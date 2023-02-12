These High-waisted Leggings Are Ultra-comfortable for Long Travel Days — and They're on Sale

Snag a pair while they’re only $21 at Amazon.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

YEOREO Women High Waist Workout Gym
Photo:

Travel & Leisure / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

I’m a sucker for a good pair of comfy leggings, especially when gearing up for a long day of travel. And TikTok — that excellent resource for pinpointing the highest quality products at a price point that won’t put a hole in my wallet —  may have just delivered the perfect pair for comfort, versatility, and last but not least, style.

Checking all three of those boxes are the Yeoreo High-waist Contour Leggings, which are currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $21 and have been awarded rave reviews across TikTok as a valuable dupe for fan-favorite athletic gear. After also earning more than 7,200 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, it’s safe to say that shopping on a budget doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality with these pants.

YEOREO Women High Waist Workout Gym

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $26)

Made with a stretchy yet durable nylon and spandex blend, these pants feature a seamless knitted fabric that moves with your body through workouts and active travel days. A crescent shading detail at the rear of the pants adds the illusion of tasteful curves, and contouring around the hips makes these pants uniquely flattering.

Sizes span from S to XXL, and these ultra-stretchy leggings even come in an impressive 62-color range, so you’ll have no trouble finding a pair (or two) that fit within your travel wardrobe. Not to mention, viral TikTok videos are raving that you “need” these leggings, noting that they’re stretchy so “if you’re between sizes, size down.” Another TikToker called the leggings “amazing,” adding that the “material is really light” and they will “wear these around town.”

YEOREO Women High Waist Workout Gym

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $26)

Amazon shoppers also can’t get enough of the viral leggings, with one shopper calling them “great quality, comfortable, and flattering,” adding that they’re “definitely going to scoop up some other colors.” Meanwhile, another customer shared that the leggings are “very stretchy and it feels like you aren’t wearing anything.” They even went as far as to dub them the “most comfortable leggings ever.”

Meanwhile, another customer revealed that they “wear them under my jeans when I ride my motorcycle to the gym on cold days,” adding that they “slide into the jeans so easily” and “actually do help add an extra layer of warmth.” One shopper even explained that they “fit well and felt warm during the cold weather season,” making them perfect for winter travel.

YEOREO Women High Waist Workout Gym

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $26)

If there’s one thing to priortize while traveling, it’s comfort, and the Yeoreo High-waist Contour Leggings fit the bill while still being supremely stylish. On sale for 20 percent off, these flattering, lightweight, and stretchy pants are going to be the only thing you want to wear to the airport from now on, and we can’t blame you. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $21. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Stasher Silicone Reusable, Stand-Up Mid
This Unexpected Toiletry Bag Hack 'Works Like a Dream' for Packing Liquids
Amazon 5 Star Hotel Dupes
11 Budget-friendly Amazon Finds That Will Make Your Home Feel Like a 5-star Hotel
Bril UV-C Toothbrush Sanitizer Tout
This Sanitizing Toothbrush Travel Case Kills 99.9% of Germs in Just 3 Minutes
Related Articles
Zella Studio Lite High Waist Print 7/8 Leggings Tout
These Shopper-loved Leggings Feel 'Like Butter' on Your Skin — and They’re 60% Off at Nordstrom
Columbia Snow Pants tout
These Waterproof Snow Pants Are a Winter Travel Staple — and They’re Under $50
Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
This Travel Thermos Went Viral on TikTok — and It's on Sale for $25
Amazon Presidents Day Early Deals Tout
The 20 Best Early Presidents Day Deals at Amazon for Travelers Up to 60% Off
Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket tout
Shoppers Call This Down Jacket Their ‘New Favorite Travel Item’ — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
REI Sale Roundup
I’m a Travel Writer, and I Can’t Resist These 20 Deals From REI’s Outlet Sale — With Prices Up to 71% Off
AMAZON FLEECE-LINED JEANS REVIEW TOUT
These Are the $40 Fleece-lined Jeans I’m Wearing to the Coldest Place on Earth
Valentine's Day Gifts for Travel Lovers tout
These 21 Genius Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Travel Lovers Are All Under $50 at Amazon
Autocastle Battery Socks Rechargeable Electric Socks Tout
I Wear These Heated Socks on Every Ski Trip and Never Have to Worry About Cold Toes Anymore
Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker Tout
Shoppers Love These Leather Sneakers for the Airport and Traveling — and They’re Under $50
adidas men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe
These $44 Sneakers Are ‘a Must’ for Travel and Long Hours on Your Feet
Aurya Ear Muffs
Shoppers Call These $12 Earmuffs a ‘Gem,’ and They’re Perfect for Ski Season
The Best Athleisure Brands
The 14 Best Athleisure Brands of 2023
Amazon Merokeety Cardigan review tout
You’d Never Guess This Luxuriously Soft Sweater Coat Is From Amazon
Adilette Comfort Sport Slide Tout
These Shopper-loved Comfortable Slides Are Currently Up to 54% Off at Nordstrom — but Not for Long
Vuori Daily Legging
This Editor-loved Brand's Buttery Soft Leggings Are the Most Versatile Pants in My Travel Wardrobe