What better place to bring the family than this 69-room family-run hotel? Parents love it for its beautiful blend of modern glitz and classic English charm and its ideal location just steps from Buckingham Palace. When the Goring reopened this spring, it showed off more than just a structural facelift. Another major change: those staying in suites now have a dedicated footman for the duration of their stay (and, sometimes, beyond). The fleet of five butlers, donning crimson regalia, has been known to pull off such wonders as a one-year-old’s birthday party (no minor task). The footmen blew up balloons and decked out a top suite with decorations and toys. The best part? The celebration continued outdoors in the hotel’s garden with a Shetland pony, of course.

thegoring.com