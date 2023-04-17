This Semi-private Jet Company Has the Fastest Business Jet in the World

If you're new to the world of private jets, you might be a bit confused as to how companies like XO work. XO, in particular, has a bit of a complicated system, with many options for booking and travel. But if you're ready to upgrade your flight game, here's everything you need to know about XO.

How does XO work?

XO is essentially a ride-share company, but instead of offering transportation via cars, it provides it via a network of more than 2,400 aircraft. You can charter full planes, crowdfund for shared flights, or book individual seats on scheduled routes. For scheduled flights, you don't need to be a paying member of the program to book a ticket, but you do receive discounts if you have a membership. All bookings can be handled via XO's intuitive app, though there are phone representatives on standby. You can also book individual seats on scheduled flights via XO's website.

Courtesy of XO

What planes does XO fly?

There are more than 2,400 planes in the XO alliance, ranging from the seven-passenger Cessna Citation Ultra to the 14-passenger Bombardier Global 7500, the world's fastest and longest-range business jet currently flown. Whatever your needs, XO likely has a jet that can accommodate them.

Where does XO fly?

XO private charters can fly pretty much anywhere in the world, so long as the destination can support the specific type of aircraft you're flying. But the scheduled flights typically run between major cities like New York and Los Angeles (and their suburbs with airports, including Westchester and Burbank) and major seasonal vacation destinations, like South Florida, the Hamptons, Aspen, and Las Vegas. Generally speaking, XO uses private terminals, which eliminate the hassle of standard airport security and allow you to arrive just 30 minutes before your flight.

How much does an XO flight cost?

This varies based on your destination, the type of aircraft, when you're flying, whether you're chartering or traveling on a shared plane, and what type of XO membership you have, if any. Full charters start between $7,500 for a light jet and $14,844 for a heavy jet for short, one-way flights, while one-way, individual seats start at around $1,500, but can easily double during peak travel times. Keep in mind that non-members must pay a $395 fee for each seat booked on scheduled flights.

Courtesy of XO

What types of memberships does XO offer?

If you're planning on booking at least two individual seats on a scheduled flight, you'll want to purchase a Shared Membership for $595 a year. This membership waives the non-member fee of $395 per seat. If you're planning on chartering a private jet, you'll want to upgrade to either the XO Membership or XO Reserve, which require a $100,000 and $250,000 minimum deposit, respectively. Beyond those deposits, these memberships both cost $995 per year.

What are XO member benefits?

XO Membership and XO Reserve members receive special benefits through the company's luxury lifestyle brand partners, including vacation rental company Lacure, Apollo Yachts, Langham Hotels, Avis, and a number of individual hotels. These members also receive a FoundersCard membership, which boasts "high-end lifestyle and travel perks," from networking events to elite status with certain travel brands.

