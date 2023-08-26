These Genius Shoe Bags Help Travelers Fit More Clothes in Their Carry-ons — and They’re on Sale for $12

We all know the wonders that packing cubes and vacuum seal bags can do when it comes to maximizing suitcase space and packing efficiently, but seasoned travelers know that shoe bags are just as essential. Like their counterparts, they are game-changers for freeing up room, and put sanitation at the forefront by keeping your (dirty) shoes separate from your clothes and toiletries. And, as a matter of fact, right now is the perfect time to incorporate these important travel accessories to your repertoire because the Yamiu Travel Shoe Bag Set is on sale for just $12.

These are not only Amazon’s best-selling shoe bags, but they’re also loved by almost 8,000 happy shoppers, including ones that say they "helped me save space in my carry-on" and kept their shoes "cleanly and securely" stored.

Yamiu Travel Shoe Bag Set

Amazon

This four-pack shoe bag set features two standard-sized bags and two extra-large bags, and they're each made with a lightweight, waterproof nylon fabric that protects your kicks from getting damaged when you're on the go. In fact, one shopper noted that they used them at the beach to keep their sandy shoes from getting everything else in their bag wet and dirty. And similarly, another shopper, who really put these through the test on several African safaris, said that the shoe bags kept their suitcase "debris-free" after days of trekking through mud and dirt in the jungle. They also noted that, when they got home, they threw them into the washing machine for easy cleaning.



But, the Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags' real superpower is their spaciousness. In the review section, Amazon customers were happy to report that they could store two pairs of shoes in one bag, and others shared that they could fit even larger men’s dress shoes and cowboy boots in them, too. The shoe bags also come in clutch when you need extra suitcase organization help — especially when you need to bring back "lots of souvenirs" like one traveler did. For other customers, they are also useful for storing toiletries like perfume and shampoo without worrying about them leaking on the rest of their luggage contents.



For a limited time, you can score the Amazon-favorite Yamiu Travel Shoe Bag Set for almost half off, which is the lowest price that we’ve seen them reach all season. But, if you’re looking for other travel accessories, check out these great finds that Amazon shoppers are using to pack even more, for less.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $12.

