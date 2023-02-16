Hotels + Resorts Vacation Rentals This Utah Ranch Featured on 'Yellowstone' Has Its Own Lake, 360-degree Mountain Views, and a 12-person Hot Tub Your 'Yellowstone'-inspired vacation can be a reality. By Stacey Leasca Stacey Leasca Instagram Twitter Website Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Expedia Group At this point, if you’re not watching Yellowstone, do you even own a TV? The hit Paramount Network show has fans daydreaming about ranch life — and the recent midseason finale has fans wondering what’s next for the Dutton family. We won’t share any spoilers, but we will let fans know that they can live out all their ranch fantasies by booking the Twilight Moon Ranch, featured in the show's third season. Courtesy of Expedia Group Located in the farming community of Oakley, Utah, the home is a tranquil paradise with 16 private acres of land to roam, all surrounded by the towering mountain peaks of the High Uintas Wilderness. There’s even a trout-filled lake on the property for guests to use at their leisure and a popular flyfishing spot, Weber River, just a half-mile away. It’s also a quick 25-minute drive to Park City, Utah, making it an ideal destination for skiers in the winter (or outdoor enthusiasts in any season). The home can sleep up to 22 guests across its seven bedrooms — don’t worry, it comes with nine bathrooms — and has plenty of common spaces, too. That includes a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances so guests can cook together; a game room for kids (and kids at heart) with air hockey, a card table, and an Xbox; and a bar for the adults in a separate room. Courtesy of Expedia Group Outside, guests can relax in the 12-person hot tub, cook together around the BBQ grill, and even throw on a movie under the stars thanks to the outdoor 70-inch TV. Courtesy of Expedia Group And, if you happen to have an even larger travel party, you can rent the nearby Barn House for an additional cost. The space is located just across the pasture — or about a quarter-mile walk from the main house — and comes with its own lakeside sitting area, three bedrooms, a private cedar hot tub, a fire pit, and a trampoline. Heck, the space is so big you can invite both your own family and the entire Dutton crew to come with you. Learn more about the home, which starts at $2,895 per night, on Vrbo.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit