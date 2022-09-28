I’d Trade My Everyday Purse for This ‘Extremely Roomy’ Yeti Travel Tote Bag in a Heartbeat

First of all, let me start by saying that I’m not outdoorsy in any way. But one of my favorite pastimes has always been soaking up the sun at the beach. And, quickly after moving to Los Angeles, I realized that my go-to tote bag was not equipped for hauling snacks, towels, blankets, water bottles, and other essentials to and from my apartment. After researching beach bag after beach bag, my search brought me to the Yeti Camino Carry-all Tote, a waterproof and versatile pick that makes transporting my bulky beach must-haves incredibly easy.

Now, I never pictured myself being someone that spends more than $100 on a tote bag, but I have absolutely no regrets. First of all, it’s massive. There’s so much room for beach blankets, extra clothes, sunscreen, my water bottle, and whatever else I may need for the day within its 15-inch by 18.2-inch by 9.9-inch frame. In fact, the 35-liter bag has two flexible divider pockets that can be used to keep water bottles upright and store and organize towels and other cumbersome items. And in a pinch, I was able to stick two ice packs in the pockets to keep some food fresh for an outdoor movie night (note: it’s not technically an insulated cooler bag, although the brand also makes those).

There are also two handy zippered pockets that offer the perfect spot to store my keys, smartphone, headphones, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, and other tiny things that I’d find myself digging at the bottom of my old beach bag for. The Yeti Camino Carry-all Tote’s waterproof interior boosts its durability and gives me peace of mind that any quick food spills, wet bathing suits, or leaky sunscreen bottles won’t cause any long-term damage. It’s also incredibly easy to clean — even when dirt and sand find their way inside.

This not only makes the bag great for the beach, but really any activity or outing that may take place by the water (think: fishing, kayaking, camping, etc.), especially if you have a lot of gear to bring with you. Heck, it even came in handy as an overnight bag when I was in a pinch for a last-minute trip.

But my favorite part is its long straps, which fall comfortably on my shoulders. Plus, there’s also convenient top handles that you can alternate between. And, it’s worth highlighting that the bag stands upright when it’s empty, which makes loading it up and organizing everything easy and hassle-free. You can get the 35-liter Yeti Camino Carry-all Tote in five colors (nordic blue, nordic purple, alpine yellow, navy, and storm gray). And, if the 35-liter option isn’t the right size for your needs, it’s also available in 20-liter and 50-liter versions, which go for $130 and $200, respectively. .

Switching to the Yeti Camino Carry-all Tote has made packing for beach days incredibly easy — and honestly, a lot more fun. In fact, I wish I could replace my everyday purse with it. I’m not the only one that's obsessed with the “extremely roomy” carry-all tote; it’s currently touting a near-perfect 4.9-star rating from shoppers on Yeti’s site.

In their review, one Yeti customer wrote, “We are a family of four who love mountain biking, camping, and the occasional surf. I’ve had two Camino 35s for a few years that served us extremely well for soggy [and] sandy wetsuits and towels after the beach.” They also mentioned that they “love that I can just hose everything out after a day in the dirt.”

Another shopper highlighted that the bag’s “magnetic divider panels inside, plus the two zipper pouches are perfect to keep the daily haul organized,” while a third reviewer who brought it along on a trip to Jamaica shared that it’s the “perfect size” and “everything stayed dry.”

Chiming in, a fourth buyer commented, “This is an excellent bag for literally everything… This is perfect for a day at the lake, camping [or] water park,” as well as for storing “tools… groceries, and so much more.” And, a final reviewer said that the Camino 35-Liter Tote also successfully doubled as a personal item carry-on luggage on a Spirit Airline flight, adding that the “interior side pockets are perfect for your phone and wallet and the closure keeps everything from dumping out.”

The possibilities are truly endless with the Yeti Camino Carry-all Tote. This all-season bag makes the perfect travel companion — and trust me, you’re going to get a lot of use out of it.

