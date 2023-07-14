This Airport Hack Can Save You Up to 2 Hours in Travel Time When Flying Home From Europe

If time is money, the Dublin Airport may provide savings on both when returning back to the United States from a European vacation.



The airport’s Terminal 2 features a unique “U.S. Preclearance” facility which allows passengers to clear both U.S. Security (TSA) and U.S. Customs before flying back to the United States. The Dublin Airport and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol both say that travelers can save two hours by using the service.



An informational video that explains the process hosted by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Port Director of U.S. Preclearance at Dublin Airport, Tish Lagerwey, describes the process as “simple and fast."

The process requires passengers go through a security screening from the TSA and Customs. Passengers present both their passport and boarding pass. Similar to how Customs operates at international arrival airports, such as JFK or Atlanta, passengers are required to declare purchases made abroad (i.e. watches or purses), possession of more than $10,000 in currency, and any agricultural products (fruits, seeds, or meat).



After clearing the security area, passengers then go through the Duty Free shopping area. Those who have enrolled in the Global Entry program may also use this service within the Dublin Airport for flights returning to the United States, while non-Global Entry passengers will be screened through the traditional U.S. Customs process.



Frequent travelers find the process to be convenient and a huge timesaver.



"You’re treated as domestic arrivals once you arrive in the U.S., meaning you don't have to go through immigration. You just pick up your bags and go. “ says Sarah Dekola, a travel expert who goes by MillennialWealthSarah, in a recent social media post summarizing the experience.



Travelers should note that the U.S. Preclearance does require (minimal) additional time and planning, as there are a few extra steps before departure. The airport recommends arriving three hours before a scheduled international flight, and allowing more time if a passenger is checking luggage.



While the time savings is helpful for busy travelers, Dublin Airport has also been ranked as one of the most affordable airports to fly out of from Europe to the United States by travel search engine Hopper and CheapFlights. The Dublin Airport reported a total of 28.1 million passengers in 2022, according to airport data. `