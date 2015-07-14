World's Best Hotel Spas 2015

Most hotels worth their weight in eucalyptus-scented towels have a spa to their name. Gone are the days of a single treadmill parked next to a steam room. Hotels are appealing to weary travelers and wellness seekers with sleek, modern facilities that rival standalone, destination spas with stunning designs, elaborate treatments, and state-of-the-art facilities such as three tiered-swimming pools, mineral baths, and Vichy showers.But the best hotel spas are the ones that evoke the comforting luxuries of their locales, with regional treatments and inspired settings. Opt for a pure macadamia nut and coconut oil hydration massage at the Fairmont Kea Lani in Hawaii, or the Four Seasons Bora Bora’s Kahaia Haven spa ritual featuring Tahitian black pearl powder and native vanilla.In every region, one hotel spa reigned supreme. Read on to discover some of the best places to get pampered around the world.