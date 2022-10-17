99% of Yellowstone National Park Is Now Accessible to Visitors As Flood Recovery Efforts Continue

The northeast entrance road is now open to visitors.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 17, 2022
Visitors arrive at the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park on June 8,2021. Yellowstone is seeing a record number of visitors since all entrances were open for the 2021 tourist season.
Photo:

William Campbell/Getty Images

Yellowstone National Park reopened its northeast entrance road for the first time since catastrophic flooding forced its closure.

The park reopened the Tower Junction to the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, MT, on Oct. 15 to vehicle traffic for the first time since the summer, according to the National Park Service. Nearly all flood-damaged parts of the road have now been paved after it suffered “significant damage” to about five sections, and no restrictions remain in place. 

With this opening, 99% of the park’s roads will be accessible to visitors.

“We are very pleased to be restoring public access to the northeast corridor just four months after the June flood event,” the park’s Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement. “I commend the collective efforts of the National Park Service, the Federal Highway Administration and Oftedal Construction, Inc. to complete this monumental task in such a short amount of time.”

The entrance had been closed since the park suffered a devastating flood in June, which saw several collapsed roads. The majority of Yellowstone reopened weeks later

While most damage has been mitigated, work continues on the road leading to the popular trailhead to Trout Lake. That work will continue for more than a week and visitors should “anticipate traffic control in the area and short delays to facilitate one-way traffic through this section.”

Additionally, “extensive work” will continue on the Old Gardiner Road, a limited-access road between Gardiner, MT, and Mammoth Hot Springs. The road will remain closed to regular traffic, but is expected to open no later than Nov. 1. 

One of the best times to visit Yellowstone — which was named the best national park in the United States by Travel + Leisure readers — is in winter when there are minimal crowds and the park turns into a playground for skiers and snowshoers.

Fall is also a great time for wildlife spotting in Yellowstone, especially when it comes to bear, elk, and raptors.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A man takes a picture at the south entrance of Yellowstone National Park, as he waits to gain entry for the first time in more than a week, on June 22, 2022 in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming
Where to Go in Yellowstone National Park This Year — Following the Park's Closures
Herd of American Bison in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming
Why You Should Book a Winter Trip to Yellowstone National Park
Flooding is seen in Livingston, Montana.
Yellowstone National Park May Not Reopen This Season — What to Know If You Have a Trip Planned
A sign for Yellowstone National Park
Majority of Yellowstone Park to Reopen Following Flooding — What to Know to If You're Visiting
The entrance to the Rocky Mountain National Park, just outside of Estes Park, Colorado.
These U.S. National Parks No Longer Require Reservations to Enter
image of death valley
Death Valley National Park to Reopen Weeks After Devastating Flooding — What to Know
Road asphalt is crumbled up with a metal pipe sticking out. Clouds loom in the sky over the broken road. Parts of Kelbaker Road have been completely destroyed.
Death Valley National Park Closes to Visitors Following 'Historic' Flash Floods — What to Know
Yosemite winter at the gates
Your Guide to Visiting Yosemite in Winter — Skiing, Snowshoeing, and the Epic 'Firefall' Included
Spring time view of waterfall in canyon of Yellowstone
This Is the Best National Park in the U.S.
Going to the Sun Road, Glacier National Park, Montana
Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road Just Reopened for the Summer Season
Lone Mountain Ranch
10 Montana Ski Resorts Perfect for a Winter Adventure
Kennicott Copper Mill, Alaska
11 Abandoned Ghost Towns in the U.S. You Can Still Visit
Angel's Landing, Zion National Park, Utah
11 Best Hikes in Zion National Park
Downtown Red Lodge, Montana
9 Charming Small Towns in Montana With Easy National Park Access, Scenic Views, and Delicious Food
View from Pine Edge Cabins in Yellowstone National Park
The 11 Best Places to Stay in Yellowstone National Park for Easy Access and Beautiful Views
visitors hiking Glacier National Park
Montana's Glacier National Park to Welcome Visitors Back on Monday (Video)