You Can Earn $10,000 for Taking Food Photographs Across the U.S. — Here's How to Apply

If your camera eats first, this Yelp job could be perfect for you.

By
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who contributes to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023
A person holding a phone to take a photo of sushi
Photo:

Getty Images

We all know the moment well: you're at a restaurant, caught up in anticipation for a scrumptious meal and as the server sets down the dish in front of you, there’s that pause. Whether it’s you yourself or a friend, we all know (or are!) that person who can’t take a bite of their meal until it’s properly photographed. 

But now that habit can pay off as Yelp has launched a nationwide search for its first Chief Food Photographer through its Camera Eats First contest

“The Chief Food Photographer role will be the authority on all things phone photography, helping Yelp’s audience discover their next great meal through the perfect shot,” the company said in a release obtained by Travel + Leisure

The selected foodie shutterbug will be asked to “photograph delicious dishes and capture content from local hidden gem restaurants across the U.S.” for a two-month term from Dec. 1, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2024. During that time, they will visit two restaurants a month and create two blog posts, in addition to capturing social content for Yelp’s channels. As a reward, Yelp will give the winner $10,000.

To enter, applicants need to submit up to 10 unique photos of food or restaurants added to Yelp’s pages, plus a 30- to 60-second video explaining why they’re right for the job. Entries must be received by Oct. 7 and will be judged based on a mix of photography skills and social media reach. More details and the entry form can be accessed here.

To give prospective Chief Food Photographers an edge, Tara Lewis, Yelp's trend expert, offered a few tips. “Before you get started, make sure to clean your camera lens for sharp, high-quality photos,” she said. “You don’t need any special tools for the job and a clean, lint-free cloth should do the trick.”

Lewis also added to look for “natural light for the most clear, vibrant and appetizing images” and to not “be afraid to experiment with distance and angles to explore depth, dimension, texture, and atmosphere.”

Yelp is celebrating the launch of its inaugural Camera Eats First contest by releasing its list of Most Photographed Restaurants of the Year, featuring 25 of the most snapped eateries across the nation. The list ranges from trendy spots like Los Angeles’ Girl & the Goat and Washington D.C.’s L’Ardente to local favorites like New York City’s Olio e Piu and Nashville’s Hattie B’s Hot Chicken.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The lobby and coffee bar at the Capital One Lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport
Capital One's New Lounge at Dulles International Airport Opens Tomorrow — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside
Portrait of shop owner Mimi Striplin
The Best New Shops and Restaurants in Charleston, According to a Local
An illustrated map of the U.S. that highlights the small towns mentioned in the article
America’s Best Small Towns of 2023
Two black bears crossing the road between cars in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park Just Closed This Scenic Road Due to Bear Activity — What to Know
Wellington, New Zealand from Mount Victoria at the sunset
This New Zealand City Is Hiring Americans — and There Are 3,000 Jobs to Choose From
Mexicoâs Ivan Silva for an iPhone 12 Pro picture of a boy in a Lionel Messi jersey
These Stunning Images Are All 2023 iPhone Photography Award Winners — and They Could Inspire Your Next Trip
Views of wildflowers in Biedouw Valley
South Africa's Super Bloom Has the Best Wildflower Views in the Country
Two photos from Denmark, one showing a hotel on the water, and one showing a lobster dish in a restaurant
I Took an 'Oyster Safari' During a Road Trip Along Denmark's Coast — Here's How You Can, Too
Pair of photos from Italy, including a hilltop village scenic, and a plate of traditional pasta
Some of Italy’s Most Important Food Towns Were Devastated by Earthquakes — but the Local Food Scene Is Thriving
Interior of a bar at Graduate, Roosevelt, NY
You Can Make $20K as a Recent College Grad to Travel Around the World — Here's How
Young man at the airport looking at the list of destinations holding a cell phone.
This In-demand Health Care Job Lets You Travel the U.S. and Earn 6 Figures
Exterior of the Ramada by Wyndham Varanasi Katesar in India
This Hotel Company Will Pay You $10,000 to Taste Food in 8 Countries Next Summer — How to Apply
Large containers of an assortment of candies at la Boqueria Market in Barcelona
This Sweets Company Is Hiring a Chief Candy Officer — Here's How to Apply
Get paid to test luxury products and locations across the globe.
You Could Get Paid $97,000 a Year to Visit Private Islands and Test Luxury Cars, Jets, and Yachts
Side view of young man relaxing in a chair, fishing and scrolling through his smart phone to pass time.
This Company Will Pay You $692 a Month to Quit Instagram
Four poster bed in modern suite.
This Dream Job Will Pay You $1,300 to Test Five-star Hotel Beds