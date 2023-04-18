I Wore These Super Comfy $32 Joggers All Over Mexico City and Seoul — and I’ll Never Travel Without Them Again

I recently returned from several months of whirlwind travel to Mexico City, Seoul, Busan, and Zion, and had one must-pack travel outfit essential in my carry-on suitcase: the super comfy midweight Yogipace Joggers I snagged at Amazon. Not only were they less than $32, they even have pockets. It turns out the perfect travel pants do exist, and I’ve found them.

Everyone knows that comfy pants when traveling are a must — and even more essential when traveling with young kids like I did to some of these cities.

I love how versatile these slip-on pants are — they’re comfortable enough to be worn on a long-haul international flight, and can quickly be dressed up with platforms or sandals for a night out at a hip local bar. They’re made of a nylon and spandex mixture, meaning they’re thick enough to feel substantial, but not hot and stuffy for when you’re in a warm-weather locale, and have the perfect amount of stretch.

The tapered leg and ⅞ crop makes them look and feel a bit more dressed up than your standard sweat joggers, and they show just enough ankle to easily be worn with both sneakers and sandals. The best part? They don’t wrinkle, which means I can just toss them one straight from my suitcase and be ready to go.

In terms of quality, I’ve owned mine for just about a year now, and washed them at least a dozen times and they still look and feel just the way they did when I first received them. The side pockets are definitely a favorite feature — they’re sized just large enough for me to slip in my phone, credit cards, or a random toy (or rock) one of my kids hands me as we’re out exploring, without feeling bulky.

The Yogipace Joggers come in petite, regular and tall inseams, which, for a 5’2” person like me, is a godsend. They’re also available in three versatile colors: Black, Dark Blue, and Charcoal.

More than 1,000 five-star reviewers would agree that these are the ultimate comfy pants. One reviewer raved, “I will be living in these,” and described them as “comfy, flattering, versatile.” Another shared that she initially bought these for “walking,” but was pleasantly surprised that they were nice enough “to wear to work” while multiple reviewers praised them for being “so comfortable.” One person summed it up and declared these “the perfect pants,” and I’d have to agree.

At this affordable price point, I’ll definitely be stocking up on the Yogipace Joggers so I can pack multiple pairs for my next adventure.

