This Utah Ranch Featured on 'Yellowstone' Has Its Own Lake, 360-degree Mountain Views, and a 12-person Hot Tub

At this point, if you’re not watching Yellowstone, do you even own a TV?

The hit Paramount Network show has fans daydreaming about ranch life — and the recent midseason finale has fans wondering what’s next for the Dutton family. We won’t share any spoilers, but we will let fans know that they can live out all their ranch fantasies by booking the Twilight Moon Ranch, featured in the show's third season.

Courtesy of Expedia Group

Located in the farming community of Oakley, Utah, the home is a tranquil paradise with 16 private acres of land to roam, all surrounded by the towering mountain peaks of the High Uintas Wilderness. There’s even a trout-filled lake on the property for guests to use at their leisure and a popular flyfishing spot, Weber River, just a half-mile away. It’s also a quick 25-minute drive to Park City, Utah, making it an ideal destination for skiers in the winter (or outdoor enthusiasts in any season).

The home can sleep up to 22 guests across its seven bedrooms — don’t worry, it comes with nine bathrooms — and has plenty of common spaces, too. That includes a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances so guests can cook together; a game room for kids (and kids at heart) with air hockey, a card table, and an Xbox; and a bar for the adults in a separate room.

Courtesy of Expedia Group

Outside, guests can relax in the 12-person hot tub, cook together around the BBQ grill, and even throw on a movie under the stars thanks to the outdoor 70-inch TV.

Courtesy of Expedia Group

And, if you happen to have an even larger travel party, you can rent the nearby Barn House for an additional cost. The space is located just across the pasture — or about a quarter-mile walk from the main house — and comes with its own lakeside sitting area, three bedrooms, a private cedar hot tub, a fire pit, and a trampoline. Heck, the space is so big you can invite both your own family and the entire Dutton crew to come with you.

Learn more about the home, which starts at $2,895 per night, on Vrbo.com.