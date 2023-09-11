You Can Earn $10,000 for Taking Food Photographs Across the U.S. — Here's How to Apply

We all know the moment well: you're at a restaurant, caught up in anticipation for a scrumptious meal and as the server sets down the dish in front of you, there’s that pause. Whether it’s you yourself or a friend, we all know (or are!) that person who can’t take a bite of their meal until it’s properly photographed.

But now that habit can pay off as Yelp has launched a nationwide search for its first Chief Food Photographer through its Camera Eats First contest.

“The Chief Food Photographer role will be the authority on all things phone photography, helping Yelp’s audience discover their next great meal through the perfect shot,” the company said in a release obtained by Travel + Leisure.

The selected foodie shutterbug will be asked to “photograph delicious dishes and capture content from local hidden gem restaurants across the U.S.” for a two-month term from Dec. 1, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2024. During that time, they will visit two restaurants a month and create two blog posts, in addition to capturing social content for Yelp’s channels. As a reward, Yelp will give the winner $10,000.

To enter, applicants need to submit up to 10 unique photos of food or restaurants added to Yelp’s pages, plus a 30- to 60-second video explaining why they’re right for the job. Entries must be received by Oct. 7 and will be judged based on a mix of photography skills and social media reach. More details and the entry form can be accessed here.

To give prospective Chief Food Photographers an edge, Tara Lewis, Yelp's trend expert, offered a few tips. “Before you get started, make sure to clean your camera lens for sharp, high-quality photos,” she said. “You don’t need any special tools for the job and a clean, lint-free cloth should do the trick.”

Lewis also added to look for “natural light for the most clear, vibrant and appetizing images” and to not “be afraid to experiment with distance and angles to explore depth, dimension, texture, and atmosphere.”

Yelp is celebrating the launch of its inaugural Camera Eats First contest by releasing its list of Most Photographed Restaurants of the Year, featuring 25 of the most snapped eateries across the nation. The list ranges from trendy spots like Los Angeles’ Girl & the Goat and Washington D.C.’s L’Ardente to local favorites like New York City’s Olio e Piu and Nashville’s Hattie B’s Hot Chicken.

