Yellowstone National Park Issues Warning Against Getting Too Close to Wildlife Following Several Recent Incidents

“The park calls on visitors to protect wildlife by understanding how their actions can negatively impact wildlife.”

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023
Yellowstone National Park
Photo:

Getty Images

The National Park Service is warning visitors to Yellowstone National Park to respect wildlife and maintain a safe distance following a series of incidents in which people interfered with the park’s animals.

The park service warned visitors to stay away from any animal, even if it is found near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area. In fact, park goers must stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife (including bison, elk, and deer) and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. 

“Yellowstone provides millions of visitors one of the greatest wildlife viewing displays in North America. In recent days, some actions by visitors have led to the endangerment of people and wildlife and resulted in the death of wildlife,” the NPS wrote in its warning. “The park calls on visitors to protect wildlife by understanding how their actions can negatively impact wildlife.”

The warning follows several incidents in which park goers interfered with animals. Last month, for example, a Hawaii man pleaded guilty to intentionally disturbing wildlife in the park after he pushed a struggling newborn bison calf up from a river onto the roadway. Park officials then had to euthanize the calf because it was abandoned by its herd and “causing a hazardous situation by approaching cars and people along the roadway.”

The NPS said it was also investigating a “range of other recent bison incidents.”

Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, visitors interfered with an elk calf, placing it in their car and driving it to a local police department. The calf later ran off into the forest and its condition is now unknown. And several animals have been struck and killed by vehicles, including a pair of adult male black bears.

This isn’t the first time Yellowstone has warned against getting close to wildlife. Last month, the park said visitors should take extra care around elk since the calving season had begun and the animals could become extra aggressive.

In all, the park contains 67 different mammals like bison, moose, black bears, grizzly bears, mountain lions, and wolverines, and summer is one of the best times to visit Yellowstone to see its plentiful wildlife.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nassau, Bahamas
JetBlue Will Soon Fly to The Bahamas From This Major U.S. Hub
Aerial view of Long Bay Beach on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands
It Just Got Easier to Fly to the British Virgin Islands with the First-ever Nonstop Flight from the U.S.
Sunset View of the Grand Canyon North Rim from Locust Point on the edge of the Kaibab Plateau from the North Rim.
The Grand Canyon's North Rim Just Reopened to Visitors — but There Are Still Some Restrictions in Place
A couple celebrating and renewing their vows on on an Air Tahiti Nui flight
First Same-sex Couple to Marry in California Celebrates 10-year Anniversary With In-flight Vow Renewal
Aerial view of colorful umbrellas on sandy beach, swimming people in blue sea at summer sunny day. Sardinia, Italy.
These Italian Beaches Are Enforcing Strict Daily Visitor Limits — Here's How to Book Your Spot
SIXT rental car keys
Sixt's Flash Sale Is Slashing Luxury Car Rental Prices by 30% — but You Have to Act Fast
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner of the airline Norse Atlantic Airways stands at the gate before the first flight from the capital's airport BER to New York (JFK)
This Airline's Flash Sale Has Tickets to London From Miami for Less Than $200 — but You'll Have to Book ASAP
Travelers head toward their gates after passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Denver International Airport
These Airports Will Let Passengers Reserve a Spot in the Security Line Ahead of Time
A boardwalk leading to Likuliku Lagoon Resort on Malolo Island in Mamanucas, Fiji
Score 40% Off Flights to Fiji, Australia, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Frontier Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport
Frontier Just Launched a $299 Unlimited Flight Pass for Fall and Winter Trips — but It Won't Be This Price for Long
A Qantas airplane flying through clouds and a blue sky
Qantas Is Relaunching Flights From Australia to New York This Month — What to Know
A United Airlines airplane flying over water during sunrise/sunset
United Just Launched a Fall Flight Sale to These U.S. Cities — and We Have the Promo Code
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston with their Dos Hombres tequila in a pool
You Can Now Cash In on Over-the-top Celebrity Hangouts for Just One Marriott Bonvoy Point
Strawberry Moon
From a Planet Pyramid to a Strawberry Moon — Here Are 6 Can’t-miss Astro Events This Month
Amtrak
Score $19 Tickets on Amtrak's Auto Train — When to Book
Exterior and the pool at Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
Score Major Savings on Your Orlando Trip With These Deals on Theme Parks, Hotels, and More