The Comfy Jumpsuit Brand That T+L Readers Love Just Dropped a New Style for Summer

I don’t know about you, but when I’m on vacation, the last thing I want to do is wear something restrictive — especially if I’ve been enjoying a steady stream of snacks and drinks by the pool. If you’re looking for something breezy and relaxed-fitting, but still stylish enough to wear on your upcoming trip, look no further than the Yesno Women’s Overalls.

Putting a casual spin on the popular jumpsuit trend, the comfy overalls are the latest travel-ready style from the Amazon-favorite brand, which is responsible for the viral jumpsuit that Travel + Leisure readers couldn’t stop buying last summer. And, it’s also worth mentioning that you can use an on-site coupon to score 15 percent off of your purchase this weekend. With this discount, the Yesno Women’s Overalls' price tag drops below $30, which is a good deal if you ask this travel editor. 

Amazon Yesno Women Casual Loose Bib Pants Overalls Blue Gray

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 with on-site coupon (originally $33) 

Designed with ultimate coziness in mind, the Yesno Women’s Overalls feature a breathable and soft 100-percent cotton construction, ensuring that you'll feel cool and breezy in the hottest of temperatures. Its relaxed fit boosts its comfort, but if you're worried about it looking too slouchy, you'll be delighted to know that it comes with a drawstring waistband to give it more shape. 

The Yesno Women’s Overalls' bib-style silhouette has adjustable shoulder straps for a customizable fit. And, they're wide so they don't fall down and they securely fasten to the body of the overalls with buttons. But, perhaps the best design details are their pockets. Wearers can enjoy two deep side pockets, which are the perfect size for your smartphone, wallet, hotel room key, and other tiny essentials, as well as a rear flap pocket for extra storage. 

Amazon Yesno Women Casual Loose Bib Pants Overalls Black

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 with on-site coupon (originally $33) 

Thanks to its versatile construction, you'll quickly find that the Yesno Women’s Overalls will be the M.V.P. of your travel wardrobe. They're comfy enough to sport on a long travel day (whether you're traveling by plane, train, or automobile), and stylish enough for the casual items on your itinerary. They can also be worn as a swim coverup if needed, especially if you'll be headed out to lunch after you've soaked up the sun. And, in a pinch, we bet they'd be excellent pajamas. 

Shoppers have their choice of 10 colors, including classic neutrals like black, army green, and brown — plus statement-making hues such as mustard yellow, deep purple, and rust orange. Sizes range from S to 3XL. What's more, the Yesno Women’s Overalls have racked up more than 1,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom are travelers. 

Amazon Yesno Women Casual Loose Bib Pants Overalls Dark Army Green

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 with on-site coupon (originally $33) 

One reviewer declared them their "go-to travel outfit" and wrote, "This, by far, was the cutest overall purchase. I love this; I will always now take this when traveling. They're lightweight and not see through." Chiming in, a second shopper highlighted that the overalls are "perfect for summer and spring" and added, "it's perfect for island vacations. Also, it looks super cute with crop tops or a fancy sports bra." 

Following their review, a third traveler raved, "I wore this on a recent trip and it looked fabulous. I received so many compliments on it… It's lightweight and easy to pack, too. I will be buying another soon." And, a final customer commented, "I wore them for my trip to India and still wear them around the city as they are comfy and classy." They also added that "they give a baggy, laid-back look but the asymmetrical leg definitely elevates them so you could wear with a nice blouse somewhere relatively fancy." 

Say hello to your new summer travel uniform! Grab the Yesno Women’s Overalls at Amazon ahead of your next trip, and make sure to use the on-site coupon to unlock extra savings. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $29. 

