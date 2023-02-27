This Smart Luggage Duo Features a Retractable Cup Holder and USB Port for Hands-free Travel

I can’t be the only one who has ever gotten to the airport just to find myself struggling to manage my personal item, carry-on bag, coffee, and whatever other essentials I’m juggling. Especially when traveling alone, it’s important to be as streamlined as possible with your items, and stackable bags are one of the easiest ways to do this.

Bringing functional travel to the next level is the Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with a personal item and carry-on that is complete with a built-in cup holder and USB port — and currently on sale at Amazon for just $57. Saving you money by bundling your luggage together and providing the luxury of hands-free travel, this suitcase duo is about to change the way you vacation.

The durable, lightweight 20-inch by 13.5-inch by 11-inch carry-on is everything you’ve ever needed in a suitcase, creating the ultimate functional travel experience. The back of the hardside carry-on bag features a three-in-one cup holder, USB port, and phone holder so you can bring along everything you need without worrying about spilling your coffee along the way. The inside of the suitcase also boasts compression straps and a lined interior so you can ensure your belongings will stay neatly folded and intact during your trip.

Four spinner wheels at the bottom of the case offer complete 360 movement to easily navigate through the busy airport, and the personal duffel bag comes with a strap affixed to the back which slips over the handle of the carry-on so your shoulder won’t have to bear the extra weight of your belongings. Plus, the suitcase even expands, offering maximum packing capacity for when you go a little overboard while shopping at your destination.

If you’re going to invest in a luggage set, it’s important that it’s durable enough to make it through everything that your travels throw your way. Fortunately, one shopper confirmed that this luggage set “held up really well on a trip across the country” as well as “in the overhead bin during rough air.” Meanwhile, another customer noted that this duo made “a world of difference” in their travels, explaining that it “easily held our normal stuff and then some.” However, they revealed that “the highlight was the coffee holder and charger dock,” adding that they “felt like show offs” after rolling around “with coffee in the holder.”

Shoppers also raved that this duo is the full package, with one person saying they “absolutely loved taking these bags on an international trip,” and the “drink holder really freed up my hands, and the maneuverability of the four wheels was fantastic.” They also noted that it was “definitely a durable piece, very lightweight, and the zipper compartments inside were fantastic.”

Traveling can be stressful enough as it is, and figuring out how you’re going to hold all of your gear will be one less thing to worry about thanks to the Wrangler Smart Luggage Set. This carry-on and personal item duo offers ample space for all of your essentials while also charging your phone and holding your coffee in one convenient space. On sale at Amazon for as little as $57, this sleek luggage duo is the perfect way to transform your airport experience for the better.

