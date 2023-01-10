These $33 Fleece-lined Sweatpants Keep Shoppers 'Perfectly Warm' Even in 'Wicked Snowstorms'

When the weather outside is frightful, we bet the last thing you want to do is get out from under your comfy blanket and brave the cold. Well, what if we told you that you could bring the warmth of your trusty blanket with you and achieve the same level of coziness while you’re on the go? With the Yeokou Fleece-Lined Sweatpants, that idea isn’t so farfetched.

The Amazon-favorite joggers take the comfort of your favorite sweatpants up a notch with their thick, heat-trapping shearling lining, which offers plush-like softness for maximum coziness. And, the best part is that they come with a budget-friendly price tag; you can get a pair for $33 (note: Amazon also loves to put the Yeokou Fleece-Lined Sweatpants on sale from time to time).

To buy: amazon.com, $33

Even without their lush fleece lining, these Yeokou sweatpants are incredibly comfortable on their own thanks to their oversized, relaxed fit and cotton-polyester construction. Together, these two fabrics give the exterior its customer-loved softness while also promoting airflow, which means you won't get too overheated.

You can also expect them to be stretchy, but not too stretchy because of their elastic waistband that will help you adjust their fit. The Yeokou Fleece-Lined Sweatpants' cuffed hems assist with locking heat inside while giving them a sleek look that's perfect for lounging around, running errands, catching flights, etc. And, there are also two brushed side pockets so you can keep your smartphone, wallet, keys, and other tiny must-haves close.

Shoppers have their choice of eight colors, and you can bet that there's one to suit every type of travel wardrobe. Opt for neutrals like black and gray if you're looking for something versatile. Or, make a fun statement with colorful options like blue, green, yellow, pink, and red; each has a pastel hue to it for a trendy vintage, worn-in feel. Sizes range from XS to XL.

The Yeokou Fleece-Lined Sweatpants have racked up more than 4,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom couldn't help but compliment their comfortable fit in their reviews. One customer said, "I was really surprised; they fit perfectly. I bought these pants to wear when I remove the snow and in temps below 36 degrees Fahrenheit… I feel no cold."

Another buyer was happy to report that the women's joggers are "unbelievably cozy and kept me perfectly warm" in "a wicked snowstorm with 50 mile-per-hour winds and temperatures below 0 degrees Fahrenheit." They also added that "these are, for sure, my new go-to cold-weather pants" and they'll "definitely be buying more." Describing their comfort, a third reviewer wrote, "They feel [like] sweatpants but wearing a blanket at the same time."

Chiming in, another Amazon customer commented, "I travel a lot, and these go everywhere with me." Their review was followed by an outdoor enthusiast that said, "They came in handy for a camping trip when temps dropped into the 20s." And, as you'd expect, most shoppers want to live in them: "These are by far the softest lounge pants I’ve ever owned, and I’m never taking them off."

Say hello to your new favorite joggers. Grab a pair of the Yeokou Fleece-Lined Sweatpants at Amazon today so you can experience their coziness for yourself.

At the time of publishing, the price was $33.

