different national park from around the globe such as Sequoia, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, and Rondane.



On May 25, Norse launched new routes from London’s Gatwick airport to Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale



“We look forward to a busy summer ahead as we bring value fares and a fantastic service to passengers looking to travel across the Atlantic,” Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said of the new route.





