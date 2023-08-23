Why Certain Areas of Yellowstone National Park Will Be Closed Off Soon

Parts of the park will be closed off as scientists begin a grizzly bear research survey.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023
Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone National Park
Photo:

Diana Robinson Photography/Getty Images

Visitors to Yellowstone National Park are being warned to avoid certain areas as biologists look to begin a grizzly bear research survey.

The survey, which is intended to monitor the bear’s population in the park as part of the Endangered Species Act, requires biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team to scientifically capture the bears, according to the National Park Service. When they do, they use bait, including natural food sources like road-killed deer and elk.

Visitors to the park are told to be aware of and obey posted warning signs, and to avoid areas where the signs have been posted. The scientific survey will start on Aug. 28 and last through Oct. 31.

“Monitoring of grizzly bear distribution and other activities are vital to ongoing recovery of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem,” the NPS wrote in a statement. “Whenever bear capture activities are being conducted for scientific purposes, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public of the activities occurring. These signs are posted along the major access points to the capture site. It is important that the public heed these signs and do not venture into an area that has been posted.”

The NPS added captured bears are “handled in accordance with strict safety and animal care protocols developed by the IGBST and approved by the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Park Service.”

There are thought to be about just over 1,000 grizzly bears in the greater Yellowstone area, according to the NPS, with males weighing up to 700 pounds. Grizzly bears are currently listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

Park goers who do encounter a bear are warned to stay at least 100 yards away from it.

Yellowstone isn’t the only national park warning travelers to stay away from bears. Earlier this month, Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed a road due to bear activity during a time when the animals are foraging for food. And last year, the park closed several trails so the bears could feed in the area in preparation for hibernation.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A view of the historic centre of Porto behind the 19th century Dom Luis I bridge, which crosses over the Douro river.
Portugal Just Launched an Unlimited Monthly Rail Pass for Under €50
Koningsdam ship by Holland America Line in Alesund, Norway
This Cruise Will Cross the Arctic Circle in an Epic 28-day, 15-port Voyage — When to Book
JetBlue airplanes at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
This JetBlue Sale Has Flights for As Low As $39 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Entrance sign to Joshua Tree National Park
Joshua Tree Partially Reopens Following Tropical Storm Hilary — What to Know
Interior of the Amtrak Cascades Bus
Amtrak Announces Its First-ever Electric Bus Option — and It'll Operate Along This Popular Route
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
This Low-cost Airline's Entire Network Is 30% Off Right Now in Major Fall Flight Sale — and We Have the Promo Code
Passengers check-in for Southwest Airlines flights at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.
Southwest Just Started Limiting Its Early-bird Check-in — Here’s Why
Palms are hit by strong wind and rain from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Palm Desert, California.
Airlines Issue Waivers, Cancel Flights As Tropical Storm Hilary Drenches West Coast
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Frontier Will Give You One Mile for Every Dollar You Owe in Student Debt With New Contest — Yes, Really
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
This Southwest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for As Low As $49 — When to Book
Children play on the beach and in the ocean near Pohaku Park in Kahana, HI
Hawaii Gov. Says Travelers Can Visit Unaffected Parts of Maui, Rest of State, Amid Wildfire Recovery
Exterior of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise at sea
Margaritaville at Sea Is Thanking Teachers With This $49 Cruise Sale — When to Book
View of boats in the water with Mt. Vesuvius in the background in Naples, Italy
American Airlines Is Heading to Naples, Nice, and More From These U.S. Hubs in 2024
TSA Pre Check line at JFK airport
TSA Just Made Enrolling in PreCheck a Bit Easier — Here's How
Eiffel Tower and Seine river at sunrise, Paris, France
2 American Tourists Caught Sleeping in the Eiffel Tower Overnight
Empty Streets in Dublin City center
Aer Lingus Is Launching 2 Routes to Dublin From These U.S. Cities