This Yeti Travel Backpack Is ‘Tough Like Luggage’ — and Up to 36% Off at Amazon

YETI Crossroads Backpack 23 Tout

When it comes to traveling with functionality in mind, a sturdy, spacious backpack is one of the best pieces of gear to invest in, especially since it supports hands-free travel. Backpacks make for the perfect carry-on item or hiking bag for active vacations, so selecting one that’s prepared to hold your essentials with ample space to spare is a no-brainer.

Having trouble finding a pack that checks all of the boxes for a good travel accessory? We suggest the Yeti Crossroads Backpack 23 — and right now, it’s on sale for up to 36 percent off, dropping its price to just $101 — a great deal considering similar Yeti styles run for twice that price.

YETI Crossroads Backpack 23

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $101 (originally $158)

This nylon-lined backpack is durable, spacious, and ready to take on everything you have planned during your next big trip with 23 liters of sturdy material and an array of pockets to organize all of your essentials. Along with one large main pocket, this backpack also contains a laptop pocket padded with shock absorbing foam to keep your valuables protected. A quick-stash top pocket is excellent for storing your phone or sunglasses, and two exterior bottle pockets are collapsible with magnets when not in use.

The backpack sits at 12.5 inches by 18 inches by 7 inches (which is small enough to fit under your airplane seat,) and is lightweight enough that you can easily pack it to the brim without exceeding most airline weight restrictions. Plus, the bag is built with a firm, structured arc form that opens wide and is easy to pack and unload on the go. Not to mention the straps are padded with dual-density foam, making them comfortable and durable for everyday wear. It comes in two colors, black and slate blue (which is on sale for about half the price of the black style).

You don’t have to take our word for it — shoppers swear that this Yeti backpack is the “perfect bag for traveling,” even adding that the “quality is tough like luggage.” Another customer raved that this bag was a “game-changer,” explaining that there was “an absolute difference in comfort” from other backpacks they’ve used in the past. They also noted that it was “comfy and durable.”

YETI Crossroads Backpack 23

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $200

Other shoppers were impressed with the high-quality material of the bag, with one writing that the “outer shell material is tough denier” so you “don’t have to worry about it during a rainstorm.” They also noted that it’s perfect for both the “daily commute and hiking.” Another customer agreed, sharing that they “use this bag for day hikes” and it’s “well-made.”

When choosing the bag you’re going to be traveling with, you want to ensure it will withstand the daily bustle of traveling and inevitable overpacking, as well as protect your gear from inclement weather conditions. For a travel companion that you can trust, the Yeti Crossroads Backpack 23 is up to the task, and it’s on sale at Amazon for just $101. With ample space for all of your gear, and made with durable, high-quality construction that will last you for years, this is a pack worth investing in. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $101. 

