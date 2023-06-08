Shoppers Say This $26 Best-selling Tankini Swimsuit ‘Never Rides Up’ and Is ‘Incredibly Flattering'

Beach season is right around the corner, meaning now is your chance to find the perfect bathing suit to help you feel confident and secure all summer long — no matter what aquatic activities you have planned. A bikini isn’t everyone’s first choice, but if you’re looking for a little more movement than a traditional one-piece, a good tankini may be a style worth exploring this summer.

Amazon is currently stocked with hundreds of unique swimsuits, but there’s one in particular that has earned rave reviews from shoppers, as well as the title of No. 1 best-selling tankini set: the Yonique Tankini Swimsuit. For just $26, we may have found your new favorite bathing suit.

This highly flattering tankini changes the game on this sometimes dowdy style, and is made with a quality nylon and spandex material that hugs every curve while still providing you with modest coverage on the mid-section and rear. The retro style of this suit is cut with a low V-neck top that criss-crosses across the front and back, making it well suited for chests of all sizes. Adjustable shoulder straps ensure everything stays in place (even if you’re swimming or surfing the waves), and this suit even features a removable padded bra for the security that many other swimsuits lack.

The mid-section of this suit is built with tummy-control ruching and a longer length that hits at the hips, and the bottoms are made in a full-coverage cut for ultimate comfort all day long. The suit also comes in an impressive range of 36 bold and bright colors and patterns, with sizes spanning from XXS to 26-plus, making it easier than ever to find a swimsuit that will make you feel as confident as possible. Perhaps that’s why this tankini has become a No. 1 best-seller at Amazon.

With more than 3,300 five-star ratings, this swimsuit has secured its spot as the most stylish yet sensible option of the summer. In fact, one shopper even raved that while they “never thought” they’d “love a swimming suit again,” this tankini was so “incredibly flattering” that they wish they had found it “a decade or more ago.” They noted that the top “keeps everything where it should be” and “doesn’t create any armpit rolls,” while covering “yet enhancing the bust.”

Another customer dubbed this bathing suit their “new favorite,” sharing that the top “never rides up,” and the bottoms “provide great coverage.” And if you’re looking for bathing suit bottoms that are actually flattering, take it from this shopper who noted that they’re pleased with the fit because they “aren’t super high-waisted” but are also “not too low.” They even admitted that they “would probably buy it in other colors” because they were “so happy” with their “favorite tankini.”

A good bathing suit should allow you to transform into your most confident self every time you put it on, and the best-selling Yonique Tankini is designed to do just that. With full coverage on the midsection, mid-rise bottoms, and a complimentary V-neck cut, this form-fitting tankini provides all the support you need in a suit while allowing you to feel like your best self — all for just $26 at Amazon.

