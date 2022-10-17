The tech you travel with can make or break your trip. And, whether you’re someone that uses your smartphone as a GPS while exploring new cities, listens to music with wireless speakers during your commute, or logs work hours on your laptop waiting for your flight at the airport, you’ll need a reliable power bank like the Yoobao Portable Charger on hand to ensure that your devices’ batteries never reach dangerously low levels.

The Amazon-favorite portable charger is powered by a 10,000 mAh battery and is compatible with any device from Apple, Samsung, and other top brands; all you need to do is plug your own personal USB cable into the portable charger and then connect your smartphone or tablet and it will immediately start charging. The Yoobao Portable Charger is also equipped with two input ports — a lightning port and micro-USB port — so you can charge multiple devices at once if needed and only travel with a single cord which makes things less messy and more organized.

Since it’s made with a lightweight yet durable aluminum alloy material, it won’t add extra weight to your luggage and it can stand up to the wear and tear of travel. It only measures 5.5 inches by 2.9 inches by .5 inches, meaning it hardly takes up any room in your backpack or carry-on, which is great news if you want to toss it in your purse for a day of sightseeing so you can be sure your phone will be powered up for all the photos and directions you’ll need for getting back to your hotel after a long day.

The brand also highlights that the portable charger’s 2A adapter allows it to recharge itself in as little as five to six hours, noting that those from competitors require at least 10 to 12 hours, on average. We also love that it has a handy power indicator feature so you can easily track how much juice is left. Additionally, the Yoobao Portable Charger boasts a 10-layer construction to provide surge protection while it’s in use. This also prevents it from overheating and ensures long-lasting usage, translating to a longer battery life for the portable charger and your favorite travel devices.

“This product is great,” raved a reviewer. “It not only looks cool, it works really well.” Chiming in, another shopper said, “I count on this battery when traveling overseas and couldn’t imagine leaving home without it.” Their review was followed by a customer that highlighted, “It is very compact, lightweight, and powerful… [The] battery life is great and it [recharges] really quick. Phones [get] charged in reasonable time.”

Another traveler exclaimed, “This is such a lifesaver!” And, a reviewer also noted that they “even [use it] around the house so I can carry my phone around with me and charge instead of leaving it plugged into the wall. [I] can’t wait to try it on our camping trip soon!”

After calling the Yoobao Portable Charger “reliable, small, and pretty,” a wanderlust shopper commented, “It makes me feel free of worry when traveling.” Another avid traveler added that “it held a charge better than any other [portable charger] I’ve had,” and similarly, a reviewer shared that it “has kept my phone charged for all my photos and videos” during their Europe trip, dubbing it as the “best investment.”

Travel with peace of mind (and full-battery devices) by adding the Yoobao Portable Charger to your Amazon cart. And, the best part is that it only costs $22, so you can pick another one up for your travel companion or as a gift for a loved one this holiday season.

At the time of publishing, the price was $22.

