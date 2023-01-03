Shoppers Say This Insulated Yeti Lunch Box Is ‘Worth Every Penny’ — and It Keeps Food Cold for Up to 12 Hours

Even though the winter weather may currently have you feeling more “curl up on the couch” than “go out and explore,” it’s never a bad time to start planning for all your post-holiday season trips and activities. And, whether you’re readying up for a hike through the woods or a kayaking session out on a lake, you’ll need to have the right equipment — and no, we’re not just talking about essentials like boots and bug spray. Before your next big day out, consider opting for a high-quality lunch box, too, like this best-selling option from Yeti that’s specifically made to handle outdoor adventures.

Called the Daytrip Lunch Bag Cooler, it’s an ultra-durable lunch box with a bag inside that’s the perfect item to take with you on the go. And, let us just say, that this is nothing like the one that you brought to school back in the day. For one thing, the bag is fully insulated, made with innovative closed-cell foam that effectively holds in temperatures for long periods of time, keeping your food and drinks warm and fresh from when you packed it to when it’s finally lunch time.



To buy: yeti.com, $80

For another, it boasts a flexible, lightweight design that’s seriously convenient, as it’s made to be adjustable to match how much you’ve got stored in it to keep everything secure and eliminate bulk from your backpack or purse. So, you can fold it down to fit in even the tiniest of bags. Plus, it can be securely closed with a hook (so you don’t have to worry about spills), and it's big enough to hold a full six-pack of cans or a good amount of food.

There’s also the fact that both the lunch box and inner bag are entirely waterproof, as well as extremely easy to keep clean, usually requiring just a simple wipe down but thick enough to handle a hose if needed. Additionally, because the lunch box has a solid, rigid exterior, it can’t be compressed, meaning your items won’t get crushed even if you’re squeezing into a small space or going over bumpy territory. And, it’s worth noting that when it’s not in use, it can be flattened and rolled up for easy storage, which is good news if you’ll be packing it in a suitcase, beach bag, or overnight duffel for an upcoming trip.

While the box’s functionality is arguably its number one perk, you can’t ignore its stylishness, too. It’s available in eight pretty colors, ranging from alpine yellow to nordic blue to harvest red. You’ll have no problem finding an option that suits your taste and matches up with the rest of your hiking or kayaking gear.

At $80, the Yeti lunch box isn’t the cheapest out there, but its usefulness and design make it well worth the price and an investment that your future self will definitely thank you for, as its 1,000-plus five-star reviewers can attest to. And, if your New Year’s resolution is to stop buying lunch, we’re sure it will encourage you to start bringing your own food and drinks on outings. This lunch box is “worth every penny,” one shopper wrote, adding that it kept their beers cool for up to 12 hours and that they “still have ice when the beer is done.”

Another customer was won over by the Yeti Daytrip Lunch Bag’s versatility, sharing that it came in clutch during a kayaking trip: “[I] fit the bag behind my seat. I put a six pack, a two-pound ice block, and some loose ice in the bag, which stayed cold all day in 100 degrees Fahrenheit heat ([and] stuffed in a kayak)...no more cooler between the knees as I paddle.” Chiming in, a third reviewer simply called it “awesome,” and was happy to report that “it kept our day-hike sandwiches cold with cold drinks, and was super portable.”



Stave off those winter blues by trying this top-notch lunch box for yourself — you’ll be counting the days until the snow melts and you can put it to use. But, until then, you can use the Yeti Daytrip Lunch Bag as your go-to for transporting meals to work, like this reviewer’s husband does: “I can fit a square glass snapware container, sandwich, chips, an apple, and a couple other sweet snacks, plus a can of soda in this with some room left. [It’s] perfect for those 12-hour shifts.”

Trust us, you’ll be wondering why you didn’t buy the Yeti Daytrip Lunch Bag sooner. Get one today and prepare to be amazed at just how much you can fit — and how versatile this multitasking cooler really can be.

It the time of publishing, the price was $80.

