These $21 Grippy Ice Cleats ‘Work Like a Charm’ to Keep You From Slipping on Winter Walks

Winter is a great time to explore the outdoors, but it can also be a dangerous time. Hardened snow, ice, and sleet make it oh-so-easy to slip and fall, potentially causing serious injuries. But you don’t necessarily want to shell out on expensive boots for the job, either. The easy solution? Affixing ice cleats to the shoes you already have. These grippy attachments can provide traction that regular footwear can’t, keeping you upright when your path gets slippery.

With more than 16,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, Yaktrax Hiking and Walking Traction Cleats are the perfect choice for all cold-weather outings — whether that’s hiking, commuting to work, walking the dog, or even just walking down the icy driveway to your mailbox. They easily fit over most men’s and women’s shoes or boots with flat bottoms — and best of all, they’re just $21.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21

These attachable ice cleats are made of abrasion-resistant, 1.2-millimeter steel coils that affix to the bottom and front toe of shoes, providing 360 degrees of traction on hard, slippery surfaces for stability in all directions. An elastic outer band made with durable polyelastomer has a heel tab that makes them easy to slip on and take off — so transitioning from indoors to outdoors is a breeze. Plus, the coils have a zinc coating that prevents weather-related rusting, which means they can last you for years.

While specialty snowshoes might be too cumbersome to carry along on travels, these handy attachments are not only lightweight at 3.5 ounces, but also compact, so they don’t take up much space in your bag or backpack. Just take it from this happy Amazon customer, who said they were “great for icy hikes” and “made a huge difference” on their trip to the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park.

The Yaktrax Hiking and Walking Traction Cleats are available in sizes from XS to L. Medium and large sizes come with an option for an additional heavy-duty, removable over-foot rubber strap that provides even greater support and fit. If you’re unsure about sizing, Yaktrax provides a handy sizing range for both men and women to help you identify which size is appropriate for you.

One Amazon shopper from the Northeast called the cleats a must-have for walking in icy conditions, even in their own driveway, going on to rave about the superior technical aspects of these cleats: “They don’t slip off while walking and are easy to remove from your footwear.”

Another shopper who highly recommended the cleats said they’re on their second pair of Yaxtrax and wear them every time it snows. “These cleats have prevented me from falling on ice innumerable times.” Another chimed in, “I have not fallen once. Not even a slip.”

But perhaps one of the most telling reviews came from this shopper, who enthusiastically claimed that these Yaktrax prevented them from being stuck inside the house one bad winter day. “No one could drive on the streets. No buses were running,” they said, continuing, “The only way you could get around was if you had something like these Yaktrax cleats. They work like a charm.”

So, there you have it. If you are looking for an affordable ice traction cleat to prevent slips and falls on ice and snow this winter, you can’t do better than these best-selling Yaktrax Hiking and Walking Traction Cleats, which work on almost any boot or shoe you already own. Head on over to Amazon to buy a pair for just $21.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $21.





Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

